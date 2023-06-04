Keinen wichtigen Wechsel und kein spannendes Gerücht mehr verpassen: Hol dir jetzt den watson-Transfer-Push! So einfach geht's:
Leeds have now parted ways with Sam Allardyce — he’ll not be staying on as coach. 🚨⚪️ #LUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2023
Both parties have “mutually agreed for Allarydyce’s time at the club to end following his four game spell which saw United relegated from the Premier League”. pic.twitter.com/ktETY0K0xh
🚨 Marco Asensio has decided to join Paris Saint-Germain. 27yo forward’s Real Madrid contract ending + set to join #PSG on long-term deal. Not signed yet but expected to be concluded after #RMFC’s last La Liga game on Sun. W/ @GuillerRai for @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/HqCr1gKl05— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 1, 2023
Karim Benzema will join Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad when his Real Madrid contract expires this month, sources have told ESPN.— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 1, 2023
Benzema was offered a two-year contract worth €400 million to move to Saudi Arabia in January. pic.twitter.com/dXwoNByCI0
Kaderupdate 🔴⚪️— FC Vaduz (@VaduzFC) June 1, 2023
Wir vermelden die Verpflichtung von Lorik Emini. Der 23-jährige Mittelfeldspieler wechselt im Sommer ablösefrei vom FC Luzern zum FC Vaduz und unterschreibt einen Vertrag über zwei Jahre bis 2025.
Weitere Infos unter: https://t.co/Ar75lTPh0S#hoppvadoz pic.twitter.com/iilgZyEQia
✍️🏼 Der FC Zürich freut sich mitzuteilen, dass er sich mit Marc Hornschuh auf eine Vertragsverlängerung um ein weiteres Jahr bis Sommer 2024 geeinigt hat.— FC Zürich (@fc_zuerich) May 31, 2023
👉🏼 https://t.co/dmapu7Zwxa#fcz #stadtclub #NieUsenandGah pic.twitter.com/f0Ug4t5dBz
We can confirm Jorg Schmadtke has been appointed as the club's new sporting director.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 30, 2023
Mats macht's! ✍️✔️— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 24, 2023
🤩 Der #BVB und Abwehrspieler @matshummels haben sich auf die Verlängerung des am 30. Juni auslaufenden Vertrags um ein weiteres Jahr verständigt.
Alle Infos 👉 https://t.co/RCJsxUvL9h pic.twitter.com/c2fnv41wBE