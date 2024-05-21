Heftige Turbulenzen bei Flug von «Singapore Airlines» – ein Toter, mindestens 30 Verletzte

Auf einem Flug der «Singapore Airlines» zwischen London und Singapur ist es zu heftigen Turbulenzen gekommen. Ein Passagier kam dabei ums Leben, mindestens 30 wurden verletzt. Dies teilte die Airline am Dienstag mit.
Singapore Airlines flight #SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en-route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545hrs local time on 21 May 2024.— Singapore Airlines (@SingaporeAir) May 21, 2024
Der Flug mit der Boeing 777-300er wurde nach Bangkok umgeleitet. «Singapore Airlines spricht der Familie des Verstorbenen ihr tiefstes Beileid aus», liess das Unternehmen verlauten.
A Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-312(ER) aircraft (9V-SWM) operating flight SQ321 from London (LHR) to Singapore (SIN) hit an air pocket and made an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok (BKK) at 3:34 pm today. Initial reports indicate 20 people were injured.… pic.twitter.com/G4TH7Vs2xX— FL360aero (@fl360aero) May 21, 2024
