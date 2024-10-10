freundlich13°
Hurrikan Milton im Liveticker: Flut, Tornados und Tote in Florida

1 / 24
Hurrikan «Hilton» trifft auf Florida
Das Dach des Stadions «Tropicana Field» in St.Petersburg wurde durch «Milton» beschädigt.
quelle: keystone / chris urso
Liveticker

Milton zieht in Richtung Osten ++ 2,7 Millionen ohne Strom ++ US-Reporter im Sturm

10.10.2024, 08:1610.10.2024, 08:26
  • Hurrikan «Milton» traf in der Nacht auf Donnerstag bei Siesta Key in Florida auf Land.
  • Die Regenmengen sind gewaltig, die Grossstadt Tampa hat bereits in mehreren Quartieren den Flutnotstand ausgerufen.
  • Zuvor verbarrikadierten viele ihre Häuser und stellten sich auf das Schlimmste ein. Millionen von Menschen wurden aufgefordert, sich in Sicherheit zu bringen.
  • «Milton» könnte einer der gefährlichsten Stürme in der Geschichte des Bundesstaates werden.
  • Joe Biden verschob eine Reise nach Deutschland, um sich auf die Krise zu konzentrieren. Der Wahlkampf wird durch das Extremwetter beeinflusst.
  • Auch auf der mexikanischen Halbinsel Yucatan kam es wegen «Milton» zu Überschwemmungen. 90'000 Haushalte hatten am Dienstag keinen Strom.
08:43
Beamte retten ausgesetzten Hund
Beamte haben gemäss eigenen Angaben in Florida einen ausgesetzten Hund gerettet, der an einen Zaun neben einer Autobahn angebunden war. Tausende von Bewohnern Floridas haben die Autobahn Interstate 75 genutzt, um sich vor Hurrikan Milton in Sicherheit zu bringen. (rst)
08:22
«Milton» wütet in Florida – heftige Schäden gemeldet
Hurrikan «Milton» hat auf seinem Weg durch den US-Bundesstaat Florida heftige Schäden hinterlassen. Besonders betroffen war ersten Berichten zufolge die Region südlich der Stadt Tampa an der Ostküste, die bereits vor dem Eintreffen des Hurrikans als Hochrisikogebiet eingestuft worden war.

In der Stadt St. Petersburg stellte die Stadt nach einem Wasserrohrbruch das Trinkwasser ab. Zum Trinken, Kochen und Zähneputzen müsse Wasser bis auf Weiteres abgekocht werden, hiess es in einer Mitteilung der Behörden. Die Reparaturen würden beginnen, sobald dies für die Arbeiter sicher sei. In St. Petersburg leben etwa 260'000 Menschen.

Medien berichteten zudem über entwurzelte Bäume, umgestürzte Strommasten und Überschwemmungen in mehreren Städten Floridas. 2,7 Millionen Haushalte in dem Bundesstaat waren ohne Strom, wie aus Daten der Seite poweroutage.us hervorging. Tendenz steigend.

Dach eines Baseballstadions beschädigt

Ebenfalls in St. Petersburg sei ein Kran auf einer Baustelle umgestürzt, meldeten die Behörden. Auch das Dach des Baseballstadions Tropicana Field sei beschädigt worden. Das Stadion war örtlichen Medienberichten zufolge vor der Ankunft des Sturms als Sammelort für Ersthelfer genutzt worden. Bei den beiden Vorfällen seien bislang keine Verletzten gemeldet worden.

«Milton» hatte als Hurrikan der Kategorie 3 von 5 die Westküste Floridas erreicht und sich über Land abgeschwächt. (sda/dpa)
The roof of Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, appeared to be badly damaged as Hurricane Milton passes Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP ...
Bild: keystone
08:16
Enorme Wassermassen in Sarasota
In Sarasota an der Westküste Floridas kam es zu heftigen Niederschlägen, wie diese Videos zeigen. Wie der US-Wetterdienst berichtet, seien durch Hurrikan Milton «lokal katastrophale Sturzfluten zu erwarten». Die Rede ist von Niederschlagsmengen von 5 bis 7,5 Zentimeter pro Stunde. (rst)
8:14
Anderson Cooper im vollen Einsatz
Die CNN-Reporterlegende Anderson Cooper berichtet derzeit aus Bradenton, Florida.



