    Bidens Impfziel erst verspätet erreicht +++ Delta-Anstieg verschreckt asiatische Anleger

    Die neuesten Meldungen zum Coronavirus – lokal und global.
    03.08.2021, 06:14
    • Das Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG) meldete am Montag 2019 neue Corona-Fälle für die letzten 72 Stunden, die Positivitätsrate der gemeldeten Tests beträgt 3,2 Prozent. 3 Personen sind verstorben, 24 mussten ins Spital.
    • 48,2 Prozent der Schweizer Bevölkerung sind vollständig geimpft.
    • Der geschätzte Anteil der Delta-Mutation (B.1.617.2) liegt im 7-Tage-Schnitt bei 99,4 Prozent.
    • Die SwissCovid-App hilft, Infektionsketten schnell zu unterbrechen. Sie hat 1,67 Millionen aktive Userinnen und User.
    • Bislang wurden über 6,1 Millionen Covid-Zertifikate ausgestellt. Die Details findest du hier, die Android-App hier und die iOS-App hier. Auch in EU-Ländern wird das Zertifikat offiziell anerkannt.
    Liveticker: Corona National+International 02.08.21

    22:19
    US-Senator Graham trotz Impfung an Covid-19 erkrankt
    Der prominente US-Senator Lindsey Graham ist trotz Impfung positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet worden. Das schrieb der Republikaner am Montag auf Twitter. Am Samstagabend habe er grippe-ähnliche Symptome bekommen und sei daraufhin am Montagmorgen zum Arzt gegangen. Er werde sich nun für zehn Tage in Quarantäne begeben. Seine Symptome seien mild, betonte Graham. «Ich bin sehr froh, dass ich geimpft wurde, denn ohne Impfung würde ich mich sicher nicht so gut fühlen wie ich es jetzt tue.»

    Graham hatte in der Amtszeit von Donald Trump an Bekanntheit und politischem Gewicht gewonnen - als enger Vertrauter des damaligen Präsidenten. Erst zum Schluss von Trumps Zeit im Weissen Haus ging Graham auf Distanz zu seinem Parteikollegen.

    Unter republikanischen Anhängern ist Impfskepsis in den USA besonders verbreitet. Angesichts der Ausbreitung der hoch ansteckenden Delta-Variante hatten zuletzt auch hochrangige republikanische Politiker und konservative Kommentatoren vermehrt für eine Impfung gegen das Coronavirus geworben. (sda/dpa)

    21:43
    70 Prozent der Erwachsenen in USA geimpft
    Mit rund einem Monat Verspätung haben die USA ein von US-Präsident Joe Biden ausgerufenes Impfziel erreicht. Mit Stand Montag haben 70 Prozent aller Erwachsenen mindestens eine Impfdosis erhalten, wie aus Daten der Gesundheitsbehörde CDC hervorgeht. Eigentlich sollte diese Marke bereits am Unabhängigkeitstag am 4. Juli erreicht werden. Das Ziel wurde damals jedoch trotz zahlreicher Impfanreize und eines grossen Vorrats an Impfstoffen verfehlt.

    Cyrus Shahpar, der im Weissen Haus für die Corona-Daten zuständig ist, schrieb auf Twitter von einem «Meilenstein». In den USA sind bislang fast 50 Prozent der Bevölkerung von rund 330 Millionen Menschen vollständig geimpft, rund 58 Prozent haben mindestens die erste Spritze bekommen.

    Angesichts der rasch steigenden Zahl neuer Corona-Infektionen haben sich in den USA zuletzt wieder deutlich mehr Menschen impfen lassen. Die Impfkampagne war seit Juni ins Stocken geraten, mit zuletzt nur rund einer halben Million verabreichten Spritzen pro Tag. Der Trend kehrte sich nun jedoch angesichts der neuen Corona-Welle, die auf die besonders ansteckende Delta-Variante zurückgeführt wird, wieder um. (sda/dpa)
    18:01
    Zu viele Briten in Quarantäne: Regierung schraubt an Corona-App
    Um die Anzahl der Beschäftigten zu senken, die wegen Kontakts mit Corona-Infizierten in Quarantäne sind, hat die britische Regierung die Einstellungen der Corona-App ändern lassen. Künftig schlägt die Anwendung nur noch an, wenn es in den vergangenen zwei Tagen einen Corona-Kontakt gab, wie das Gesundheitsministerium am Montag mitteilte. Bisher ging die Suche fünf Tage zurück. Das Ministerium betonte, das Update beeinfluss weder die Empfindlichkeit der App noch ändere es die Risikoschwelle.

