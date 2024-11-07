wechselnd bewölkt11°
Chat-Futter

Chat-Futter: Nati-Trainer Murat Yakin machte sich über Techniker lustig

Chat-Futter

«Tubel» – so machte sich Nati-Trainer Yakin über den Techniker lustig

Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
07.11.2024, 16:15
Ja, das Mikrofon war noch an
Nachdem es bei der Pressekonferenz zur Kaderbekanntgabe von Murat Yakin zu Tonproblemen gekommen war, nervte sich der Nati-Trainer über den Techniker. «Alles hat er getestet, nur das nicht. Tubel», sagte er zu Pressesprecher Adrian Arnold, im Glauben, dass sein Mikrofon aus sei. Doch Yakin war noch zu hören. Im Anschluss habe er sich gemäss «Blick» aber beim Techniker für seine Wortwahl entschuldigt.
Bei einem Spass-Wettkampf in der Halbzeit eines NFL-Spiels ging es richtig zur Sache

Dieses Video ist nichts für Vegetarier 🐷
Corinthians supporters threw a real pig head on the pitch.
byu/Bruce666123 insoccer


Wie einst bei Luis Figo:
Unvergessen
Luis Figo wird bei seiner Rückkehr nach Barcelona mit einem Schweinekopf empfangen
Ashley Young hat eine unkonventionelle Methode, um sich Platz zu verschaffen
Im Premier-League-Duell zwischen Southampton und Everton drückte Ashley Young von den Gästen seinem Gegenspieler Mateus Fernandes den Ball ins Gesicht. Konsequenzen hatte dies nicht, doch Southampton und Fernandes hatten am Ende doch mehr zu lachen. Wenige Minuten nach diesem Zwischenfall erzielten die Gastgeber das einzige Tor des Spiels.
Ashley Young uses the ball to get clear of Fernandes 81'
byu/Chelseatilidie insoccer
Wahnsinns-Catch entscheidet NFL-Spiel
Nach fünf Niederlagen in Serie haben die von Quarterback Aaron Rodgers angeführten New York Jets mal wieder gewonnen. Die Schlüsselszene beim 21:13-Sieg gegen Houston war dieser verrückte Touchdown von Garrett Wilson.
Die Fans von River Plate zünden ein massives Feuerwerk
Genützt hat es übrigens nichts: River Plate scheiterte im Halbfinal der Copa Libertadores am brasilianischen Club Atlético Mineiro.



Und jetzt: Der vielleicht beste Tischtennis-Punkt des Jahres
10 Witze, die nur intelligente (oder gebildete) Menschen verstehen
14 Sport-Typen, die jeder in seinem Freundeskreis hat
Die Saison ist noch nicht besonders alt und trotzdem basteln die Klubs schon an ihrem Teams fürs nächste Jahr. Hier gibt es die Transfer-Übersicht für 2025/26.

Der Genève-Servette Hockey Club setzt auch in Zukunft auf finnische Importspieler. Von den SCL Tigers wechselt der Verteidiger Vili Saarijärvi auf nächste Saison für zwei Jahre zum Champions-League-Sieger, wie der Verein auf seiner Website mitteilte. Der 27-jährige Verteidiger spielt aktuell seine dritte Saison im Emmental und kommt bisher auf insgesamt 80 Skorerpunkte. (abu/sda)

