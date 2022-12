There once was a man named John Mastodon

Who loved to share his thoughts and opinions

On a platform called Twitter, he spent his days

But one day, his account was taken away.



John was banned, he didn't know why

But he refused to let this dark cloud pass him by

He set his mind to finding a solution

And came up with an idea, a revolution.



He would build a new platform, one that was fairDecentralized, open source, without any wear

He called it Mastodon, a platform for all

Where everyone's voice could stand tall.



* meint jedenfalls ChatGPT. quelle: mastodon