    Zuletzt waren wöchentlich Hunderttausende in England und Wales aufgefordert worden, sich wegen engen Kontakts mit Menschen, die später positiv auf das Virus getestet wurden, in Selbstisolation zu begeben.     Die Regelung hatte schwere Auswirkungen auf die Wirtschaft: Pubs und Gaststätten blieben geschlossen, Lebensmittelregale leer, Bahnen und Busse blieben stehen. Medien nennen das Phänomen «Pingdemie» - nach dem «ping», das Anwender über einen Corona-Kontakt informiert.

    Wirtschaftsvertreter und konservative Politiker begrüssten die Änderungen. Der Sender Sky News berichtete unter Berufung auf Regierungsbeamte, die App habe in den ersten drei Juli-Wochen dazu beigetragen, mehr als 50 000 Neuinfektionen und 1600 Krankenhauseinweisungen zu vermeiden. (sda/dpa)
    13:40
    Mittlerweile 60 Millionen nachgewiesene Corona-Fälle in Europa
    Seit dem Beginn der Corona-Pandemie sind in Europa mittlerweile mehr als 60 Millionen Infektionen mit dem Coronavirus nachgewiesen worden.

    Damit entfallen rund 30 Prozent aller weltweit bisher gemeldeten Corona-Fälle auf die europäische Region, wie am Montag aus den aktuellen Zahlen der Weltgesundheitsorganisation WHO hervorging.

    Das WHO-Regionalbüro Europa rief in dem Zuge zu mehr Bemühungen auf, beim Impfen gegen Covid-19 schneller und ausgewogener voranzukommen. Die Impffortschritte variierten unter den Staaten stark, die Impfrate sei bei Prioritätsgruppen wie Älteren, Mitarbeitern des Gesundheitswesens, Betreuten in Langzeitpflege und Vorerkrankten in einigen Ländern noch immer niedrig, erklärte die regionale WHO-Notfalldirektorin Dorit Nitzan.

    Es sei wichtig, dass sich die Länder weiter darum bemühten, die am stärksten gefährdeten Menschen und Risikogruppen zu schützen, forderte Nitzan. Traurigerweise gebe es nunmehr mehr als 1,2 Millionen Todesfälle in Verbindung mit Covid-19 in der Region. Weltweit sind es bisher 4,2 Millionen Todesfälle.
    epa09332135 An assistant undergoes a swab sample collection for a Covid-19 Antigen test during the first day of Cruilla music festival in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 08 July 2021. Cruilla is the first mass festival held in Europe without distances since the beginning of coronavirus pandemic. Around 25,000 visitors will enjoy the three day festival without restriction of free movement. EPA/Marta Pérez
    Die WHO rechnet insgesamt mehr als 50 Länder zur Region Europa, darunter neben der Europäischen Union auch östlich davon gelegene Länder wie Russland, die Ukraine, die Türkei und weitere Staaten.

    Die EU-Gesundheitsbehörde ECDC hat bislang für die 27 EU-Mitgliedstaaten und ihre im Europäischen Wirtschaftsraum verknüpften Partnerländer Norwegen, Island und Liechtenstein rund 34,4 Millionen Infektionen sowie mehr als 740'000 Todesfälle erfasst. (sda/dpa)
    13:30
    BAG meldet 2019 neue Coronavirus-Fälle innerhalb von 72 Stunden
    In der Schweiz und in Liechtenstein sind dem Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG) am Montag innerhalb von 72 Stunden 2019 neue Coronavirus-Ansteckungen gemeldet worden. Gleichzeitig registrierte das BAG drei neue Todesfälle und 24 Spitaleinweisungen.

    Vor Wochenfrist hatte das BAG übers Wochenende 1746 neue bestätigte Fälle, fünf neue Todesfälle und 24 Spitaleinweisungen registriert. Mit einem geschätzten Anteil von 99,4 Prozent aller neuen Ansteckungen ist die Delta-Variante im Sieben-Tage-Schnitt aktuell die dominante Virus-Mutation.

    Auf 100'000 Einwohnerinnen und Einwohner wurden in den vergangenen zwei Wochen 115,04 laborbestätigte Coronavirus-Infektionen gemeldet. Die Reproduktionszahl R, die angibt, wie viele Personen eine infizierte Person im Durchschnitt ansteckt, lag am 23. Juli bei 1,07.

    Insgesamt wurden bis am Sonntagnachmittag 8'839'325 Impfdosen an die Kantone und Liechtenstein ausgeliefert. Damit wurden 9'023'209 Dosen verabreicht. 48,2 Prozent der Bevölkerung sind bereits vollständig geimpft.

