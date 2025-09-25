wechselnd bewölkt12°
DE | FR
burger
Sport
Chat-Futter

Chat-Futter: Die kleinsten Schienbeinschoner der Welt

Kleiner Sehtest für zwischendurch: Suche hier mal die Schienbeinschoner

Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
07.04.2023, 13:1825.09.2025, 13:23
Schicke uns deinen Input
avatar
Kein Wunder, fallen die Fussballer bei der kleinsten Berührung gleich um
Kleiner Sehtest: Findest du die Schienbeinschoner vom 17-jährigen Harry Howell (links), der hier gerade mit dem 39-jährigen James Milner feiert?





Nicht? Hier kommt die Auflösung:
Für das bisschen gibt's Rot?
Ronald Matarrita vom costa-ricanischen Klub Alajuelense kann es kaum glauben, dass er für dieses Foul vom Platz fliegt. Wir können es sehr wohl glauben und mit jeder Zeitlupe noch mehr:
Ronald Matarrita (Alajuelense) Straight red card against Motagua in Central American cup
byu/Secret_Flight_2669 insoccer
Einen solchen Catch hast du im Baseball wahrscheinlich noch nicht gesehen
Nationals CF Jacob Young keeps his concentration and improvises to make a great catch vs the Mets.
byu/Oldtimer_2 insports
Dieser! Pass! Von! Messi!
Lionel Messi schiesst beim 3:2-Sieg von Inter Miami gegen DC United zwei Tore und er bereitet einen Treffer mit einem magistralen Zuspiel vor:
Jamie Vardy lernt nach seinem Wechsel zu Cremonese Italienisch
Jamie Vardy learning Italian
byu/bigwallclimber insoccer
Was für eine Po-rade!
Hugo Lloris stoppt einen Penalty auf ungewöhnliche Art und Weise. Dank einem Hattrick seines Teamkollegen Heung-min Son gewinnt LAFC gegen Real Salt Lake 4:1.
Hugo Lloris (LAFC) interesting penalty save vs Real Salt Lake 56'
byu/MUFColin insoccer
40 Jahre und kein Bisschen müde
Stan Wawrinka (ATP 149) hat es immer noch drauf! Der mittlerweile 40-jährige dreifache Grand-Slam-Sieger steht beim Challenger Turnier im französischen Rennes im Viertelfinal. Dafür bezwang er den Franzosen Dan Added (ATP 235) mit 6:3 und 6:4 und holte sich auch den schönsten Punkt des Spiels. Bei seinem «Tweener» beweist Wawrinka, dass er auch immer noch ziemlich flink zu Fuss ist.

Diesen Penalty musst du gesehen haben
Kanadischer Premieminister: «Wir befinden uns in einer Krise … McDavid hat keinen Vertrag»
Seit dem 1. Juli könnte Connor McDavid bei den Edmonton Oilers eine frühzeitige Vertragsverlängerung unterschreiben – noch hat er das aber nicht getan. Mit jedem Tag wachsen natürlich die Spekulationen, dass er im Sommer 2026 woanders unterschreibt. Eine veritable Krise, witzelt jetzt sogar Kanadas Premierminister Mark Carney in einer Rede. Carney, der selbst aus Edmonton stammt, verspricht: «Connor, wenn wir in unserem Budget fürs nächste Jahr irgendetwas machen können, um den Cup zurück nach Kanada zu bringen, lass es uns wissen.»

Mark Carney addresses the Mcdavid contract extension
byu/averysadplant inhockey
Der verletzte Ralf Rangnick weiss sich zu helfen
Weil Österreich-Trainer Ralf Rangnick Probleme mit seinem Sprunggelenk hat, war er am Dienstagabend in der WM-Qualifikation beim 2:1-Sieg seines Teams in Bosnien-Herzegowina mit einem E-Bike unterwegs. Er habe Sorgen gehabt, es nicht rechtzeitig zu Beginn der zweiten Hälfte von der Kabine auf die Trainerbank zu schaffen.

An injured Ralf Rangnick on his E-Bike at half time
byu/Felixomania insoccer
Stolperer mit fatalen Folgen für dieses Maskottchen


Mehr Sport:

Extra für dich ausgewählt:

10 Witze, die nur intelligente (oder gebildete) Menschen verstehen
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
Diese Sportler haben den perfekten Namen für ihre Sportart
1 / 26
Diese Sportler haben den perfekten Namen für ihre Sportart
Marco Velo: 3 x italienischer Meister im Zeitfahren.
quelle: ap / peter dejong
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
14 Sport-Typen, die jeder in seinem Freundeskreis hat
Video: watson
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
Meistgelesen
1
Keine Geduld mehr mit USA: Schweiz setzt Zahlungen für Patriot-Systeme aus
2
VW bringt endlich bezahlbare E-Autos – dieses Modell wird wohl der neue Verkaufsschlager
3
Martullo-Blocher kassiert Rüge vor versammeltem Economiesuisse-Vorstand
4
Warum dieser Elektro-Kleinwagen zum Hit wird
5
Das nächste bezahlbare E-Auto kommt und der kleine Stromer sieht richtig gut aus
Meistkommentiert
1
UNHCR: Mehr als eine Million Flüchtlinge nach Syrien zurückgekehrt
2
Real will ihn, doch Saliba verlängert bei Arsenal ++ Ex-Hopper Momoh zurück in der Schweiz
3
Trump ersetzt Bidens Portrait mit Bild einer Unterschriftenmaschine
4
Nationalrat will lebenslange Witwenrente abschaffen
5
«Viele Leute haben das Gefühl, Bundesbern regiere nur noch für Ausländer»
Meistgeteilt
1
Schiesst Gottéron-Stürmer Schmid hier beim Sieg gegen den ZSC ein Loch ins Netz?
2
Trump erklärt Antifa zur Terrorgruppe +++ USA gehen weiter gegen Brasilien-Richter vor
3
Der blockierte Markt – (fast) alles dreht sich um einen einzigen Spieler
4
Weitere Belastungsgrenze der Erde überschritten – Wissenschaftler warnen
5
Trump-Statue vor Kapitol aufgetaucht: Hand in Hand mit Epstein
Siegesserie des HC Davos reisst auch in Zug nicht ab
Der HC Davos gibt beim 4:3-Sieg nach Penaltyschiessen in Zug zum ersten Mal diese Saison einen Punkt ab. Die Davoser gewinnen aber auch das siebente Spiel. Sie liegen vier Punkte vor Servette und fünf Zähler vor Lausanne und den Rapperswil-Jona Lakers.
Mit der vierten Niederlage im fünften Heimspiel der Saison egalisiert der EV Zug beim 3:4 nach Penaltyschiessen gegen den weiterhin ungeschlagenen HC Davos einen klubeigenen Negativrekord. Vor 17 Jahren verlor der EVZ ebenfalls vier Heimpartien hintereinander.
Zur Story