In den Videos ist deutlich zu sehen, wie stark der Wind am Reporter zerrt.



Dabei wird der CNN-Mann von einem Trümmerteil getroffen. Ernsthaft verletzt wurde er dabei jedoch nicht.

08:05
Unmengen an Tornados
Als Begleiterscheinung des Hurrikans Milton sind die zahlreichen Tornados zu erwähnen, welche die Lage in Florida zusätzlich erschweren. Wie diese Daten des US-Wetterdienstes (NSW) zeigen, wurden nur ein einziges Mal seit Messbeginn mehr Tornados an einem Tag gemeldet, als nun in Florida. Im April 2011 kam es in Alabama innerhalb eines Tages zu 134 Tornados. (rst)
Bild
07:47
Orlando zieht Polizei und Feuerwehr ab
Weil die Windgeschwindigkeiten in Orlando am frühen Donnerstagmorgen Ortszeit stark zunahmen, haben die Verantwortlichen die Polizei und die Feuerwehr von den Strassen abgezogen. Sobald sich die Lage bessert, seien sie wieder in der Lage, Notrufe entgegenzunehmen. Die Anwohnerinnen und Anwohner von Orlando sollten sich weiterhin an einem sicheren Ort aufhalten, so die Behörden. (rst)
07:27
Hurrikan Milton auf Stufe 1 herabgesetzt
Wie amerikanische Medien, darunter die «New York Times» berichten, ist Milton neu ein Hurrikan der Kategorie 1. Auch wenn dies Bewohnende des US-Bundesstaates Florida kurz durchschnaufen lässt, besteht weiterhin grosse Gefahr. Trotz Kategorie 1 kommt es zu Windgeschwindigkeiten von rund 150 Kilometern pro Stunde, zahlreiche Gebiete von Florida – darunter das verwüstete Sarasota an der Golfküste – verbleiben im Alarmzustand. (rst)
epa11651615 Hurricane Milton approaches as a Category 3 storm in Sarasota, Florida, USA, 09 October 2024. According to the National Hurricane Cente&#039;s Live Hurricane Tracker, Hurricane Milton is s ...
Bild: keystone
07:20
Die Lage in einem Viertel von Palm Beach
Auch wenn die Stärke des Hurrikans reduziert wurde, ist die Zerstörung beträchtlich. So sah es am Mittwochabend Ortszeit in einem Viertel in Palm Beach, Florida, aus. (rst)
07:14
Dach von Baseballstadion zerstört
Amerikanische Medien berichten derzeit über das zerrissene Dach des Baseballstadions Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg Florida. Das überdachte Stadion soll Bewohnerinnen und Bewohnern Schutz vor Hurrikan Milton bieten, hat jetzt aber Schaden genommen. In den Katakomben dürfte es jedoch nach wie vor Orte geben, in denen sich Menschen sicher aufhalten können. (rst)
6:45
Milton verursacht zahlreiche Tornados
Hurrikan Milton verusacht Angaben des nationalen US-Wetterdiensts (NSW) zufolge zahlreiche Tornados, welche für zusätzlichen Schaden sorgen. Nach Angaben von Floridas Gouverneur Ron DeSantis wurden am Mittwoch mindestens 19 bestätigte Tornados gezählt.

Die kleineren Tornados entstehen speziell in den Ausläufern des Hurrikans und sorgen für zusätzliche Zerstörung, wie die New York Times berichtet. In den sozialen Medien kursieren zahlreiche Videos von Tornados, die sich teilweise auch unmittelbar in der Nähe von Ortschaften durch die Gegend walzen. (con)
MIlton Tornados
Bild: NYT
Hier wurden überall zusätzliche Tornados gemeldet. (Grafik: New York Times)
6:33
Kran kracht wegen Windböen in Gebäude
In der schwer von Hurrikan Milton getroffenen Stadt St. Petersburg in Florida ist wegen enorm starker Windböen ein Kran in ein Gebäude gekracht.