    Die Auslastung der Intensivstationen in den Spitälern beträgt zur Zeit 67,6 Prozent. 4,7 Prozent der verfügbaren Betten werden von Covid-19-Patienten belegt.

    In den vergangenen 72 Stunden wurden dem BAG 63'142 neue Corona-Tests gemeldet. Seit Beginn der Pandemie wurden in der Schweiz und in Liechtenstein 9'116'277 Tests auf Sars-CoV-2 durchgeführt, den Erreger der Atemwegserkrankung Covid-19, wie das BAG weiter mitteilte. Insgesamt gab es 719'684 laborbestätigte Fälle von Ansteckungen mit dem Coronavirus.
    (sda)
    12:57
    Delta-Variante in Thailand: Strikter Lockdown in Bangkok verlängert
    Die Behörden in Bangkok bekommen die Ausbreitung der Delta-Variante des Coronavirus trotz strikter Massnahmen weiter nicht in den Griff. Der Lockdown in Thailands Hauptstadt und mehreren Dutzend Provinzen wird deshalb um zunächst zwei Wochen verlängert, wie die Regierung am Montag mitteilte.

    Mitte August werde neu bewertet, ob die Einschränkungen gelockert oder noch einmal bis zum 31. August ausgedehnt würden, sagte Apisamai Srirangson, eine Sprecherin des staatlichen Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

    Die Bürger der sogenannten «dunkelroten Zonen», zu denen auch Bangkok gehört, dürfen derzeit nicht in andere Landesteile reisen. Zudem herrschen strenge Ausgangsbeschränkungen zwischen 21.00 und 04.00 Uhr. Einkaufszentren, Massagesalons und Restaurants sind geschlossen.

    Jedoch verlangsame sich der Anstieg der Zahl der Neuinfektionen in Bangkok langsam, hiess es. In der grössten Stadt des Landes, in deren Metropolregion fast 15 Millionen Menschen leben, werden derzeit fast 40 Prozent aller landesweiten neuen Fälle verzeichnet.
    epa09387535 Taxis wait for passengers on the side of a nearly empty road in Bangkok, Thailand, 02 August 2021. The Thai government has imposed for 14 days, effective from 03 August 2021, a strict lockdown and curfew from 9pm to 4am in 29 provinces, including the capital Bangkok, as well as the tightening of health measures in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK
    Im vergangenen Jahr galt Thailand noch als Vorzeigeland im Kampf gegen die Pandemie - seit April erlebt der Staat aber seine bisher schwerste Welle. Insgesamt wurden bisher 615'000 Fälle bestätigt. Fast 5000 Menschen sind in Verbindung mit Covid-19 gestorben.

    Seit die Regierung die Grenzen im März 2020 wegen des Virus geschlossen hat, liegt die wichtige Tourismusbranche am Boden. Seit einigen Wochen versuchen die Behörden, zumindest einige beliebte Regionen wieder für Touristen zu öffnen. Dazu gehört die grösste Insel Phuket, wo seit Anfang Juli rund 13'200 Urlauber angekommen sind. Unter diesen wurden bislang 30 Corona-Fälle registriert. (sda/dpa)
    11:26
    Deutschland: 61,7 Prozent einmal geimpft – Impftempo aber sehr gering
    Das Tempo bei den Erstimpfungen gegen das Coronavirus in Deutschland ist so gering wie seit Monaten nicht.

    Mittlerweile haben zwar 61,7 Prozent der Gesamtbevölkerung mindestens eine Impfdosis bekommen, wie aus Daten des Robert Koch-Instituts (der Bundesbehörde für Infektionskrankheiten) vom Montag hervorgeht. Das sind gut 51,3 Millionen Menschen.

    «Allerdings ist Zahl der Erstimpfungen so niedrig wie zuletzt im Februar»    , schrieb Gesundheitsminister Jens Spahn auf Twitter. «Damals hatten wir nicht genug Impfstoff, das ist heute anders: bitte impfen lassen!»

