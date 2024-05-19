Nebelfelder
Die treffendsten Karikaturen zum aktuellen Weltgeschehen

27+ Karikaturen und Memes, die eine Höllenwoche gebührend abrunden

Das aktuelle Weltgeschehen im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten. Garniert mit Memes.
19.05.2024, 05:09
Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter watson-User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden, klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.

König Charles sollte nicht der Einzige sein, der ein neues, äh, einfarbiges Porträt hat

Trump-Karikatur
Screenshot: twitter.com

Wenn die EU nur früher in die Gänge gekommen wäre, um die Ukraine in ihrem Abwehrkampf zu unterstützen

Karikatur zum Ukraine-Krieg.
Screenshot: twitter.com

Karikatur zum Weltgeschehen.
Screenshot: twitter.com

Und damit ins Land der unbegrenzten Dummheiten

Karikatur zum US-Politgeschehen.
Screenshot: twitter.com

Es gibt nicht nur in Amerika Würmer, die in unseren Kopf wollen

Karikatur Weltgeschehen.
Screenshot: twitter.com

Bonus

(dsc)

Wegen dieser Szene wird Nemo nun von der ganzen Welt gefeiert

Video: watson/lucas zollinger
