trüb und nass14°
DE | FR
burger
Luftfahrt

Singapore Airlines mit Notlandung in Bangkok: Ein Toter wegen Turbulenzen

Eine Boeing 777-300er der «Singapore Airlines».
Eine Boeing 777-300er der «Singapore Airlines».Bild: Shutterstock

Heftige Turbulenzen bei Flug von «Singapore Airlines» – ein Toter, mindestens 30 Verletzte

21.05.2024, 12:2721.05.2024, 12:40
Mehr «Luftfahrt»

Auf einem Flug der «Singapore Airlines» zwischen London und Singapur ist es zu heftigen Turbulenzen gekommen. Ein Passagier kam dabei ums Leben, mindestens 30 wurden verletzt. Dies teilte die Airline am Dienstag mit.

Der Flug mit der Boeing 777-300er wurde nach Bangkok umgeleitet. «Singapore Airlines spricht der Familie des Verstorbenen ihr tiefstes Beileid aus», liess das Unternehmen verlauten.

Update folgt

DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
twint icon
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
5 Kommentare
Zum Login
user avatar
Dein Kommentar
YouTube Link
0 / 600
Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
5
Meistgelesen
1
Absturzstelle von Helikopter entdeckt: Irans Präsident Raisi ist tot
2
Nach Stau und Klima-Protest: Verkehrslage vor dem Gotthard normalisiert sich
3
Daniela Ryf spricht erstmals über ihren Rücktritt und ihre Liebe zu einer Frau
4
Von diesen wundersamen Orten der Schweiz hast du sicher noch nie gehört
5
Stress-Experte: Wer diese Faustregeln beachtet, kann ein Burnout verhindern
Meistkommentiert
1
Haftbefehl gegen Netanjahu beantragt – dieser spricht von «Verzerrung der Realität»
2
Montero ersetzt Allegri bei Juventus +++ Wimmer geht bei Schaffhausen schon wieder
3
Xbox, Vinylplatten, Handschaltung – welche «veralteten» Technologien benutzt ihr noch?
4
«Ich wurde abgemahnt wegen Mobbing – bin völlig überrascht!»
5
Ist der Westen am Ende? Die Basher «freuen» sich zu früh
Meistgeteilt
1
Explosionen in der Ostukraine +++ Selenskyj ruft erneut nach Hilfe bei Luftabwehr
2
Roman Josi und das verlorene magische Dreieck der Offensive
3
DFB-Legende Schnellinger gestorben +++ Kevin Fiala wird nicht gesperrt
4
«Der Schlächter von Teheran»: Wer war Ebrahim Raisi?
5
Arbeitsbedingungen im Vatikan sollen unzumutbar sein – 49 Angestellte drohen mit Klage