Bisher gibt es keine Berichte über Verletzte, unklar ist auch der Schaden am Gebäude. Die Stadtverwaltung hat dazu aufgerufen, das Gebiet rund um das betroffene Gebäude zu verlassen und Schutz zu suchen. (con)
6:14
Rund zwei Millionen Menschen in Florida ohne Strom
Mehr als 1,9 Millionen Menschen im US-Bundesstaat Florida sind Medienberichten zufolge wegen des Hurrikans «Milton» ohne Strom. Der Fernsehsender ABC berichtete von mehr als 1'904'000 Kundinnen und Kunden ohne Strom, nachdem der Sturm auf Land getroffen war. Die Zahl der Betroffenen stieg innerhalb weniger Stunden stark an.

Hurrikan «Milton» erreichte die Westküste Floridas mit anhaltenden Windgeschwindigkeiten von bis zu 193 Kilometern pro Stunde auf Land, wie das US-Hurrikanzentrum mitteilte. Angesichts der Grösse des Sturms gibt es dringliche Warnungen. (sda/dpa)
4:44
Mehrere Todesopfer in Florida
Im St. Lucie County in Florida sind mehrere Menschen wegen der Auswirkungen von Hurrikan Milton ums Leben gekommen. So sind laut dem örtlichen Sheriff mehrere Menschen in einem Country-Club getötet worden. Die Umstände sind noch unklar. (con)
4:40
Winde verlieren an Geschwindigkeit – Schadenpotenzial unverändert
Die Windgeschwindigkeiten von Hurrikan Milton haben sich erneut leicht abgesenkt, als der Sturm in Florida auf Land traf. Dem US-Hurrikancenter zufolge hat Milton jetzt nur noch Stufe 2. Allerdings bedeutet das immer noch Windböen von bis zu 177 km/h. Eine Meteorologin erklärte gegenüber CNN, dass das Schadenpotenzial des Sturms trotz Herabstufung unverändert hoch sei.

Derzeit sind mehr als eine Million Haushalte in Florida ohne Strom, vielerorts kommt es bereits kurz nach dem Auftreffen des Sturms an Land zu Überschwemmungen. Milton bahnt sich aktuell seinen Weg quer durch Florida und erreicht demnächst das Zentrum des US-Bundesstaats. (con)
Wind-driven rain soaks a street in downtown Tampa, Fla., during the passage of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Bild: keystone
4:31
Tampa verhängt Flutnotstand
Mehrere Teile der Grossstadt Tampa an Floridas Westküste haben den Flutnotstand ausgerufen. Innert weniger Stunden sind laut dem nationalen US-Wetterdienst (NWS) bis zu 230 Milliliter Regen in der Region niedergegangen. Der NWS rief dazu erneut mit Nachdruck auf, sich in Sicherheit zu bringen. Man solle sich in erhöhte Gebiete begeben. (con)
Max Watts, of Buford, Ga., walks in the parking lot to check on a trailer parked outside the hotel where he is riding out Hurricane Milton with coworkers, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. Watts ...
Bild: keystone
Milton wütet über Tampa.
4:17
Taylor Swift spendet 5 Millionen Dollar für Hurrikan-Opfer
Pop-Superstar Taylor Swift (34) hat für die Hurrikan-Opfer in den USA fünf Millionen US-Dollar (4,3 Millionen Franken) gespendet. Sie seien der Sängerin für ihre grosszügige Spende für die Versorgung der Opfer der Hurrikans «Helene» und «Milton» unglaublich dankbar, teilte die Hilfsorganisation «Feeding America» in ihren sozialen Medien mit. Das Geld würde in die Versorgung mit Lebensmitteln und anderen Hilfsgütern und in den Wiederaufbau von Gemeinden fliessen.

