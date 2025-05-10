sonnig19°
Film: Die frühen Film- und Serien-Rollen der Stars

Das waren die Film-Rollen der Stars, bevor sie berühmt wurden

Jeder musste mal klein anfangen. Es können nicht alle Orlando Bloom sein, dessen allererste Schauspiel-Rolle der Elb Legolas in der «Lord of the Rings»-Trilogie war. Seine zweite Rolle überhaupt war übrigens Will Turner in «Pirates of the Caribbean». Ein steiler Karrierestart.

Deshalb gibt es heute ganz viel Bilderstoff von Schauspielern in Film- und Serien-Rollen, die sie hatten, bevor sie berühmt wurden. Zum Beispiel von einem 26-jährigen Cillian Murphy in der Hauptrolle im Horror-Thriller «28 Days Later», der in den letzten 20 Jahren digital nicht erhältlich war.

Demi Moore in «General Hospital» (1963)

Demi Moore in General Hospital (1963)
Bild: abc

Nicole Kidman in «BMX Bandits» (1983)

nicole kidman in bmx bandits
Bild: Filmways Australasian Distributors

Cillian Murphy in «28 Days Later» (2002)

Cillian Murphy in 28 Tage später (2002)
Bild: fox

Michael Keaton in «Working Stiffs» (1979)

Michael Keaton in «Working Stiffs» (1979)
Bild: paramount television

Winona Ryder und Shannen Doherty in «Heathers» (1988)

Winona Ryder and Shannen Doherty in Heathers (1988)
Bild: new world pictures

Willem Dafoe in «Streets of Fire» (1984)

Willem Dafoe in Strassen in Flammen (1984) Streets of Fire
Bild: universal pictures

Nicholas Hoult in «About a Boy» (2002)

Nicholas Hoult in «About a Boy» (2002)
Bild: studiocanal

Nathalie Emmanuel in «Misfits» (2009)

Nathalie Emmanuel in Misfits (2009)
Bild: Clerkenwell Films

Glen Powell in «Scream Queens» (2015)

Glen Powell in Scream Queens (2015)
Bild: fox

Scarlett Johansson in «Lost in Translation» (2003)

Scarlett Johansson in «Lost in Translation» (2003)
Bild: Elemental Films

Nicolas Cage in «Valley Girl» (1983)

Nicolas Cage in Valley Girl: Das Mädchen und der heisse Typ (1983)
Bild: Atlantic Releasing

Omar Sy in «X-Men: Days of Future Past» (2014)

Omar Sy in X-Men: Zukunft ist Vergangenheit (2014)
Bild: marvel

Olivia Cooke in «Bates Motel» (2013)

Olivia Cooke in «Bates Motel» (2013)
Bild: universal television

Keanu Reeves in «The Lake House» (2006)

Keanu Reeves and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in Das Haus am See (2006) The Lake House
Bild: warner bros.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt in «3rd Rock from the Sun» (1996)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt in «3rd Rock from the Sun» (1996)
Bild: ybyl productions

Andrew Scott in «The Hollow Crown» (2012)

Andrew Scott in «The Hollow Crown» (2012)
Bild: nbc

Robert Downey Jr. in «Saturday Night Live» (1975)

Robert Downey Jr. in «Saturday Night Live» (1975)
Bild: nbc

Jake Gyllenhaal in «City Slickers» (1991)

Jake Gyllenhaal in «City Slickers» (1991)
Bild: Columbia Pictures

Barry Keoghan in «Mammal» (2016)

Barry Keoghan in «Mammal» (2016)
Bild: amazon

Timothée Chalamet in «Homeland» (2011)

Timothée Chalamet in «Homeland» (2011)
Bild: Teakwood Lane Productions
Review
Timothée Chalamet: Hollywoods liebster «Nudel-Bub» hat Bob Dylan geknackt

Julia Roberts in «Mystic Pizza» (1988)

Julia Roberts in «Mystic Pizza» (1988)
Bild: the samuel goldwyn company

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in «Anna Karenina» (2012)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in «Anna Karenina» (2012)
Bild: universal pictures

Pedro Pascal in «Buffy the Vampire Slayer»

pedro pascal in buffy
Bild: mutant enemy
11 Momente, die beweisen, dass Pedro Pascal momentan der wohl lustigste Hollywood-Star ist

Courteney Cox in «Misfits of Science» (1985)

Courteney Cox in «Misfits of Science» (1985)
Bild: universal studios

Millie Bobby Brown in «Intruders» (2014)

Millie Bobby Brown in «Intruders» (2014)
Bild: bbc

Ryan Gosling in «Young Hercules» (1998)

Ryan Gosling in «Young Hercules» (1998)
Bild: studios usa television

Reese Witherspoon in «The Man in the Moon» (1991)

Reese Witherspoon in «The Man in the Moon» (1991)
Bild: pathé entertainment

Monica Bellucci in «Bram Stoker's Dracula» (1992)

Monica Bellucci in «Bram Stokers Dracula» (1992)
Bild: American Zoetrope

Henry Cavill in «The Count of Monte Cristo» (2002)

Henry Cavill in «The Count of Monte Cristo» (2002)
Bild: touchstone pictures

Daniel Craig in «The Power of One» (1992)

Daniel Craig in «The Power of One» (1992)
Bild: warner bros.

Fuchs76
10.05.2025 15:33
Ach, Keanu Reeves war 2006 noch gar nicht berühmt? Wusste ich gar nicht...

Spiel's noch einmal, Sam 😉.
