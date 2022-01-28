Navigation
    
    Australian Open, 2. Halbfinaltag
    Männer, Einzel:
    Nadal (6) – Berrettini (7) 6:2 6:3 3:6 6:3
    Medwedew (2) – Tsitsipas (4) 7:6, 4:6, 6:4, 6:1
    Rafael Nadal zieht am Australian Open ins Final ein.
    Rafael Nadal zieht am Australian Open ins Final ein.Bild: keystone

    Fluchender Medwedew schlägt Tsitsipas +++ Nadal wartet im Finale

    28.01.2022, 12:5228.01.2022, 16:31
    Liveticker: 28.1.2022 Australian Open Tagesticker

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    Medwedew gewinnt
    Am Schluss ist die Sache deutlich: Medwedew holt sich den 4. Satz mit 6:1 und siegt.
    epa09713978 Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their men's semi final match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 28 January 2022. EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    US-Open-Sieger und Vorjahresfinalist Medwedew setzte sich gegen Tsitsipas letztlich souverän 7:6 (7:5), 4:6, 6:4, 6:1 durch. Nach einem Wutausbruch gegen Ende des zweiten Satzes, als sich Medwedew beim Schiedsrichter lautstark über das Coaching von Tsitsipas' Vater beklagte, war er der bessere Spieler.

    Gewinnt Medwedew am Sonntag seinen zweiten Grand-Slam-Titel, würde er im Februar Novak Djokovic an der Spitze der Weltrangliste ablösen. Siegt Nadal, würde der Spanier nicht nur zum zweiten Mal nach 2009 in Melbourne triumphieren, sondern auch Roger Federer und Djokovic, die auch je 20 Grand-Slam-Titel gewonnen haben, übertreffen.
    Medwedew holt sich den 3. Satz
    Und da ist das Ding: Medwedew sichert sich den 3. Satz mit 6:4
    Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker) Daniil Medvedev
    Bild: keystone
    Da ging es heiss zu und her
    7
    Video
    «Dann bist du eine kleine Katze» – Medwedew mit kuriosem Ausraster gegen den Schiri
    Tsitsipas holt sich den zweiten Satz
    Alles wieder offen in der Rod Laver Arena. Tsitsipas serviert zum Satzgewinn, seine ersten beiden Satzbälle kann er nicht nutzen, beim dritten segelt eine Vorhand von Medwedew ins Out.
    epa09713888 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts during his men's semi final match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 28 January 2022. EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Tsitsipas vor Gewinn des zweiten Satzes
    Tsitsipas legt zum zweiten Mal in diesem Satz vor – mit gütiger Mithilfe von Medwedew. Bei Breakball begeht der Russe einen Doppelfehler und liegt damit mit Break 4:5 hinten. Tsitsipas serviert gleich für den Gewinn des zweiten Satzes.
    Medwedew zurück im zweiten Satz
    Nun muss auch Tsitsipas zum ersten Mal seinen Aufschlag abgeben. Der Grieche wird zum Stand von 3:2 aus seiner Sicht gebreakt und muss den Russen damit wieder in den Satz lassen.
    Perfekte Antwort von Tsitsipas
    Stefanos Tsitsipas reagiert auf bestmögliche Art auf den verlorenen Startsatz und nimmt Medwedew gleich im allerersten Game des zweiten Durchgangs den Aufschlag ab. Es ist das allererste Break der Partie.
    Medwedew holt den ersten Satz
    Der erste Satz geht mit dem knappst möglichen Resultat an Daniil Medwedew. Der Russe macht im Tiebreak ein Minibreak wett und holt sich die Kurzentscheidung am Ende mit 7:5.
    epa09713858 Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts during his men's semi final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 28 January 2022. EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Es kommt zum Tiebreak
    Beide Spieler bringen ihre sechs Aufschlagspiele im ersten Satz. Dieser muss somit im Tiebreak entschieden werden.
    Tsitsipas übersteht heikle Situation
    Beim Stand von 4:4 wird es erstmals richtig eng für Stefanos Tsitsipas. Der Grieche muss Medwedew vier Breakbälle zugestehen, wehrt aber alle ab und gewinnt das Game doch noch.
    Ausgeglichener Start
    In der Startphase gelingt es weder Medwedew noch Tsitsipas, sich Vorteile zu erspielen. Beide geben sich bei eigenem Aufschlag keine Blösse, Breakbälle blieben bisher aus.
    Der zweite Halbfinal läuft
    Nach dem Finaleinzug beginnt nun auch das zweite Duell der Männer am heutigen Tag – der Russe Daniil Medwedew trifft auf den Griechen Stefanos Tsitsipas. Die Weltnummer 2 und die Weltnummer 4 trafen bereits vor einem Jahr im Halbfinal von Melbourne aufeinander, damals setzte sich der Russe klar in drei Sätzen durch.
    Rafael Nadal steht im Australian-Open-Final
    Rafael Nadal fehlt noch ein Sieg zum 21. Grand-Slam-Titel. Der 35-jährige Spanier gewinnt am Australian Open in Melbourne den ersten Halbfinal gegen den Italiener Matteo Berrettini 6:3, 6:2, 3:6, 6:3.