Swift spendete schon häufig nach Naturkatastrophen in den USA Geld. Im vorigen Dezember gab sie nach schweren Wirbelstürmen im US-Bundesstaat Tennessee eine Million US-Dollar für den Wiederaufbau zerstörter Gemeinden.

Vor knapp zwei Wochen war Hurrikan «Helene» auf Florida getroffen. Im Südosten der USA hinterliess der Wirbelsturm Verwüstung und forderte mehr als 200 Menschenleben. Mit «Milton» folgt jetzt an der Westküste Floridas ein besonders starker Hurrikan. (sda/dpa)
Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Taylor Swift
Bild: keystone
2:46
Milton trifft in Florida auf Land
Der mit grossen Sorgen erwartete Hurrikan «Milton» ist in der Nacht auf Donnerstag (Schweizer Zeit) in Florida auf Land getroffen. Der Sturm wurde mittlerweile auf Stufe 3 heruntergestuft, was für leichte Entwarnung sorgt. Dennoch betrugen die Windgeschwindigkeiten bei der Ortschaft Siesta Key in Florida von 193 km/h, wie CNN berichtet.



Trotz seiner Herabstufung werden weitreichende Überschwemmungen und grosse Schäden erwartet. Milton zieht in der Nacht weiter Richtung Zentralflorida. (con)
20:40
Biden warnt vor «Jahrhundertsturm» und Falschinformationen
US-Präsident Joe Biden hat kurz vor dem Eintreffen des Hurrikans «Milton» an der Westküste Floridas nochmals deutlich vor der Stärke des Sturms gewarnt. «Es sieht aus wie der Sturm des Jahrhunderts», sagte Biden bei einem Treffen mit Vertretern wichtiger Behörden, etwa dem Heimatschutzminister und der Chefin der Katastrophenschutzbehörde Fema. Auch Bidens Stellvertreterin und Präsidentschaftskandidatin der Demokraten, Kamala Harris, nahm an der Unterrichtung teil, die live ins Fernsehen übertragen wurde.
epa11651148 United States President Joe Biden participates in a hurricane briefing in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, DC ...
Bild: keystone
Der US-Präsident warnte ausserdem vor kursierenden Falschinformationen. In den vergangenen Wochen seien auf «rücksichtslose, unverantwortliche und erbarmungslose» Art und Weise Falschinformationen und Lügen verbreitet worden, sagte Biden. Diese beunruhigten die Menschen. Ex-Präsident und Präsidentschaftskandidat der Republikaner, Donald Trump, stehe an der Spitze dieser Lügenkampagne.

Trump verbreitete bei Wahlkampfveranstaltungen in den vergangenen Tagen unter anderem die Verschwörungstheorie, Mittel der Katastrophenschutzbehörde würden an Migranten ohne legalen Status fliessen - damit wollten die Demokraten diese Menschen illegal zur Stimmabgabe für Harris bewegen. Falschbehauptungen der republikanischen Kongressabgeordneten Marjorie Taylor Greene, die behauptete, die Bundesregierung kontrolliere das Wetter, nannte Biden «mehr als lächerlich». Damit müsse nun Schluss sein. (sda/dpa)
18:38
Rund 15 Fischer in Mexiko vermisst
Nach dem Durchzug des Hurrikans «Milton» vor der mexikanischen Halbinsel Yucatán werden nach Angaben des nationalen Fischerverbands vier Boote mit rund 15 Fischern vermisst. Es habe nach dem Sturm keine Kommunikation mehr mit ihnen gegeben, sagte der Präsident des Verbandes in Yucatán, Enrique Sánchez, dem Fernsehsender N+.

