    Ex-US-Aussenminister Colin Powell stirbt an Folgen von Covid

    18.10.2021
    Colin Powell
    Colin Powell
    Bild: keystone

    Der ehemalige US-Aussenminister Colin Powell ist tot. Er verstarb 84-jährig an den Folgen einer Corona-Erkrankung.

    Powell war zwischen 2001 und 2005 Aussenminister unter George W. Bush.

    Mehr Informationen in Kürze

    (aeg)

