Aufatmen im Vereinigten Königreich: Kate, die Princess of Wales, geht es nach ihrer Krebsdiagnose besser.
Sie wird morgen bei der jährlichen Parade Trooping the Colour zu Ehren des britischen Monarchen mit ihrer Familie vor das Volk treten. Dies teilte der Palast am Freitag mit.
I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2024
I am making good progress, but as anyone going… pic.twitter.com/J1jTlgwRU8
(rbu)
Update folgt ...