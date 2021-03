«Nie arrogant, aber selbstbewusst» – der Fahrplan zum Pflichtsieg gegen Bulgarien

Hop Suisse.

I wish a a good start of campaigns to both swiss teams today. The Seniors for the start of the Qualifications for WC Qatar 2022 & our new generation for the Euro under 21. We are with you🇨🇭✊🏾❤️.

@swiss_nati_men @swiss_nati_u21_youth pic.twitter.com/yihHd1uoyc