    French Open: Belinda Bencic will in die 3. Runde – der Liveticker

    Ausgewählte Partien:

    Liveticker

    Zu viele Fehler – Bencic verliert den 1. Satz gegen Kasatkina diskussionslos

    02.06.21, 11:46

    Liveticker: 02.06.2021: French Open Tagesticker

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Bencic – Kasatkina 2:6 1:0*
    Bencic gelingt ein guter Start in den zweiten Satz. Sie bringt ihren Aufschlag einigermassen locker durch und gewinnt dabei auch den einen oder anderen schönen Punkt.
    Nicht nur Bencic, auch die Ballkinder waren im ersten Satz nicht immer auf der Höhe
    Bencic – Kasatkina 2:6 0:0*
    Der erste Satz geht an Kasatkina! Bencic ist in den Ballwechseln zwar die aktivere Spielerin, doch sie macht einfach zu viele vermeidbare Fehler. Im zweiten Durchgang braucht's eine Steigerung, vor allem auch bei eigenem Aufschlag. Dort verteilt die Schweizerin zu viele Geschenke.
    epa09242393 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in action during the 2nd round match against Daria Kasatkina of Russia at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 02 June 2021. EPA/YOAN VALAT
    Bencic – Kasatkina 2:5*
    Das nächste Break von Kasatkina! Und zwar muss Bencic ihren Aufschlag gleich zu null abgeben. Immer wieder streut die Schweizerin Fehler ein, während die Russin die Konstanz in Person ist.
    Bencic – Kasatkina 2:4*
    Bencic schnuppert bei 30:30 erstmals an einem Break, doch Kasatkina bleibt cool und bringt auch dieses Aufschlagspiel nach Hause. Auch weil sie die Schweizerin immer wieder mit der Rückhand longline erwischt.
    Bencic – Kasatkina 2:3*
    Ein einfaches Game für Bencic, hoffentlich verleiht ihr das etwas Aufschwung. Die Ostschweizerin wirkt bereits leicht genervt, weil die Fehlerquote zu Beginn auch für ihren Geschmack etwas hoch war.
    Bencic – Kasatkina 1:3*
    Die Russin spielt hier weiterhin souverän und konstant auf und bestätigt das Break problemlos. Bencic hat zwar die druckvolleren Schläge, streut aber auch mehr Fehler ein.
    Bencic – Kasatkina 1:2*
    Bencic kassiert das frühe Break! Das war definitiv kein gutes Aufschlagspiel der Schweizerin. Zunächst rettet sie sich noch dank des Aufschlags, dann hilft aber auch der nicht mehr weiter. Mit einem Doppelfehler schenkt Bencic das Break schliesslich weg.
    Bencic – Kasatkina 1:1*
    Die Schweizerin kommt in ihrem ersten Return-Game nicht wirklich in die Ballwechsel rein. Da muss sie sich definitiv steigern, wenn sie gegen Kasatkina gewinnen will.
    Bencic – Kasatkina 1:0*
    Bencic bringt ihr erstes Aufschlagspiel souverän durch. Schon zeigt sich aber, dass heute mehr Arbeit auf die Schweizerin zukommen könnte. Kasatkina hält von der Grundlinie gut dagegen.
    Bencic auf dem Platz
    Belinda Bencic und Darja Kasatkina stehen bereits auf dem Platz und es kann in Kürze losgehen. Im Head-to-Head liegt die Schweizer mit 1:2 zurück, in der 1. Runde präsentierte sie sich aber in Topform.
    Das Programm vom Mittwoch




    Novak Djokovic zieht ohne grosse Probleme in die zweite Runde ein
    Die Weltnummer 1 kann souverän in die French Open starten. Beim Sieg gegen Tennys Sandgren lässt er lediglich im zweiten Satz etwas Spannung zu. Gleich sechs Breakbälle lässt der Serbe zu, doch Sandgren weiss keinen davon zu nutzen. Im gesamten Spiel gibt Novak Djokovic kein einziges Aufschlagsspiel ab. So endet das Spiel nach zwei Stunden mit 6:2 6:4 und 6:2 zugunsten des 32-Jährigen. In der zweiten Runde erwartet ihn der Uruguayer Pablo Cuevas.
    epa09241965 Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves during the 1st round match against Tennys Sandgren of the US at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 01 June 2021. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
