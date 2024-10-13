bedeckt14°
DE | FR
burger
Spass
Digital

Elon Musk wollte Investoren und Influencer mit einem Robotaxi und einer Roboter-

Elon Musk zeigt den Prototyp eines Robotaxis – die Reaktionen sind köstlich

Tesla-Boss Elon Musk wollte Investoren und Influencer mit einem Robotaxi und einer Roboter-Show beeindrucken. Der Schuss ging nach Hinten los.
13.10.2024, 09:5713.10.2024, 10:22
Mehr «Spass»

Was ist passiert?

Elon Musk zeigte den Prototyp eines Robotaxis und eines selbstfahrenden Mini-Buses. Tesla verspricht seit zehn Jahren gänzlich autonomes Fahren, doch auch jetzt konnte Musk nicht erklären, wie man dies erreichen will. Derweil hat die Konkurrenz längst autonom fahrende Taxis im Einsatz.

Am Robotaxi-Event sollten zudem Teslas neue Roboter in Menschengestalt die eingeladenen Influencer beeindrucken. Teslas Robos wurden jedoch von Menschen ferngesteuert, wie kurz darauf bekannt wurde.

Video: watson/lucas zollinger

Die Reaktionen.

Wo Elon Musk das Robotaxi-Design abgekupfert hat

Bild
bild: twitter

Wenn Tesla den Bus erfindet

Bild
bild: twitter

Wenn du von Musk einen Tesla-Bot gekauft hast und 2028 die Demokraten wählen willst

Bild

Wie sich Musk unsere Zukunft vorstellt

Bild
bild: twitter

Ein Blick ins Innere des Robotaxis ;)

Nur eines davon ist ein reales Produkt

😂

Derweil im echten Leben

Tesla-Aktionäre, wenn sie Robotaxi hören

Wenn Musk den Prototyp seines Robotaxis zeigt und dies passiert

Nach dem Robotaxi-Event stürzte die Tesla-Aktie ab. Die Uber-Aktie ging gleichzeitig durch die Decke.

Wenn du seit zehn Jahren Robotaxis im nächsten Jahr versprichst

Teslas Cybercab-Event in einem Bild erklärt

Elon Musk enthüllt das Tesla-Robotaxi und hat eine Überraschung

Wenn Tesla kein günstiges E-Auto bringt, machts eben Renault

Der Unterschied zwischen Apple und Tesla

Wenn du geglaubt hast, es könne nach dem Cybertruck nicht noch schlimmer kommen

Zumindest eines dieser Fahrzeuge ist nützlich

Derweil in China

Tesla-Design früher vs. Tesla-Design heute

Wenn du Investoren und Influencer beeindrucken willst und am nächsten Tage alle über deine «Fake-Roboter» (von Menschen gesteuert) reden

Wie Tesla seine Roboter steuert

😂

Was Musk verspricht und was im Kleingedruckten steht

Tesla-Fahrer, die für die «Autopilot»-Software bezahlt haben, verstehen es

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Elon Musk in zehn Jahren

Nicht verwechseln!

Was Musk auch noch erfunden hat

Wie es für Tesla sonst so läuft

Wenn Elon den Schalter umlegt, nachdem Trump die Wahlen verloren hat

Warum Twitter nie unlustig wird

(oli)

Unser Kommentar zum Robotaxi

Kommentar
Teslas lahmste Show ever
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
Hast du technische Probleme?
Wir sind nur eine E-Mail entfernt. Schreib uns dein Problem einfach auf support@watson.ch und wir melden uns schnellstmöglich bei dir.
0 Kommentare
Zum Login
user avatar
Dein Kommentar
YouTube Link
0 / 600
Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
Meistgelesen
1
Biden zu Trump: «Hast du kein Leben, Mann?» +++ Mindestens zehn Tote
2
17 Cringe-Momente an Hochzeiten
3
Beatrice Egli übergeht Pietro Lombardi bei «DSDS» – er fragt: «Was soll das?»
4
«Lieutenant Dan» ging wegen des Hurrikans viral – doch er hat eine düstere Vergangenheit
5
Ein Diebstahl, eine Couchsurferin und Outdoor-Masturbation
Meistkommentiert
1
40 Raketen: Israel erneut aus Libanon beschossen +++ Iran verbietet Pager auf Flügen
2
Der Effekt von Röstis Autobahn-Ausbau läuft ins Leere
3
Die Bauern wollen nicht sparen, das Parlament auch nicht – der Schweiz droht ein Notbudget
4
Vergesst die «Notbremse»: Diese 5 «Schutzklauseln» hat die Schweiz der EU schon abgerungen
5
Autobahnen sind zu «billig» – darum kehren die Staus bald zurück
Meistgeteilt
1
«Es ist kein Spielzeug» – wir waren bei der Schweizermeisterschaft des RC Racings
2
UBS stellt Parteispenden der CS ein: Das hat Folgen von der SVP bis zur SP
3
J.D.-Vance-Dossier soll von X unterdrückt worden sein
4
Nach blutigen Protesten in liberianischer Goldmine: Die Spur führt zu einer Genfer Firma
5
Kommission will das Hamas-Verbot auf Hisbollah ausdehnen – in eigenem Verfahren
Klatsche für Facebook und andere Datenkraken – EU-Gerichtshof schränkt Datennutzung ein
Der bekannte Datenschutz-Aktivist Max Schrems hat erneut einen juristischen Sieg erlangt gegen den Meta-Konzern.

Der Europäische Gerichtshof hat die Verwendung von persönlichen Daten durch Unternehmen wie den Social-Media-Konzern Meta eingeschränkt.

Zur Story