    Vollständig gegen das Coronavirus geimpft sind mittlerweile 52,3 Prozent der Bevölkerung - also knapp 43,5 der rund 83 Millionen Menschen im Land. (sda/dpa)
    6:51
    Delta-Variante: Lockdown im australischen Queensland verlängert
    epa09386478 Police talk to a woman who is not wearing a mask as they check for compliance with lockdown orders in central Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, 02 August 2021. Brisbane and other SEQ local government areas are currently in lockdown due to a growing COVID-19 cluster. EPA/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
    Wegen der Ausbreitung der Delta-Variante des Coronavirus in Australien gilt jetzt auch im nordöstlichen Bundesstaat Queensland ein strikter Lockdown. Die Massnahmen waren am Wochenende zunächst für drei Tage verhängt worden, sollen nun aber bis mindestens nächsten Sonntag verlängert werden, wie die Gesundheitsbehörden am Montag mitteilten. Im Süden der Region ist die Zahl der Infektionen mittlerweile auf 31 gestiegen. Sie hängen alle mit einem positiv getesteten 17-jährigen Schüler zusammen.

    Unter den betroffenen Gebieten sind auch die Metropole Brisbane und die beliebte Urlaubsregion Gold Coast. Die Menschen dürfen nur noch in Ausnahmefällen ihre Häuser verlassen. Das tropische Queensland grenzt an den Bundesstaat New South Wales mit der Millionenstadt Sydney, die schon seit Wochen im Lockdown ist. Die Einschränkungen wurden hier zuletzt bereits bis Ende August verlängert.

    Das 25-Millionen-Einwohner-Land hatte gleich zu Beginn der Pandemie extrem strikte Regeln eingeführt und verhängt schon bei wenigen Dutzend Fällen verschärfte Regeln. Seit der Ausbreitung der Delta-Variante häufen sich aber die Lockdowns. Landesweit wurden rund 34'000 Fälle verzeichnet. Mehr als 920 Menschen sind in Verbindung mit Covid-19 gestorben. Die Grenzen sind schon seit März 2020 geschlossen, viele Australier hängen seither im Ausland fest. (sda/dpa)
    02:23
    Impf-Nachfrage in den USA steigt wieder
    epa09349479 Future, 12 year-old, gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic organized by Mothers In Action in Crenshaw, South of Los Angeles, California, USA, 16 July 2021. Starting Saturday night, Los Angeles County will require the return to wearing mask indoor amid alarming surge in the number of coronavirus cases linked to the Delta variant. The past week Los Angeles has seen an average of about a thousand new cases a day, and yesterday a spike to more than 1500 new cases, as well as an increase in hospitalizations. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
    Angesichts der rasch steigenden Zahl neuer Corona-Infektionen haben sich in den USA zuletzt wieder deutlich mehr Menschen impfen lassen. Die Impfkampagne war seit Juni ins Stocken geraten, mit zuletzt nur rund einer halben Million verabreichten Spritzen pro Tag. Der Trend kehrte sich nun jedoch angesichts der neuen Corona-Welle, die auf die besonders ansteckende Delta-Variante zurückgeführt wird, wieder um. Am Sonntag (Ortszeit) wurden 816'000 Impfungen verabreicht, darunter 517'000 Erstimpfungen, wie ein leitender Beamter des Weissen Hause auf Twitter schrieb. Die jüngsten Daten zeigten einen «steten Anstieg», erklärte Cyrus Shahpar.

    In den USA sind bislang fast 50 Prozent der Bevölkerung von rund 330 Millionen Menschen vollständig geimpft, rund 58 Prozent haben mindestens die erste Spritze bekommen. US-Präsident Joe Biden hatte im Frühjahr das Ziel ausgegeben, dass bis zum Nationalfeiertag am 4. Juli 70 Prozent der Erwachsenen mindestens die erste Impfung erhalten haben sollten. Das Ziel wurde trotz reichlicher Vorräte und Impfanreizen verfehlt, es wurden nur 67 Prozent. Nun, etwa einen Monat später, sollte es bald so weit sein: Der jüngste Anstieg liess die Quote unter Erwachsenen bis Sonntag auf 69,9 Prozent steigen. (sda/dpa)
    16:30
    USA droht nach Pause während Pandemie eine Welle an Zwangsräumungen
    In den USA ist am Wochenende ein wegen der Pandemie verhängtes Moratorium für Zwangsräumungen von säumigen Mietern ausgelaufen. Experten zufolge könnten damit inmitten einer neuen Corona-Welle Hunderttausenden Mietern Räumungsklagen drohen - exakte Zahlen dazu gibt es allerdings nicht. Gleichzeitig werden Milliarden Dollar Hilfsgelder für Mieter nicht eingesetzt, weil Bundesstaaten und Kommunen die Mittel nicht abgerufen haben.

