June 24, 2021
😂😭😂 pic.twitter.com/EscTyTZZ2y— Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) June 24, 2021
Gnabry when he finds out he's playing the next game in London pic.twitter.com/2P1nXZgBcv— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 24, 2021
Mood today with no #EURO2020 after 13 straight days of games 😭 @brfootball pic.twitter.com/i7daVfxqED— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2021
Pogba and Kante have started 30 games together and still are yet to lose a game 🇫🇷— 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) June 24, 2021
The perfect midfield duo 🌟 pic.twitter.com/Y8wipQUer6