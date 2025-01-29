🚨🇸🇦 Steven Gerrard, set to part ways with Al Ettifaq as the Saudi chapter is almost over.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2025
The mutual agreement is set to be completed. pic.twitter.com/AClMVo96I5
Ciao @acmilan 👋🏽— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) January 24, 2025
I’m delighted and proud to sign for AC Milan! A club with such rich history, one I’ve followed since I was a kid. It’s an honour to join and I can’t wait to pull on the Rossoneri shirt and get started.
I’m very much looking forward to this new chapter in my… pic.twitter.com/F8d2UjngIG
Eintracht Frankfurt verpflichtet Elye Wahi ✍️— Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) January 24, 2025
Der französische U23-Nationalstürmer kommt von Olympique Marseille und hat einen Vertrag bis 2030 unterschrieben.#SGE | #Wahi2030
2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣8️⃣ – Unser Bundestrainer Julian Nagelsmann hat seinen Vertrag vorzeitig bis 2028 verlängert! 🖤❤️💛— DFB-Team (@DFB_Team) January 24, 2025
➡️ https://t.co/R9CGwamL5l#dfbteam | 📸 DFB/Philipp Reinhard pic.twitter.com/rLEZeLKAiC
Our new number 7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/jyahrzq5Nr— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 23, 2025
🆕 𝘿𝙚𝙧 𝙁𝘾𝘽 𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙥𝙛𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙩𝙚𝙩 𝙆𝙖𝙞𝙤 𝙀𝙙𝙪𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙤 𝙪𝙣𝙙 𝙡𝙚𝙞𝙝𝙩 𝙞𝙝𝙣 𝙖𝙣 𝙑𝙖𝙙𝙪𝙯 𝙖𝙪𝙨— FC Basel 1893 (@FCBasel1893) January 20, 2025
Aus der Jugendabteilung des Capivariano FC wechselt Kaio Eduardo zum FC Basel 1893 und unterschreibt bei Rotblau einen Vertrag bis 2029. Das kommende Halbjahr…
❕Exclusive: RB Leipzig have stopped the Okafor transfer! The results of the medical check showed that Okafor is not an immediate help. The Swiss player is not ready for action. As a result, Leipzig have cancelled the transfer. Okafor will not move to Leipzig! Deal collapsed.… pic.twitter.com/gemX9Y7YyM— Philipp Hinze (@philipphinze24) January 14, 2025
Gefunden 🤝 Willkommen in Köln, Joël Schmied 👋🤩— 1. FC Köln (@fckoeln) January 13, 2025
Alle Infos gibt’s hier 👉 https://t.co/WcHE1fjJaw
___#effzeh pic.twitter.com/zrgKQqnJ4B
✍🏻 Kulübümüz, FC Zürich forması giyen sol kanat oyuncusu Jonathan Okita ile 2.5 yıllık anlaşmaya varmıştır.— Sipay Bodrum FK (@Bodrumspor_AS) January 10, 2025
Ailemize hoş geldin Jonathan! 💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/TSZkrqbeOd
🤍 ¡Rubén Vargas ya es 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚! ❤️— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) January 10, 2025
👋 Bienvenido a tu nuevo club, Rubén 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/6VLTbBIFdz
West Ham United is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as the Club’s new Head Coach ⚒️— West Ham United (@WestHam) January 9, 2025