Die Präsidentin des lateinamerikanischen Landes, Claudia Sheinbaum, bestätigte bei ihrer täglichen Pressekonferenz, dass einige Fischerboote noch vermisst würden. Ein Boot sei nach Angaben der Marine inzwischen gefunden worden. Zur Zahl der noch vermissten Fischer und Boote machte die Präsidentin keine Angaben. Medienberichten zufolge sollen die Boote bereits auf See gewesen sein, als sich «Milton» schnell zu einem starken Hurrikan entwickelte.
16:31
Milton nimmt Kurs aufs Festland
Diese Visualisierung der New York Times zeigt, wann «Milton» an Land treffen wird. Der Hurrikan wird voraussichtlich um 2 Uhr Orstzeit etwas südlich von Tampa auf die Küste Floridas treffen. In der Schweiz wird es dann 8 Uhr morgens sein.
Milton
14:51
Tankstellen ohne Benzin
Über 1600 Tankstellen in Florida haben kein Benzin mehr, berichtet CNN. Das entspricht rund 23 Prozent der Tankstellen im Bundesstaat. Grund dafür sind die vielen Automobilisten, die in sichere Gebiete fahren. Zudem holen viele Leute Benzin für ihre Generatoren.
13:41
US-Sender simuliert die Sturmflut durch Hurrikan «Milton»
Der amerikanische Weather Channel zeigt mit einer neuartigen Technologie namens FloodFX, wie der Wasserpegel in Florida aussehen könnte, nachdem der Hurrikan auf Land getroffen ist. In der Stadt Tampa könnte die Flut gar auf über 2,75 Meter anwachsen. (fho)

11:39
Astronaut schickt beeindruckende Aufnahmen des Hurrikans aus dem All
Wegen «Milton» müssen vier Raumfahrer einige Tage länger als geplant im All bleiben. Der Nasa-Astronaut Matthew Dominick nutzt die Zeit, um beeindruckende Aufnahmen aus seinem Fenster der «Crew Dragon»-Kapsel via X auf die Erde zu senden.



Dominick und seine Nasa-Kollegen Michael Barratt und Jeanette Epps sowie der Kosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin hatten eigentlich schon am Montag von der Internationalen Raumstation ISS abdocken sollen. Weil ihre «Crew Dragon»-Kapsel aber vor der Küste Floridas im Meer landen soll, sei die Rückkehr nun erst einmal auf Sonntag verschoben worden, teilte die US-Raumfahrtbehörde Nasa mit. Die «Crew 8» ist seit März an Bord der ISS. (fho/aaargauerzeitung/dpa)
10:53
Noch bevor er auf Land trifft: Sie fliegen dem Sturm entgegen und durch ihn hindurch
Die sogenannten «Hurricane Hunters» von der US-Behörde «NOAA» für Wetter, Atmosphärendieste und Ozeanographie fliegen in die Stürme, um Daten über sie zu sammeln. Auch «Milton» haben sie im Golf von Mexiko durchflogen – mit ziemlichen Turbulenzen.
10:01
Hurrikan «Helene» schlimmer durch Klimawandel
Die Klimakrise hat einer Analyse zufolge den Hurrikan «Helene» in den USA noch verstärkt. Ohne die menschengemachten Klimaveränderungen wäre der Wind um etwa elf Prozent schwächer und der Regen um etwa zehn Prozent geringer ausgefallen, heisst es in der Analyse.

«Helene» war vor knapp zwei Wochen auf Florida getroffen. Weit mehr als 200 Menschen kamen durch den Sturm ums Leben. Und der nächste Hurrikan ist schon da: «Milton» gilt ebenfalls als ein besonders starker Hurrikan. Solche mächtigen Wirbelstürme seien heutzutage in der Region rund zweieinhalbmal so wahrscheinlich wie in vorindustriellen Zeiten, heisst es in der Schnellanalyse der Wissenschaftler-Initiative World Weather Attribution.

Tropische Wirbelstürme entstehen über warmem Ozeanwasser. Die zunehmende Erderwärmung erhöht Fachleuten zufolge deren Gefährlichkeit, da wärmere Luft mehr Wasserdampf aufnehmen kann, wodurch tropische Stürme schneller an Intensität gewinnen. Der Analyse zufolge bildete sich «Helene» zu einer Zeit, als die Temperaturen im Golf von Mexiko zwei Grad höher lagen als vor Beginn des menschengemachten Klimawandels.

