    13 Tweets, die sich Auto-Fans besser nicht anschauen sollten

    13 Tweets, die die Dominanz der Autos auf den Punkt bringen

    Auf Twitter ist ein kleiner Thread entstanden, der die Dominanz der Autos auf unseren Strassen zeigt. 13 Tweets, die zum Nachdenken anregen.
    11.10.2021, 17:29
    13 Tweets, die die Dominanz der Autos auf den Punkt bringen
    Ein grosser Teil der Strasse ist für Fussgänger eine No-Go-Zone.

    Nicht selten ist der sowieso schon eingeschränkte Platz auch noch durch ein Auto zuparkiert.

    Für Nicht-Autofahrer kann es im Strassenverkehr ganz schön eng werden.

    Das Auto bedeutet für viele «Freiheit». Die Realität sieht aber nicht selten anders aus ...

    Wie viel Platz brauchen 72 Personen im Strassenverkehr? Die Antwort kann sehr unterschiedlich ausfallen.

    Ganz schön eng auf der Strasse dem Trottoir.

    Während sich Radfahrer und Fussgänger Saures geben, rollen die Autos gemächlich vor sich hin.

    Wenn du auf dem Parkplatz mehr Platz hast als im Büro.

    Ja, wo soll es denn hier noch Raum für einen Veloweg haben?

    Wenn die doch alle nur den Bus genommen hätten ...

    Dies dürfte den Velofahrenden in Zürich ziemlich bekannt vorkommen.

    (cma)