    Das bisher gültige landesweite Moratorium der Gesundheitsbehörde CDC gegen Zwangsräumungen wurde wegen eines Einwandes des Obersten Gerichts nicht über Ende Juli hinaus verlängert. Bemühungen, eine gesetzliche Neuregelung zu verabschieden, waren am Freitag im Repräsentantenhaus gescheitert. Mehrere demokratische Abgeordnete schliefen daraufhin am Wochenende aus Protest auf den Stufen des Kapitols, dem Sitz des US-Parlaments in Washington. Die Gruppe linker Abgeordneter erklärte, bis zu sechs Millionen Mieter seien mit ihren Zahlungen im Rückstand und müssten nun die Räumung fürchten.
    epa09380410 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, along with Democratic leaders, holds a press conference about 'House Democrats' legislative agenda' in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 30 July, 2021. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
    In einzelnen Bundesstaaten und Kommunen gibt es zumindest weiter örtliche Moratorien gegen Zwangsräumungen. Die Vorsitzende des Repräsentantenhauses, die Demokratin Nancy Pelosi, erklärte am Samstagabend (Ortszeit), es sei ein «moralischer Imperativ», dass jede Familie in den USA die Würde und Sicherheit eines eigenen Zuhauses habe. Die Abgeordneten stünden bereit, für eine Abstimmung aus der Sommerpause zurückzukommen, zunächst müsse aber der Senat handeln, forderte sie. Dort wären die Demokraten allerdings auf die Unterstützung einiger Republikaner angewiesen. Ein Erfolg schien daher sehr unwahrscheinlich.

    US-Präsident Joe Biden forderte Bundesstaaten und Kommunen am Freitag auf, die bereitstehenden Hilfen für Mieter auszuzahlen, «damit wir jede Zwangsräumung verhindern, die wir verhindern können». Es gebe «keine Entschuldigung» für Staaten und Kommunen, die Auszahlung nicht zu beschleunigen. In den Corona-Konjunkturpaketen waren fast 47 Milliarden Dollar (40 Milliarden Euro) Hilfen für Mieter enthalten. Bis Ende Juni waren aber nur rund 3 Milliarden abgerufen worden. (sda/dpa)
    13:14
    Impfanreize von Fahr- und Lieferdiensten für Junge in Grossbritannien
    Um die Corona-Impfquote bei jungen Leuten zu steigern, bieten mehrere Fahr- und Essenslieferdienste in Grossbritannien nun spezielle Anreize. Bisher haben rund zwei Drittel (67 Prozent) der 18- bis 29-Jährigen eine erste Impfung erhalten. Zuletzt war das Impftempo aber gesunken. Die Regierung fürchtet zudem, dass einige junge Leute ihre zweite Impfung nicht wahrnehmen. Mit Hilfe von Unternehmen wie Uber, Bolt und Deliveroo will die Regierung nun diese Altersgruppe zur Impfung animieren.

    So bietet der Fahrdienstleister Uber günstigere Fahrten und Mahlzeiten für Menschen, die sich impfen lassen. Bei Konkurrent Bolt sind Fahrten zu Impfzentren kostenlos, Deliveroo verteilt Gratis-Gutscheine, und die Kette Pizza Pilgrims will zwei Filialen in Impfzentren umwandeln und dort kostenlose Pizzastücke verteilen.

    «Dies soll viele unserer jungen Mitarbeiter wie auch die allgemeine Bevölkerung dazu ermutigen, ihre Spritze zu bekommen», sagte Pilgrims-Manager Gavin Smith dem Sender Sky News. Gesundheitsminister Savid Javid betonte, mit der Impfung beschützten junge Leute nicht nur sich selbst, ihre Familien und Freunde. Damit würden sie auch dazu beitragen, dass alle Menschen «wieder die Dinge tun können, die Sie versäumt haben». (viw/sda/dpa)
    12:53
    Tschechen dürfen in Discos auch wieder auf Tanzfläche
    In Tschechien sind am Sonntag weitere Corona-Lockerungen in Kraft getreten. Wer geimpft, getestet oder von einer Covid-Erkrankung genesen ist, darf in den schon länger wieder geöffneten Diskotheken nun auch wieder auf die Tanzfläche. Bislang war Tanzen wegen des Infektionsrisikos verboten. Schwimmbäder dürfen wieder Badegäste ohne Beschränkung der Personenzahl aufnehmen. An Sport- und Kulturveranstaltungen dürfen wieder bis 7000 Menschen im Freien und 3000 in Innenräumen teilnehmen, wenn alle einen Covid-Pass haben.

    Auch zahlreiche andere Begrenzungen der Besucherzahlen fallen weg oder werden abgemildert. Das gilt etwa für Ausstellungen sowie Kultur- und Sportveranstaltungen. Nicht in allen Fällen ist ein Covid-Zertifikat als Bedingung für die Lockerungen vorgeschrieben. So sind etwa Besichtigungen von Schlössern oder Führungen durch Zoos auch ohne Nachweis erlaubt, wenn die Teilnehmerzahl die 20 nicht überschreitet.

