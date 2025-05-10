Das waren die Film-Rollen der Stars, bevor sie berühmt wurden

Jeder musste mal klein anfangen. Es können nicht alle Orlando Bloom sein, dessen allererste Schauspiel-Rolle der Elb Legolas in der «Lord of the Rings»-Trilogie war. Seine zweite Rolle überhaupt war übrigens Will Turner in «Pirates of the Caribbean». Ein steiler Karrierestart.

Deshalb gibt es heute ganz viel Bilderstoff von Schauspielern in Film- und Serien-Rollen, die sie hatten, bevor sie berühmt wurden. Zum Beispiel von einem 26-jährigen Cillian Murphy in der Hauptrolle im Horror-Thriller «28 Days Later», der in den letzten 20 Jahren digital nicht erhältlich war.

Demi Moore in «General Hospital» (1963)

Bild: abc

Nicole Kidman in «BMX Bandits» (1983)

Bild: Filmways Australasian Distributors

Cillian Murphy in «28 Days Later» (2002)

Bild: fox

Michael Keaton in «Working Stiffs» (1979)

Bild: paramount television

Winona Ryder und Shannen Doherty in «Heathers» (1988)

Bild: new world pictures

Willem Dafoe in «Streets of Fire» (1984)

Bild: universal pictures

Nicholas Hoult in «About a Boy» (2002)

Bild: studiocanal

Nathalie Emmanuel in «Misfits» (2009)

Bild: Clerkenwell Films

Glen Powell in «Scream Queens» (2015)

Bild: fox

Scarlett Johansson in «Lost in Translation» (2003)

Bild: Elemental Films

Nicolas Cage in «Valley Girl» (1983)

Bild: Atlantic Releasing

Omar Sy in «X-Men: Days of Future Past» (2014)



Bild: marvel

Olivia Cooke in «Bates Motel» (2013)

Bild: universal television

Keanu Reeves in «The Lake House» (2006)

Bild: warner bros.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt in «3rd Rock from the Sun» (1996)

Bild: ybyl productions

Andrew Scott in «The Hollow Crown» (2012)

Bild: nbc

Robert Downey Jr. in «Saturday Night Live» (1975)

Bild: nbc

Jake Gyllenhaal in «City Slickers» (1991)

Bild: Columbia Pictures

Barry Keoghan in «Mammal» (2016)

Bild: amazon

Timothée Chalamet in «Homeland» (2011)

Bild: Teakwood Lane Productions

Julia Roberts in «Mystic Pizza» (1988)

Bild: the samuel goldwyn company

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in «Anna Karenina» (2012)

Bild: universal pictures

Pedro Pascal in «Buffy the Vampire Slayer»

Bild: mutant enemy

Courteney Cox in «Misfits of Science» (1985)

Bild: universal studios

Millie Bobby Brown in «Intruders» (2014)

Bild: bbc

Ryan Gosling in «Young Hercules» (1998)

Bild: studios usa television

Reese Witherspoon in «The Man in the Moon» (1991)

Bild: pathé entertainment

Monica Bellucci in «Bram Stoker's Dracula» (1992)

Bild: American Zoetrope

Henry Cavill in «The Count of Monte Cristo» (2002)

Bild: touchstone pictures

Daniel Craig in «The Power of One» (1992)

Bild: warner bros.

