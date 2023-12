🇨🇭 𝐔𝐄𝐅𝐀 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧'𝐬 𝐄𝐔𝐑𝐎 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 🇨🇭



🏟️ St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel will host the #WEURO2025 opening match as well as the final, while the cities of Bern, Geneva, Luzern, Sion, St. Gallen, Thun and Zurich will also host matches from 2 to 27 July 2025: ⬇️ @sfv_asf