    Die Regierung begründet die Lockerungen damit, dass sich die Lage stabilisiert habe. Nach Angaben des Europäischen Zentrums für die Prävention und Kontrolle von Krankheiten (ECDC) fiel die Zahl der Neuinfektionen pro 100'000 Einwohner in Tschechien binnen 14 Tagen zum Ende der Woche auf 26,75 – ein ähnlicher Wert wie in Deutschland. (viw/sda/dpa)
    11:14
    60 Prozent der Italiener voll geimpft – Proteste gegen Beschränkungen
    Italien hat in seiner Impfkampagne gegen das Coronavirus ein Etappenziel erreicht. Mit 32,4 Millionen Menschen seien 60 Prozent der Bevölkerung über 12 Jahren vollständig geimpft, teilte der ausserordentliche Kommissar für den Corona-Notfall, Francesco Figliuolo, am Sonntag mit. Bis Ende September wolle Italien die Marke von 80 Prozent und damit ihm zufolge eine Herdenimmunität erreicht haben.
    A passenger is given a dose of vaccination by a doctor at a vaccination center, Vax &amp; Go, set up at Rome's terminal 3 Leonardo da Vinci airport, where passengers can get a first or second vaccination dose by just showing their boarding card, in Fiumicino, Italy, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. With daily COVID-19 cases sharply rising again, Italy requires people to have received at least one vaccine dose, have recovered from the illness in the last six months or have proof of a negative test performed in the last 48 hours to access venues like gyms, museums and indoor restaurants in a bid to avoid a return to pandemic lockdowns devastating for the economy. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP)
    Am Wochenende demonstrierten in Italien wieder Tausende Menschen gegen die geplanten Corona-Massnahmen. Die Regierung hatte diese wegen der steigenden Fallzahlen beschlossen. Ab dem 6. August müssen Menschen, die etwa innen im Restaurant essen oder ins Museum wollen, einen Nachweis über mindestens eine Corona-Impfung, die Genesung von der Krankheit oder einen negativen Corona-Test vorlegen. Auch im Parlament kam es zu tumultartigen Protesten rechter Politiker gegen die Massnahmen.

    Gesundheitsexperten appellieren immer wieder an die Bevölkerung, sich gegen die Viruskrankheit impfen zu lassen und sich an die Corona-Regeln zu halten. Ein Streitthema war zuletzt auch eine mögliche Impfpflicht für Lehrer, damit das kommende Schuljahr ab September wieder mit Präsenzunterricht starten kann. Die Regierung will Medien zufolge unter der Woche darüber entscheiden. Laut Gesundheitsminister sind 15 Prozent der Lehrkräfte noch nicht geimpft.

    In Italien stieg die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz zuletzt auf landesweit 58 Fälle je 100'000 Einwohner. Immer wieder wird diskutiert, welchen Einfluss die Menschenmassen zur Fussball-Europameisterschaft hatten. Einen Hinweis darauf sahen Experten des Obersten Gesundheitsinstituts in einem Bericht vom Freitag: Ab Ende Juni habe es mehr Ansteckungen bei Männern im Alter zwischen 10 und 39 Jahren als bei Frauen gegeben. (viw/sda/dpa)
    10:57
    Immer seltener Impfnachweis in Dänemark nötig
    Trotz vergleichsweiser hoher Infektionszahlen hat Dänemark am Sonntag mehrere Corona-Regeln gelockert. So gibt es etwa in öffentlichen Verkehrsmitteln keine Kapazitätsgrenzen mehr. Die Pflicht zu zwei Tests pro Woche für Schüler und Studenten wird in eine Empfehlung geändert. Veranstaltungsorte wie Theater und Kinos mit weniger als 500 Zuschauern sowie Museen, Vergnügungsparks und Zoos müssen keinen Impfnachweis oder Test mehr für den Eintritt verlangen.

    Auch in Sportstätten ist kein Nachweis mehr nötig, in Fitnessstudios sind allerdings zufällige Kontrollen möglich. Bei Fussballspielen dürfen wieder Auswärtsfans ins Stadion kommen.

