1 - Jorginho leads all Italy players at #EURO2020 for passes (230), successful passes (190), forward passes (60), interceptions (7) and tackles (5). Anchor. pic.twitter.com/77qk3mtjVU— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 24, 2021
🇵🇹 Bruno Fernandes' stats at #EURO2020:— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 25, 2021
⏱️ Mins played - 171
⚽ Goals + Assists - 0
🏹 Shots on target - 1
🔐 Key Passes - 4
🤤 Dribbles - 0
😬 Unsuccessful touches - 7
👋 Times dribbled past - 3
😯 Click the image below to hear more on one of the worst players this summer 👇
⭐️ The top rated players per nation from the #EURO2020 group stages 👇— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 25, 2021
👀 Can build a pretty decent squad from these 24! pic.twitter.com/243usojtTZ
⏪ #EURO2020 - was bisher geschah. pic.twitter.com/goiwIB2ldS— Sportschau (@sportschau) June 25, 2021
MILES TRAVELLED BY LAST-16 NATIONS— Phil Cadden (@pjcadden) June 24, 2021
Switzerland - 7,245
Sweden - 6,644
Wales - 5,382
Czech Rep - 4,995
Belgium - 4,824
Ukraine - 3,757
Portugal - 3,696
Austria - 3,495
Croatia - 1,828
Spain - 1,530
France - 1,173
Holland - 1,111
Italy - 898
Germany - 572
Denmark - 395
England - 0
June 24, 2021
😂😭😂 pic.twitter.com/EscTyTZZ2y— Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) June 24, 2021
Gnabry when he finds out he's playing the next game in London pic.twitter.com/2P1nXZgBcv— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 24, 2021
Mood today with no #EURO2020 after 13 straight days of games 😭 @brfootball pic.twitter.com/i7daVfxqED— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2021
Pogba and Kante have started 30 games together and still are yet to lose a game 🇫🇷— 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) June 24, 2021
The perfect midfield duo 🌟 pic.twitter.com/Y8wipQUer6