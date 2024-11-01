wechselnd bewölkt
Halloween

Alisha Lehmann und Andy Murray: Die Halloween-Kostüme der Sport-Stars

Das sind die Kostüme der Stars an Heidi Klums Halloweenparty:

Das sind die Kostüme der Stars an Heidi Klums Halloweenparty
Tom Kaulitz, links, und Heidi Klum kamen als E.T. und Frau von E.T.
quelle: keystone / evan agostini
Joker, Deadpool und ein trauriger Clown – die besten Halloween-Kostüme der Sport-Stars

Jedes Jahr verkleiden sich auch die Sport-Stars weltweit für Halloween. Das sind die besten Kostüme von Alisha Lehmann, Nico Hischier, Andy Murray und Co.
01.11.2024, 10:23
Mehr «Sport»

Nico Hischier und Timo Meier tauchten als Hippies bei der Devils-Halloween-Party auf

Jack Hughes war als Mario vor Ort

Falls du Jonas Siegenthaler suchst: Er und seine Partnerin sind die Minions

Torontos Auston Matthews ist auf die dunkle Seite gewechselt

Jason Voorhees darf natürlich auch nicht fehlen

Noch ein Mario: Allerdings hat Marco Reus die Party verpasst

Mondo Duplantis und seine Partnerin als Olympia-Memes: der türkische Schütze Yusuf Dikec und Breakerin Raygun

Alisha Lehmann als pinker Joker

David Beckham mag Masken und Bingo

Andy Murray wünscht frohes Halloween

Ein ganzes Team als Eiswürfel … äh Ice Cube

Golf-Familie Korda als Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

NFL-Spieler Dallas Goedert und seine Partnerin haben sich von Hangover inspirieren lassen

Inside-Out-Charaktere sind natürlich auch in

Brad Marchand und Jeremy Swayman von den Boston Bruins als Mobster mit Freundinnen

Als was verkleiden sich ein schwedischer Hockeyspieler und eine schwedische Skifahrerin? Natürlich als IKEA-Mitarbeiter.

NHL-Spieler Nikita Zadorov und Familie begeistern als Addams Family

NHL-Goalie Marc-André Fleury überzeugt als McLovin

Auch bei den New York Rangers sind Minions hoch im Kurs

Tennisspielerin Anastassija Pawljutschenkowa ist das Paket, auf das du schon lange gewartet hast

Matt Rempe und Jonathan Quick sind an Halloween schon weihnachtlich unterwegs

Bei den Columbus Blue Jackets ist selbst General Manager Don Wadell in Halloween-Laune

Coco Gauff ist Deadpool

NBA-Star Victor Wembanyama als Kaonashi aus dem Anime-Film Spirited Away

Walker Kessler erweckt Woody aus Toy Story zum Leben

Hockey-Verteidiger Mirco Müller und Partnerin Kris sind im Cowboy-Style unterwegs

Gianluigi Donnarumma ist untot

Bonus: Schauspieler Macaulay Culkin hat sich als NFL-Star Joe Burrow verkleidet

Kürbis oder Kunstwerk? Immerhin passend für Halloween 🤷‍♀️
Kürbis oder Kunstwerk? Immerhin passend für Halloween 🤷‍♀️
Ein Tiefseeungeheuer, das es rechtzeitig zu Halloween auf diese Veranda geschafft hat.
quelle: imgur
