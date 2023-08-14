Moises Caicedo 🇪🇨
Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
Alter: 21 Jahre
Marktwert: 75 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2022/23: 43 Spiele, 1 Tor, 1 Assist
BREAKING: Moisés Caicedo to Chelsea, here we go! Agreement reached and sealed right now — it’s gonna British record transfer fee 🚨🔵🇪🇨 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2023
£115m fee plus sell-on clause included for Brighton.
Medical tests, booked.
Caicedo will sign until June 2031 with option until 2032. pic.twitter.com/7O8whsRLdK
