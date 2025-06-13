Old mate pulled a hammy at the coin toss 😅🪙#AFLSaintsDogs #AFL pic.twitter.com/rk4cCyOwar— Giulio Di Giorgio (@gdigiorgio) June 12, 2025
Monfils’ message to bettors: “You’re still betting on me??”
Eternamente #Totti 👀 pic.twitter.com/EjvjjIOVnJ— Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) June 8, 2025
Spitzenjournalismus in Bremen😭 pic.twitter.com/NOyk12K6FL— Lance. 🇵🇸 (@LanceSCP07) June 2, 2025
The brass band of Brazilian's 4th tier Itabirito plays the funeral march whenever a rival player is injured, and the Rocky theme when a brawl erupts.
Alcaraz tosses his racket at the ball, making the shot. Chair umpire awards Alcaraz the point, but Alcaraz declines as the racket was out of his hand at contact
The winning moment… pic.twitter.com/OyL00AVUCj— Southend United FC (@SUFCRootsHall) May 21, 2025
MEIN HAMBURG LIEB‘ ICH SO SEHR! 💙🤍🖤#nurderHSV pic.twitter.com/3pc5IXgJvq— Hamburger SV (@HSV) May 19, 2025
Vor seiner geplanten Unterschrift beim türkischen Rekordmeister Galatasary ist Nationalspieler Leroy Sané in Istanbul von Hunderten Fans des Klubs empfangen worden. Kurz nach seiner Ankunft am Flughafen äusserte er sich erstmals zu dem bevorstehenden Transfer: Die Erfahrung bei Auswärtsspielen sei ein Grund dafür gewesen, nach Istanbul zu kommen. «Die Atmosphäre war überragend. Es war sehr, sehr laut», sagte der 29 Jahre alte Offensivspieler, dessen Vertrag beim FC Bayern München am 30. Juni ausläuft.