    Das Leben in Deutschlands nördlichstem Nachbarland lief schon bisher beinahe beschränkungsfrei. Als Datum für weitere Lockerungen ist der 1. September vorgesehen. Dann fallen Beschränkungen fürs Nachtleben: Alkohol darf nachts wieder verkauft werden, Discos können öffnen. Beim Besuch von Restaurants, Festivals oder körpernahen Dienstleistungen sind dann keine Impfnachweise und Tests mehr nötig. Am 1. Oktober soll der Corona-Pass genannte Nachweis dann ganz auslaufen. (viw/sda/dpa)
    epa09329275 The world's tallest sand sculpture is under construction in Blokhus, Denmark, 07 July 2021. The Dutch designer Wilfred Stijger is behind the work, which is inspired by the covid-19 pandemic. EPA/Claus Bjoern Larsen DENMARK OUT
    10:54
    Zahl der Schwerkranken in Israel überschreitet wieder 200
    Die Zahl der Corona-Schwerkranken in Israel hat erstmals seit April wieder die 200er-Marke überschritten. Von insgesamt 362 Patienten, die im Krankenhaus behandelt werden, seien 212 schwer erkrankt, teilte das Gesundheitsministerium am Sonntag in Tel Aviv mit. 37 müssen künstlich beatmet werden. Auf dem Höhepunkt der Pandemie in Israel im Januar hatte die Zahl der Schwerkranken bei etwa 1200 gelegen.

    Angesichts steigender Infektionszahlen hat Israel als erstes Land damit begonnen, Menschen über 60 Jahren eine dritte Impfdosis gegen das Coronavirus zu geben. Ein Expertenteam hatte eine solche Auffrischungsimpfung mit dem Biontech-Pfizer-Präparat empfohlen, obwohl es noch keine entsprechende Vorgabe der Arzneimittelbehörde FDA gibt.

    Fast 58 Prozent der 9,3 Millionen Israelis sind vollständig geimpft. Von den Menschen über 50 Jahren sind es sogar 88 Prozent. Nach Angaben des Gesundheitsministeriums hat die Effektivität des in Israel verwendeten Biontech/Pfizer-Impfstoffs seit Anfang Juni aber deutlich nachgelassen. Die Zahl der innerhalb eines Tages gemeldeten Corona-Neuinfektionen liegt seit sechs Tagen in Folge bei mehr als 2000. (viw/sda/dpa)
    epa09384212 A nurse injects a woman with a third shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Jerusalem, 01 August 2021. Israel has started to offer a third shot of covid vaccine to people aged over 60 as a measure to stop the spreading of the Delta variant. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
    9:08
    Biontech expandiert
    Der deutsche Corona-Impfstoff-Hersteller Biontech expandiert. Für die kommenden Monate sei ein umfangreicher Stellenaufbau geplant, erklärte das Unternehmen laut einem Bericht der deutschen Zeitung «Welt am Sonntag». 500 neue Stellen quer durch alle Abteilungen seien derzeit ausgeschrieben.

    Vor der Corona-Pandemie beschäftigte Biontech gut 1300 Mitarbeiter. Das Unternehmen arbeitete in erster Linie an neuen Therapiemöglichkeiten gegen Krebserkrankungen.

    Gemeinsam mit dem US-Konzern Pfizer entwickelte Biontech dann im vergangenen Jahr den ersten in vielen Ländern – darunter der Schweiz – zugelassen Impfstoff gegen das Coronavirus. Dafür verwendete das Unternehmen die neuartige mRNA-Technologie, die auch bei der Entwicklung von Krebsimmuntherapien zum Einsatz kommt. In den vergangenen anderthalb Jahren stieg die Zahl der Biontech-Mitarbeiter bereits auf rund 2000.

    Laut dem Bericht der «Welt am Sonntag» will der Hersteller nun zum ersten Mal in ein eigenes Vertriebsteam von 60 Mitarbeitern investieren, um die Vermarktung zugelassener Produkte selbst voranzubringen. «Wir haben Biontech von Anfang als vollintegriertes Unternehmen aufgestellt. Mit eigener Forschung und Entwicklung, Produktion und nun auch einem Vertrieb», sagte Vorstandsmitglied Sierk Poetting der Zeitung. (viw/sda/afp)
    epa09000798 A handout photo made available by German pharmaceuticals company BioNTech shows the company's logo at a factory in Marburg, Germany, 20 January 2021 (issued 10 February 2021). According to a press release issued on 10 February 2021, BioNTech started at the Marburg facility the production of mRNA, the active pharmaceutical ingredient of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. EPA/BIONTECH SE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
    00:01
    Einreise-Testpflicht gestartet
    Seit Mitternacht gilt bei der Einreise nach Deutschland eine Testpflicht. Damit soll eine weitere Ausbreitung des Coronavirus zum Ende der Sommerferien verhindert werden. Alle Menschen ab zwölf Jahren müssen bei der Einreise nachweisen können, dass bei ihnen das Übertragungsrisiko verringert ist – mit dem Nachweis einer Impfung, einem Nachweis als Genesener oder einem negativen Testergebnis. Eine solche Vorgabe gab es bisher schon für alle Flugpassagiere. Jetzt gilt sie für alle Verkehrsmittel, also auch bei Einreisen per Auto oder Bahn.

