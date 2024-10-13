Was ist passiert?
Elon Musk zeigte den Prototyp eines Robotaxis und eines selbstfahrenden Mini-Buses. Tesla verspricht seit zehn Jahren gänzlich autonomes Fahren, doch auch jetzt konnte Musk nicht erklären, wie man dies erreichen will. Derweil hat die Konkurrenz längst autonom fahrende Taxis im Einsatz.
Am Robotaxi-Event sollten zudem Teslas neue Roboter in Menschengestalt die eingeladenen Influencer beeindrucken. Teslas Robos wurden jedoch von Menschen ferngesteuert, wie kurz darauf bekannt wurde.
Die Reaktionen.
Nach dem Robotaxi-Event stürzte die Tesla-Aktie ab. Die Uber-Aktie ging gleichzeitig durch die Decke.
Prediction:— Roman Müller 🔋🚗 (@SwissTeslaphile) October 11, 2024
Apple announcement: Here’s a product you can order in five weeks.— Michael Girdley (@girdley) October 11, 2024
Tesla: Here’s a product you can order in five years.
Me: It is impossible to make a stupider looking vehicle than the Cybertruck.— Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) October 11, 2024
Tesla designs— 🇺🇸 Earl of FrunkPuppy 🇺🇸 (@28delayslater) October 11, 2024
Multiple operators confirmed that the Optimus bots at Tesla's event on Friday were remote-controlled. Here are two examples. Both operators used the term "human-assisted" to create a more favorable impression, which suggests they were instructed to use that term.— Troy Teslike (@TroyTeslike) October 12, 2024
It seems some people are still confused about how autonomous the Optimus bots were at the Tesla event. This clip is from another video Tesla released a while ago. It shows how the bots are controlled remotely using a haptic suit, kind of like puppets.— Troy Teslike (@TroyTeslike) October 12, 2024
It was a trick.— Robert Graham 𝕏 (@ErrataRob) October 12, 2024
All the robots were remotely controlled.
All the robots were remotely controlled by humans.
All the actions were performed by humans, remotely.
When talking to the robot, you were talking to a human. https://t.co/5Nm5vPmG3E
Tesla: The Cybercab will cost less than $30k and be built before 2027— Faiz Siddiqui (@faizsays) October 11, 2024
Tesla: Full Self-Driving Unsupervised in the Tesla Model 3 and Y next year
Tesla: The humanoid robot will be the biggest product ever of any kind
🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 THIS here for me is the MOST CRITICAL part of the Robocab fiasco!— Cristina Balan - STOP Forced Arbitration (@CristinaIBalan) October 11, 2024
When people questioned Musk about the Hardware 3,after he stated that all cars will drive themselves, his answer was: 🥁
“LET’S NOT GET NUANCED HERE”
Congrats to all who blindly trust this hypocrite! https://t.co/oSGpPSHYJC
Let’s see— evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 12, 2024
-doesn’t exist
-doesn’t exist
-worst product rollout in history
THE BRANDNEW#Tesla Cyberpiss Gen 2— 𝐀𝐢𝐬𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐧 𝐯𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐧🇩🇪🇦🇲 (@AislinnSchamane) October 12, 2024
Get yours now!!
Next 24 hours with a 70% discount for affordable
Shocking that supporting a fascist and telling cruel lies about immigrants is bad for business. pic.twitter.com/QDMJy7axwk— Michael Thomas (@curious_founder) October 11, 2024
