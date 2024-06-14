1 / 16

Herzogin Kate feiert ihren 40. Geburtstag

Die britische Herzogin Kate feierte am 9. Januar 2022 ihren 40. Geburtstag. Für die Öffentlichkeit präsentierte sich die Herzogin von Cambridge an ihrem Geburtstag mit drei Fotografien in verschiedenen weiblichen Rollen des Königshauses.

quelle: keystone / kirsty wigglesworth