    Bei einem Aufenthalt in Gebieten mit neuen, besorgniserregenden Virusvarianten ist ein Testnachweis Pflicht. Nachweise als Genesener oder Geimpfter reichen in diesem Fall nicht. Ausserdem gibt es nur noch zwei statt drei Kategorien für weltweite Gebiete mit höheren Infektionsrisiken: Hochrisikogebiete und Gebiete, in denen neue, besorgniserregende Virusvarianten kursieren. (viw/sda/dpa)
    Passagiere werden bei ihrer Einreise nach Deutschland kontrolliert. Foto: Andreas Arnold/dpa
    23:16
    Millionen US-Mieter von Zwangsräumung bedroht
    In den USA sind ab Mitternacht Millionen Mieter von Zwangsräumungen bedroht. Zum 1. August läuft eine Regelung aus, dass Mieter in der Corona-Pandemie bei Zahlungsrückstand nicht aus ihren Wohnungen geworfen werden dürfen.

    Ein Vorschlag, das Verbot bis zum 18. Oktober zu verlängern, war zuletzt im Kongress gescheitert. Das Weisse Haus hat deutlich gemacht, den Schutz nicht einseitig zu verlängern, weil es dazu keine rechtliche Befugnis habe.

    Einer Studie des Aspen Institute zufolge sind derzeit mehr als 15 Millionen Menschen in 6,5 Millionen US-Haushalten mit ihren Mietzahlungen im Rückstand. Sie schulden den Vermietern der Studie zufolge zusammen mehr als 20 Milliarden Dollar.

    Die Senatorin Elizabeth Warren von der Demokratischen Partei sagte am Samstag, in jedem US-Bundesstaat würden derzeit Familien um ihren Küchentisch herum sitzen und einen Ausweg suchen, wie sie eine verheerende Räumung überstehen könnten.
    Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., talks to reporters as she walks to the senate chamber ahead of a test vote scheduled by Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York on the bipartisan infrastructure deal senators brokered with President Joe Biden, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Republicans prepared to block the vote by mounting a filibuster over what they see as a rushed and misguided process. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
    Die demokratische Abgeordnete Cori Bush sagte, es sei unklar, wie Eltern arbeiten und sich um ihre Kinder kümmern könnten, wenn sie vertrieben würden. «Wir können die Menschen bei einer tödlichen globalen Pandemie nicht auf die Strasse setzen», sagte Bush.

    Vermieterverbände lehnen eine Verlängerung ab. Einige Vermieter hatten zuletzt Mühe, ohne Mieteinnahmen ihre Hypotheken-, Steuer- und Versicherungszahlungen zu begleichen. (viw/sda/reuters)
    21:32
    Bundespräsident stellt Gratis-Coronatests in Frage
    Bundespräsident Guy Parmelin stellt in Frage, ob die Covid-19-Tests noch gratis sein sollen, wenn erst einmal alle geimpft sind, die das wollen. Noch ist es aber laut seinen Worten nicht so weit.

    Wenn erst einmal alle die Möglichkeit hätten, sich gegen Covid-19 impfen zu lassen, komme sofort die Frage nach dem «wie weiter», sagte Parmelin in einem von SRF am Samstag online veröffentlichten Statement aus der Sondersendung zum 1. August.

    «Wir respektieren, dass sich Menschen nicht impfen lassen wollen, aber wer bezahlt die Tests? Der Steuerzahler? Da bin ich nicht sicher», sagte Parmelin.

    Kostenpflichtige Antigen-Tests für Personen ohne Symptome, die eine Impfung ablehnten, hat kürzlich die FDP Schweiz gefordert. Lukas Engelberger dagegen, Präsident der kantonalen Gesundheitsdirektoren, lehnt es ab, für die für das Zertifikat nötigen Schnelltests Geld zu verlangen, wie er dem «SonntagsBlick» sagte. (viw/sda)
    Bundespraesident Guy Parmelin waehrend seiner 1. Augustansprache an der 1. Augustfeier in Herzogenbuchsee, am Samstag, 31. Juli 2021. (KEYSTONE/Marcel Bieri)