    Die Entscheidung fiel im achten Game des vierten Satzes, als Berrettini mit drei Vorhand-Fehlern das letztlich entscheidende Break Nadals begünstigte. Der Italiener hatte es zuvor geschafft, in die Partie zurückzukehren und war phasenweise der bessere Spieler.

    Nadal liess die sich ihm bietende Chance nicht nehmen und beendete nach knapp drei Stunden mit dem ersten Matchball die Partie, bevor diese aus seiner Sicht noch richtig kompliziert wurde. Die ersten zwei Stunden hatte der Spanier grandios aufgespielt. Er machte kaum Fehler und dominierte den Wimbledon-Finalisten von 2021 von der Grundlinie aus fast nach Belieben. Bei eigenem Aufschlag geriet der Spanier überhaupt nie in Gefahr.

    Das erste Break Berrettinis sorgte im dritten Satz für eine vorübergehende Wende. Doch im Gegensatz zu vor einem Jahr, als Nadal den Viertelfinal gegen den Griechen Stefanos Tsitsipas nach einer 2:0-Satzführung noch verlor, rettete sich Nadal diesmal ins Ziel.

    Im Final am Sonntag könnte Nadal wiederum auf Tsitsipas treffen. Der Grieche fordert im zweiten Halbfinal den US-Open-Sieger Daniil Medwedew heraus. Der Russe stand vor einem Jahr in Melbourne im Final, den er gegen Novak Djokovic verlor.

    Gewinnt Nadal auch am Sonntag, würde er nicht nur zum zweiten Mal nach 2009 in Melbourne triumphieren, sondern auch Roger Federer und Novak Djokovic, die auch je 20 Grand-Slam-Titel gewonnen haben, übertreffen. (sda)
    Rafael Nadal steht im Final des Australian Open
    Der Spanien bestätigt das Break und gewinnt die Partie letztendlich in vier Sätzen.
    Nadal schafft den Servicedurchbruch
    Der Spanier breakt im vierten Satz zum 5:3 und schlägt nun zum Matchgewinn auf.
    Satzgewinn für Matteo Berrettini
    Der Italiener lässt sich den Breakvorsprung nicht mehr nehmen, holt sich sein Servicegame zu null und verkürzt damit in den Sätzen auf 1:2.
    Berrettini holt sich das Break im 3. Satz
    So einfach geht es dann doch nicht für Rafael Nadal. Matteo Berrettini legt im dritten Satz mit Break zum 5:3 vor.
    epa09713720 Matteo Berrettini of Italy plays Rafael Nadal of Spain in their semi final match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 28 January 2022. EPA/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Nadal lässt Berrettini auch im 2. Satz keine Chance
    Rafael Nadal lässt im Halbfinale gegen Matteo Berrettini scheinbar nichts anbrennen. Der Spanier holt sich auch den zweiten Satz ohne Mühe und führt nun mit 6:3 6:2.
    Schweizer Junior Feldbausch verpasst Finaleinzug
    Der Genfer Kilian Feldbausch verpasst am Australian Open in Melbourne den Einzug in den Final der Junioren-Konkurrenz.

    Der 16-Jährige verlor den Halbfinal gegen den gleichaltrigen Tschechen Jakub Mensik 1:6, 6:4, 2:6.

    Der als Nummer 6 gesetzte Mensik schlug deutlich mehr Winner als der Schweizer und nutzte seine Breakchancen wesentlich effizienter. Feldbausch war der erste Schweizer Halbfinalist bei den Junioren in Melbourne seit Roger Federer 1998. (zap/sda)
    Nadal holt sich den ersten Satz gegen Berrettini ohne Probleme
    Der erste Satz geht mit 6:3 an den Spanier.
    Collins folgt Barty in den Final
    Danielle Collins ist die zweite Finalistin bei den Australian Open. Die amerikanische Weltnummer 30 lässt der Polin Iga Swiatek (WTA 9) beim 6:4, 6:1-Sieg nicht den Hauch einer Chance und verwandelt nach 1:18 Stunden ihren zweiten Matchball. Die 28-Jährige aus Florida setzte mit ihren Returns die French-Open-Siegerin von 2020 permanent unter Druck und feierte nach 79 Minuten ihren grössten Erfolg der Karriere. 2019 hatte Collins erstmals einen Major-Halbfinal erreicht – ebenfalls in Melbourne. Ihr bislang grösster Erfolg war der Turniersieg beim WTA-500-Turnier in San Jose. Im Final gegen die australische Weltnummer 1 Ashleigh Braty wird die auf der Tour nicht sehr beliebt Collins allerdings die klare Aussenseiterin sein – und nicht viele Sympathien im Publikum geniessen.
