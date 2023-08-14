Navigation
    Sport
    Transferticker

    Transferticker: Moisés Caicedo wechselt für Rekordsumme zu Chelsea

    Die wichtigsten Transfers des Sommers 2023

    1 / 67
    Die wichtigsten Transfers des Sommers 2023
    Transferticker

    Caicedo für Rekordsumme doch noch zu Chelsea +++ PSG holt Dembélé

    14.08.2023, 06:59
    Sportredaktion
    Sportredaktion
    Moisés Coicedo wechselt nun doch zu Chelsea
    Die Transfersaga rund um Moisés Caicedo scheint ein Ende gefunden zu haben. Wie Fabrizio Romano berichtet, soll sich Chelsea mit Brighton & Hove Albion über die Ablösemodalitäten einig geworden sein. So sollen die Blues für den kolumbianischen Mittelfeldspieler mehr als 130 Millionen Euro zahlen, was Caicedo zum teuersten Transfer der englischen Ligageschichte machen würde. Caicedo soll bei Chelsea bis 2031 unterschreiben. (abu)

    Moises Caicedo 🇪🇨
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Alter: 21 Jahre
    Marktwert: 75 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 43 Spiele, 1 Tor, 1 Assist

    Neymar mit Al-Hilal einig
    Der Brasilianer Neymar soll vor einem Wechsel nach Saudi-Arabien stehen. Der 31-jährige Offensivspieler von Paris Saint-Germain sei sich mit Al-Hilal einig. Der Klub bietet ihm angeblich das doppelte Gehalt an – die Rede ist von 160 Millionen Euro für zwei Saisons.

    Offenbar müssen sich nur noch Al-Hilal und PSG finden, damit der Transfer über die Bühne geht. Die Franzosen hatten zuletzt signalisiert, sich von Neymar trennen zu wollen. Als er 2017 vom FC Barcelona nach Paris wechselte, wurde für ihn die bis heute gültige Rekordablöse von 222 Mio. Euro bezahlt. (ram)

    Neymar 🇧🇷
    Position: Linksaussen
    Alter: 31 Jahre alt
    Marktwert: 60 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 29 Spiele, 18 Tore
    PSG&#039;s Neymar, center, celebrates after scoring the first goal during a friendly soccer match against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in Busan, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Yoon Dong-jin/Yonhap vi ...
    Bild: keystone
    Dembélé wechselt zu Paris Saint-Germain
    Der FC Barcelona muss künftig ohne den französischen Nationalstürmer Ousmane Dembélé auskommen. Der 26-jährige Angreifer wechselt zu Paris Saint-Germain. Die Vereine gaben den Transfer am Samstag bekannt.

    Dembélé erhält einen Fünfjahresvertrag an der Seine. Laut Barcelona kam der Deal mit PSG für eine Transfersummer von gut 50 Millionen Euro zustande. Dembélé hatte im Vorjahr seinen Vertrag bei den Katalanen bis 2024 verlängert. Mit Barcelona gewann er in sechs Jahren drei Liga-Titel und zweimal den Cup. (ram/sda/apa)

    Ousmane Dembélé 🇫🇷
    Position: Rechtsaussen
    Alter: 26 Jahre
    Marktwert: 60 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 35 Spiele, 8 Tore
    Wolfsburg verpflichtet dänischen Nationalspieler
    Der VfL Wolfsburg verpflichtet den dänischen Nationalspieler Joakim Maehle. Der 26-jährige Aussenverteidiger unterschreibt einen Vierjahresvertrag. Maehle, der bislang 37 Länderspiele bestritt, spielte seit 2021 bei Atalanta Bergamo und zählte dort zu den Leistungsträgern. Als Ablöse ist eine Summe von rund 12 Millionen Euro im Gespräch. Bei Wolfsburg wird er unter anderem mit dem ebenfalls neu zum Klub gestossenen Cédric Zesiger die Abwehr bilden. (sda/dpa)

    Kane wechselt zu München
    Der Wechsel von Harry Kane zu Bayern München ist perfekt. Der 30-jährige Stürmer kommt von Tottenham Hotspur und erhält beim deutschen Rekordmeister einen Vertrag bis 2027.

