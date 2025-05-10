10.05.2025, 15:2010.05.2025, 15:20
Jeder musste mal klein anfangen. Es können nicht alle Orlando Bloom sein, dessen allererste Schauspiel-Rolle der Elb Legolas in der «Lord of the Rings»-Trilogie war. Seine zweite Rolle überhaupt war übrigens Will Turner in «Pirates of the Caribbean». Ein steiler Karrierestart.
Deshalb gibt es heute ganz viel Bilderstoff von Schauspielern in Film- und Serien-Rollen, die sie hatten, bevor sie berühmt wurden. Zum Beispiel von einem 26-jährigen Cillian Murphy in der Hauptrolle im Horror-Thriller «28 Days Later», der in den letzten 20 Jahren digital nicht erhältlich war.
Demi Moore in «General Hospital» (1963)
Bild: abc
Nicole Kidman in «BMX Bandits» (1983)
Bild: Filmways Australasian Distributors
Cillian Murphy in «28 Days Later» (2002)
Bild: fox
Michael Keaton in «Working Stiffs» (1979)
Bild: paramount television
Winona Ryder und Shannen Doherty in «Heathers» (1988)
Bild: new world pictures
Willem Dafoe in «Streets of Fire» (1984)
Bild: universal pictures
Nicholas Hoult in «About a Boy» (2002)
Bild: studiocanal
Nathalie Emmanuel in «Misfits» (2009)
Bild: Clerkenwell Films
Glen Powell in «Scream Queens» (2015)
Bild: fox
Scarlett Johansson in «Lost in Translation» (2003)
Bild: Elemental Films
Nicolas Cage in «Valley Girl» (1983)
Bild: Atlantic Releasing
Omar Sy in «X-Men: Days of Future Past» (2014)
Bild: marvel
Olivia Cooke in «Bates Motel» (2013)
Bild: universal television
Keanu Reeves in «The Lake House» (2006)
Bild: warner bros.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt in «3rd Rock from the Sun» (1996)
Bild: ybyl productions
Andrew Scott in «The Hollow Crown» (2012)
Bild: nbc
Robert Downey Jr. in «Saturday Night Live» (1975)
Bild: nbc
Jake Gyllenhaal in «City Slickers» (1991)
Bild: Columbia Pictures
Barry Keoghan in «Mammal» (2016)
Bild: amazon
Timothée Chalamet in «Homeland» (2011)
Bild: Teakwood Lane Productions
Julia Roberts in «Mystic Pizza» (1988)
Bild: the samuel goldwyn company
Aaron Taylor-Johnson in «Anna Karenina» (2012)
Bild: universal pictures
Pedro Pascal in «Buffy the Vampire Slayer»
Bild: mutant enemy
Courteney Cox in «Misfits of Science» (1985)
Bild: universal studios
Millie Bobby Brown in «Intruders» (2014)
Bild: bbc
Ryan Gosling in «Young Hercules» (1998)
Bild: studios usa television
Reese Witherspoon in «The Man in the Moon» (1991)
Bild: pathé entertainment
Monica Bellucci in «Bram Stoker's Dracula» (1992)
Bild: American Zoetrope
Henry Cavill in «The Count of Monte Cristo» (2002)
Bild: touchstone pictures
Daniel Craig in «The Power of One» (1992)
Bild: warner bros.
