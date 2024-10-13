Elon Musk zeigt den Prototyp eines Robotaxis – die Reaktionen sind köstlich

Tesla-Boss Elon Musk wollte Investoren und Influencer mit einem Robotaxi und einer Roboter-Show beeindrucken. Der Schuss ging nach Hinten los.



Was ist passiert?



Elon Musk zeigte den Prototyp eines Robotaxis und eines selbstfahrenden Mini-Buses. Tesla verspricht seit zehn Jahren gänzlich autonomes Fahren, doch auch jetzt konnte Musk nicht erklären, wie man dies erreichen will. Derweil hat die Konkurrenz längst autonom fahrende Taxis im Einsatz.



Am Robotaxi-Event sollten zudem Teslas neue Roboter in Menschengestalt die eingeladenen Influencer beeindrucken. Teslas Robos wurden jedoch von Menschen ferngesteuert, wie kurz darauf bekannt wurde.

Die Reaktionen.



Wo Elon Musk das Robotaxi-Design abgekupfert hat

Wenn Tesla den Bus erfindet

Wenn du von Musk einen Tesla-Bot gekauft hast und 2028 die Demokraten wählen willst

Wie sich Musk unsere Zukunft vorstellt

Ein Blick ins Innere des Robotaxis ;)

Nur eines davon ist ein reales Produkt

😂

Derweil im echten Leben

Tesla-Aktionäre, wenn sie Robotaxi hören

Wenn Musk den Prototyp seines Robotaxis zeigt und dies passiert



Nach dem Robotaxi-Event stürzte die Tesla-Aktie ab. Die Uber-Aktie ging gleichzeitig durch die Decke.

Wenn du seit zehn Jahren Robotaxis im nächsten Jahr versprichst

Teslas Cybercab-Event in einem Bild erklärt

Wenn Tesla kein günstiges E-Auto bringt, machts eben Renault

Der Unterschied zwischen Apple und Tesla

Wenn du geglaubt hast, es könne nach dem Cybertruck nicht noch schlimmer kommen

Zumindest eines dieser Fahrzeuge ist nützlich

Derweil in China

Tesla-Design früher vs. Tesla-Design heute

Wenn du Investoren und Influencer beeindrucken willst und am nächsten Tage alle über deine «Fake-Roboter» (von Menschen gesteuert) reden

Wie Tesla seine Roboter steuert

😂

Was Musk verspricht und was im Kleingedruckten steht

Tesla-Fahrer, die für die «Autopilot»-Software bezahlt haben, verstehen es

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Elon Musk in zehn Jahren

Nicht verwechseln!

Was Musk auch noch erfunden hat

Wie es für Tesla sonst so läuft

Wenn Elon den Schalter umlegt, nachdem Trump die Wahlen verloren hat

Warum Twitter nie unlustig wird