    Harry Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 30 Jahre
    Marktwert: 90 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 49 Spiele, 32 Tore
    Basel holt deutschen Offensivspieler
    Nach zahlreichen Abgängen vermeldet der FC Basel einen Neuzugang. Der Traditionsverein verpflichtete vom Bundesligisten Augsburg mit einem Vertrag bis 2027 den Deutschen Maurice Malone. Der 22-Jährige, der in der Offensive variabel einsetzbar ist, bestritt auf Leihbasis praktisch die gesamte letzte Saison in Österreich beim Wolfsberger AC, für den er in 29 Pflichtspielen neun Tore und elf Assists erzielte. «Durch seine Athletik verfügt er über sehr viel Power und Durchsetzungsvermögen», sagte der Basler Sportdirektor Heiko Vogel. (dab/sda)

    Maurice Malone 🇩🇪
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 22 Jahre
    Marktwert: 1,8 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 29 Spiele, 9 Tore, 11 Vorlagen

    Französischer U21-Internationaler für 30 Millionen Euro zu Leipzig
    RB Leipzig hat den Nachfolger für den zu Manchester City gewechselten Innenverteidiger Josko Gvardiol gefunden. Der Dritte der letzten Bundesliga-Saison verpflichtete für fünf Jahre den 20-jährigen Franzosen Castello Lukeba von Olympique Lyon. Medienberichten zufolge beläuft sich die Ablösesumme für den U21-Internationalen auf 30 Millionen Euro plus Boni.

    Leipzig hatte auf der Abwehrposition auch deshalb Handlungsbedarf, weil mit Marcel Halstenberg und Abdou Diallo weitere Spieler den Klub verlassen haben, Neuzugang El Chadaille Bitshiabu wegen eines Innenbandanrisses noch länger fehlen wird und Lukas Klostermann eben erst von einer Verletzung zurückgekommen ist. (dab/sda)

    Castello Lukeba 🇫🇷
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Alter: 20 Jahre
    Marktwert: 25 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 38 Spiele, 2 Tore

    Ardaiz wechselt in die Türkei
    Der FC Luzern gibt seinen Stürmer Joaquin Ardaiz ab. Der Uruguayer wird an den türkischen Zweitligisten Sanliurfaspor ausgeliehen. Ardaiz verbrachte die Rückrunde der letzten Saison beim FC Winterthur, wo ihm alle seine fünf Super-League-Tore der Saison gelangen. (ram)

    Joaquin Ardaiz 🇺🇾
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 24
    Marktwert: 700'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 33 Spiele, 6 Tore
    Der Spieler des FC Luzern, Joaqu?n Ardaiz beim Trainingsstart des FC Luzern in die neue Fussball Super League Saison 2023/2024 vom Mittwoch, 21. Juni 2023 in Luzern. (KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler).
    Bild: keystone
    Ndoye in Basel vor dem Absprung
    Der Weggang von Dan Ndoye aus Basel steht unmittelbar bevor. Der Nati-Spieler fehlt am Sonntag im Aufgebot des FCB. Ndoye sei für Transfergespräche freigestellt worden, teilt der Klub mit. Angeblich soll er Serie-A-Klub Bologna wechseln. Basel kassiert dem Vernehmen nach eine Ablösesumme von 9 Millionen Euro plus Bonuszahlungen. (ram)

    Dan Ndoye 🇨🇭
    Position: Rechtsaussen
    Alter: 22 Jahre
    Marktwert: 3,5 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2023/24: 3 Spiele, 1 Tor
    Dan Ndoye beim Training der Schweizer Fussball U21-Nationalmannschaft, einen Tag vor dem dritten Spiel der Schweiz in der Gruppe D an der UEFA U21-Europameisterschaft, auf dem Trainingsgelaende des CF ...
    Bild: keystone
    Die Lage zusammengefasst am türkischen Glacé-Stand
    Lungoyi zu Yverdon
    Der frühere U21-Nationalspieler Christopher Lungoyi setzt seine Karriere bei Yverdon fort. Der Super-League-Aufsteiger verpflichtete den Angreifer, der bei Servette ausgebildet wurde und zuletzt von Juventus Turin an den Serie-B-Klub Ascoli ausgeliehen war. Auch an den Neuenburgersee wechselt Lungoyi als Leihspieler. (ram)

    Christopher Lungoyi 🇨🇭
    Position: Hängende Spitze
    Alter: 23
    Marktwert: 750'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 29 Spiele, 1 Tor

