Einfach die lustigsten (und frechsten) Tweets zur Trump-Verurteilung

Einfach die lustigsten (und frechsten) Posts zu Trumps Verurteilung

Das aktuelle US-Justiz-Geschehen im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten. Garniert mit Memes.
31.05.2024, 12:4331.05.2024, 12:44
Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden, klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.

Trump-Meme
meme: reddit.com

News verpasst?

Du hast Trumps Verurteilung verschlafen? Das Wichtigste in Kürze

Ein mehr als klarer Fall

Karikatur zu Trump-Verurteilung
Screenshot: x.com

Trump-Karikatur
Screenshot: x.com

Hmm...

Trump-Meme
War Trumps erste Amtszeit rechtmässig – wenn er ein Verbrechen begehen musste, um zu gewinnen?meme: reddit.com

Trump-Meme
meme: Imgur

Die KI-Akrobaten lassen es krachen

Trump-Meme
KI-generierts Bild: Trump in einer Szene der Serie «Orange Is the New Black».Screenshot: x.com

Fun Fact?

Trump-Meme
Bild: reddit.com

Das wird ihm nicht gefallen

Trump-Meme
bid: reddit.com

Die 11 lustigsten Tweets zum Trump-Desaster

(dsc)

Donald Trump verlässt das Weisse Haus
1 / 19
Donald Trump verlässt das Weisse Haus
Mit dem heutigen Tag enden vier Jahren Präsidentschaft von Donald Trump. Eine letzte Rede vor seinen Anhängern, dann verabschiedet sich der scheidende Präsident.
quelle: keystone / manuel balce ceneta
Hier verkündet der Bezirksstaatsanwalt Trumps Schuldspruch
Video: watson
