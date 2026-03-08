😂 Dog knocks down two skiers at the Russian Championship in Sakhalin, reports say— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 8, 2026
The dog ran onto the track and collided with Alina Kudisova and another participant in the race. Kudisova sustained a tailbone and back injury and required medical assistance. pic.twitter.com/e80zvluXtr
Hund holt zwei russische Langläuferinnen von den Beinen
Hund holt zwei Langläuferinnen von den Beinen
Lionel Messi war im Weissen Haus
Trump says his son Barron met Messi at the White House today.— johnny maga (@johnnymaga) March 6, 2026
“My son said, ‘Dad, you know who’s going to be there today?!?’”
“I said, no. I got a lot of things going on.”
“He said, MESSI!” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/53iPp0y87L
Er habe Pelé gesehen bei New York Cosmos, erinnerte sich der US-Präsident. Ob Messi besser sei, fragte er dessen Mitspieler:
"No lo sé, podrías ser mejor que Pelé... ¿QUIÉN ES MEJOR? ¿MESSI O PELÉ?", pregunta Donald Trump.— Ataque Futbolero (@AtaqueFutbolero) March 5, 2026
"MESSI", contesta la sala al unísono mientras Lionel se ríe.
Impresionante momento en la CASA BLANCA. 😳😅
pic.twitter.com/H9LRcP3Pcu
Inter Miami und Lionel Messi waren für den Sieg im MLS Cup im letzten Jahr eingeladen.
Schiri pfeift eine Minute zu früh ab
Du errätst nie, wie sich Harry Maguire hier «verletzt» hat
Und dann wundern sie sich, wenn danach wieder die Stühle fliegen
Nottingham Forest fans chanting ‘ You’re just a shit Galatasaray ’ to Fenebahce fans
Die Fans des FC Turin setzen ein klares Zeichen
A Torino clamorosa forma di protesta contro il club granata— Antonello Perillo (@anperillo) February 24, 2026
⚽️ #SerieA pic.twitter.com/YTSm5zjXtM
Hat Kanada im Olympia-Final gegen die USA gewonnen?
Keine Gnade mit «Poulet-Dieben»!
Veräppelt Alcaraz hier Zverev?
Carlos Alcaraz almost retiring in the 4th set? pic.twitter.com/wNiqEyoBN8— asud (@asud683385) January 30, 2026
Das wohl glücklichste NHL-Tor der Saison
DEBRINCAT'S DUMP-IN TAKES A CRAZY BOUNCE OFF THE CAMERA HOLE AND INTO THE NET TO TIE THE GAME OH MY 😱😵💫 pic.twitter.com/DCz0NvJmxx— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 30, 2026
Mussten sie danach zu zweit weiterspielen?
The Rangers just took three UNRELATED penalties on the same shift… might be the most unintentionally impressive thing in NHL history 😭 pic.twitter.com/52udEWG2sG— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 29, 2026
Bitter, wenn du so in der Nachspielzeit das Spiel noch verlierst 🙈
هدف صاروخي من يوسف رئيسي لاعب الشحانية— Bo7md - بوحمد (@bo7md6_) January 27, 2026
وخطأ فادح من عمر باري 🤯🤯 في اخر دقيقه ونص
اخ ياعمر باري العمر له احكام 😔#كأس_QSL pic.twitter.com/6HivuGfBwd
Sinner haut mal wieder einen Zauberschlag aus 🥵
Jannik Sinner, dropping bangers already 🤯— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2026
In other news, the sky is blue.@wwos • @espn • @tntsports • @wowowtennis • #AO26 pic.twitter.com/TlZd4IvXsL
LASK-Fans geben den Junioren ein unvergessliches Erlebnis
Fans supporting the U9s at a tournament in Austria
byu/Icy_Payment2283 insoccer
Nächstes Mal stellen wir Crouch aufs Dach, der hätte den gehabt!
It’s a bit windy at the Arbroath v Greenock match tonight…— Niven and Lord Mac (@IanDannis) January 23, 2026
😂😂
Right out the fuckin stadium…🤣
💨 pic.twitter.com/AvAjnDP2Ip