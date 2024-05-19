Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter watson-User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden,
klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.
Red line in Gaza. Today's cartoon by @Adenecartoon. More cartoons: https://t.co/JqnYQnnZrY#Gaza #Rafah #Palestine #Israel #redline pic.twitter.com/2RaodiOhnH— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) May 16, 2024
#Putin besucht #Xi. (Kamensky) pic.twitter.com/5b9TdZCWPk— mister wy (@misterwy) May 16, 2024
Le duo Xi-Poutine - © Chappatte dans @LeTemps , Genève 👉 https://t.co/gewFQOPapk pic.twitter.com/aEwUckfQAe— Dessins de Chappatte (@chappatte) May 16, 2024
#KarikaturdesTages 15.05.2024 auf https://t.co/ozTNeKbTQd - #Georgien. (Erl) pic.twitter.com/pAen88sRV3— mister wy (@misterwy) May 15, 2024
Die Stützen der Autokratie#Russland #China pic.twitter.com/CdOLBSAGrV— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@Koufogiorgos) May 16, 2024
Zur weltpolitischen Lage… pic.twitter.com/6eFgT8uwXw— Littlewisehen (@littlewisehen) May 17, 2024
Virtual reality. Today's cartoon by Amorim. More cartoons: https://t.co/JqnYQnnZrY#war #UN #Gaza #peace #virtualreality pic.twitter.com/PbdzjA7u8Z— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) May 15, 2024
Ein Gewinn für die #Schweiz#ESC2024 pic.twitter.com/XzO00gxr3U— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@Koufogiorgos) May 12, 2024
#Trump steht zum Verkauf... (@tazgezwitscher) pic.twitter.com/0AjL4KmqNN— mister wy (@misterwy) May 14, 2024
5/15/2024- Brain-Eating Worm #BrainWorm #BrainEatingWorm #MAGA #Trump2024MAGA https://t.co/uD7oaPlw4y pic.twitter.com/ZTWdYtk6Og— Clay Bennett (@BennettCartoons) May 14, 2024
We all need our heads examined....https://t.co/DYjVqGWvoA pic.twitter.com/6KiOFozWzq— Matt Wuerker (@wuerker) May 13, 2024
Das #Attentat auf Robert #Fico führt zu einer massiven Fake-Kampagne, besonders befeuert von Pro-Kreml-Accounts. Sie wollen dir jeweils erzählen, warum der Schütze genau deinem Feindbild entspricht. Die Fakten sind wesentlich differenzierter. Unser Check.https://t.co/Wm6FMrdVL6— Volksverpetzer 🇪🇺 (@Volksverpetzer) May 16, 2024
European elections. Cartoon by Marian Kamensky: https://t.co/pOghDh40pC#Europe #elections #democracy #extremeright pic.twitter.com/0jx0VGh5lc— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) May 15, 2024
European elections. Cartoon by @RAHMACARTOON: https://t.co/W1PGEA6O7I #Europe #elections #expectations pic.twitter.com/DSvRhXsnqr— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) May 13, 2024
As the European elections approach, far-right parties continue to rise in the polls. Today’s cartoon by @Plop_et_KanKr. More cartoons: https://t.co/JqnYQnnZrY#Europeanelections #Europe #extremeright #populism pic.twitter.com/1KmmBFNaX6— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) May 10, 2024
„Slowakischer Regierungschef:— Tommy Schwarwel (@TSchwarwel) May 16, 2024
Fico nach Attentat lebensgefährlich verletzt“#Demokratie #attentat #Gewalt #schwarwel pic.twitter.com/zZ8cPbKo6V
#KarikaturdesTages 17.05.2024 auf https://t.co/Qsa9d2VXbU - Sauce #Holland|aise. pic.twitter.com/jObsmbQgys— mister wy (@misterwy) May 17, 2024
Die #noAfD bleibt ein #Verdachtsfall pic.twitter.com/G8KXRwEhWR— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@Koufogiorgos) May 13, 2024
Lügner, Feiglinge, falscheFuffziger vor Gericht. #RechtsextremerVerdachtsfall. (Stuttmann) pic.twitter.com/zMJP4P70XU— mister wy (@misterwy) May 14, 2024
„Urteil gegen AfD-Politiker wegen SA-Parole:— Tommy Schwarwel (@TSchwarwel) May 15, 2024
Nur Geldstrafe für Höcke“#AfD #Höcke #rechtsextremistisch #schwarwel pic.twitter.com/DqQcF74UhA
„Vor OVG Niederlage gegen Verfassungsschutz:— Tommy Schwarwel (@TSchwarwel) May 13, 2024
Inlandsnachrichtendienst darf AfD als Verdachtsfall einer rechtsextremistischen Bestrebung beobachten“#AfD #Verdachtsfall #Rechtsextremismus #schwarwel pic.twitter.com/QMMp5ir3TW
Joe Heller, https://t.co/PQ0QVCuV7i #GrayMatter pic.twitter.com/gTIuEEfVGu— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) May 15, 2024
if this photo reaches your timeline, everything will be okay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Iorsgc1FIW— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 17, 2024
May 17, 2024
(dsc)
Die Staaten «gaben ihre grundsätzliche Zustimmung zu einer wichtigen und innovativen Reihe von Änderungen der IGV», hiess es in einer Erklärung der Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) am Samstag. WHO-Chef Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus sprach von einem «historischen Ereignis».