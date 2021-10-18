Ex-US-Aussenminister Colin Powell stirbt an Folgen von Covid

Der ehemalige US-Aussenminister Colin Powell ist tot. Er verstarb 84-jährig an den Folgen einer Corona-Erkrankung.
Breaking: Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state whose leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy for years, has died from complications from covid, his family said on Facebook. He was 84 years old.— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 18, 2021
Powell war zwischen 2001 und 2005 Aussenminister unter George W. Bush.