«Unsere Studie hat wieder einmal gezeigt, dass die Hurrikans immer schlimmer werden, wenn die Menschen weiterhin fossile Brennstoffe verbrennen und damit den Planeten erwärmen», erklärte Studien-Mitautorin Friederike Otto vom Imperial College London. (sda/dpa)
9:31
«Schreiben Sie Ihren Namen auf das Bein.»
CNN hat den Polizeichef von Holmes Beach in Florida begleitet. Er sagt, die Lage sei besonders kompliziert, weil noch Trümmerteile von Hurrikan «Helene» auf der Strasse liegen würden.

Viele Leute hätten sich bereits in Sicherheit gebracht, so Polizeichef William Trokajer. An diejenigen, die bleiben, sagt er: «Schreiben Sie Ihren Namen auf das Bein.» Auch die Sozialversicherungsnummern solle man auf dem Körper notieren, so Trokajer. Das werde den Rettungskräften die Arbeit erleichtern.
William Tokajer
08:15
Hurrikanzentrum warnt eindringlich
«Milton» habe das Potenzial, einer der zerstörerischsten Hurrikane zu werden, die jemals in dieser Region verzeichnet wurden, warnte das Nationale Hurrikanzentrum und wies eindringlich darauf hin, dass normalerweise trockene Küstengebiete durch den ansteigenden Meeresspiegel überflutet werden könnten. Lebensgefährliche Sturmfluten mit bis zu fünf Meter hohen Wellen, zerstörerische Winde und heftige Regenfälle seien zu erwarten. Zudem bestehe die Gefahr von Tornados. (sda/dpa)
06:17
Vorbereitungen auf das Schlimmste
Der in die höchste Hurrikan-Kategorie 5 eingestufte Sturm «Milton» stellt die Einsatzkräfte in Florida vor grosse Herausforderungen. Prognosen zufolge dürfte er sich zwar abschwächen, bevor er auf Land trifft, doch seine enorme Ausdehnung birgt weiterhin erhebliches Zerstörungspotenzial - besonders in der Region um die Küstenmetropole Tampa.

Das Pentagon teilte mit, dass Tausende Nationalgardisten mobilisiert worden seien. Helikopter und hochwasserfähige Fahrzeuge stünden für Rettungseinsätze bereit. Notfallzentren im ganzen Bundesstaat wurden mit Vorräten bestückt, um unmittelbar nach dem Sturm schnelle Hilfe leisten zu können. (sda/dpa)

Themen
Hurrikan «Milton»
Meteorologe fehlen wegen Hurricane «Milton» die Worte
Video: twitter
avatar
Glücklich
09.10.2024 10:24registriert August 2022
Bei solchen Stürmen wird einem bewusst, wie chancenlos wir Menschen gegen die Kräfte der Natur sind.

Ich wünsche den Betroffenen, dass sie diesen Sturm unverletzt und schadenlos überstehen, 🍀
1126
Melden
Zum Kommentar
avatar
Bemic
09.10.2024 10:31registriert April 2023
«Unsere Studie hat wieder einmal gezeigt, dass die Hurrikans immer schlimmer werden, wenn die Menschen weiterhin fossile Brennstoffe verbrennen und damit den Planeten erwärmen»

Nicht nur Hurrikans werden immer schlimmer, sondern jegliche globale Unwetterereignisse. Und was machen wir dagegen?
Lage beobachten, mit dem Finger auf alle anderen zeigen und 1000 Gründe suchen, warum wir unser Verhalten nicht ändern sollten.
13130
Melden
Zum Kommentar
avatar
Conny 56
09.10.2024 10:46registriert April 2024
Und der Trump und seine Verschwöhrungstheoretiker, werden natürlich wieder Biden die Schuld in die Schuhe schieben, auch dass es nur republikanischen Häuser trifft.
Von wegen, den Klimawandel gibt es nicht. In Florida sollen die Bewohner einmal aufwachen und Trump den Stinkefinger zeigen und Harris wählen, wie auch in Georgia und die ganze Küste entlang.
8724
Melden
Zum Kommentar
