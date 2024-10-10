Florida Troopers rescued a dog that was tied to a fence in Hurricane Milton’s path.— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 9, 2024
Thankfully this pup is in safe hands now and has already been to the vet. pic.twitter.com/Qk5ns25p4V
Intense and dangerous storm surge in #Sarasota. Unbelievable. Some drivers struggling to get out. Live on AccuWeather TV & NOW Streaming @accuweather @AccuRayno @RealJonPorter #FLwx pic.twitter.com/ba7wBmFsIv— Bill Wadell (@BillWadell) October 10, 2024
“That wasn’t good”: Anderson Cooper gets whacked by debris whilst reporting at the water’s edge. #HurricaneMilton pic.twitter.com/T8pAh6SwpZ— 𝚂𝚎á𝚗 𝙾’𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚊 Global News (@ConsumerSOS) October 10, 2024
Anderson Cooper just out here getting doinked in the head by hurricane debris. CNN's about to get haunted by the ghost of Gloria Vanderbilt so bad. pic.twitter.com/cyee9yGzln— Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) October 10, 2024
The moment Anderson Cooper gets hit by flying debris in Bradenton, FL.— Nick Danger, Third Eye 🕵️♂️ (@Farjar138) October 10, 2024
WTF 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/2mrLbQpgGZ
Avenir neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens @NWSMiami #florida #milton pic.twitter.com/qnotrsSE27— Brooke Silverang (@WPBF_BROOKE) October 9, 2024
OMG. We all had a collected gasp when we saw this from our reporter. The fabric on the roof of Tropicana Field is shredded. #StPete #Milton pic.twitter.com/36UKLO9cK6— Jason Adams (@JasonAdamsWFTS) October 10, 2024
Huge crane fell into a building. St. Petersburg, FL. pic.twitter.com/YEzlSQcgTT— Mike's Weather Page (@tropicalupdate) October 10, 2024
🚨#BREAKING: Hurricane Milton has officially made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida as a category three hurricane with 120 mph winds pic.twitter.com/pfw2e2HUN9— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 10, 2024
Hurricane Milton is expected to bring a destructive storm surge to Florida's west coast. @StephanieAbrams uses our FloodFX simulation technology to show you what that could look like ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rg996zNHy2— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 8, 2024
Timelapse flying by Hurricane Milton about 2 hours ago.— Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) October 8, 2024
1/6400 sec exposure, 14mm, ISO 500, 0.5 sec interval, 30fps pic.twitter.com/p5wBlC95mx
Ich wünsche den Betroffenen, dass sie diesen Sturm unverletzt und schadenlos überstehen, 🍀
Nicht nur Hurrikans werden immer schlimmer, sondern jegliche globale Unwetterereignisse. Und was machen wir dagegen?
Lage beobachten, mit dem Finger auf alle anderen zeigen und 1000 Gründe suchen, warum wir unser Verhalten nicht ändern sollten.
Von wegen, den Klimawandel gibt es nicht. In Florida sollen die Bewohner einmal aufwachen und Trump den Stinkefinger zeigen und Harris wählen, wie auch in Georgia und die ganze Küste entlang.