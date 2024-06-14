freundlich19°
People-News

Kate: Princess of Wales bei Parade Trooping the Colour

People-News

Kate ist zurück

14.06.2024, 19:18
Aufatmen im Vereinigten Königreich: Kate, die Princess of Wales, geht es nach ihrer Krebsdiagnose besser.

Sie wird morgen bei der jährlichen Parade Trooping the Colour zu Ehren des britischen Monarchen mit ihrer Familie vor das Volk treten. Dies teilte der Palast am Freitag mit.

(rbu)

Update folgt ...

Themen
Herzogin Kate feiert ihren 40. Geburtstag
1 / 16
Herzogin Kate feiert ihren 40. Geburtstag
Die britische Herzogin Kate feierte am 9. Januar 2022 ihren 40. Geburtstag. Für die Öffentlichkeit präsentierte sich die Herzogin von Cambridge an ihrem Geburtstag mit drei Fotografien in verschiedenen weiblichen Rollen des Königshauses.
quelle: keystone / kirsty wigglesworth
Prinzessin Kate spricht über ihre Krebsdiagnose
Video: watson
