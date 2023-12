Adventszeit ist Challengezeit – unser Adventskalender ist zurück

Die Welt bereitet sich auf Weihnachten vor

epaselect epa05611183 Czech fishermen sort fish during the traditional Carp haul at Lake Zablatsky near Zablati village, near Trebon, Czech Republic, 31 October 2016. The carp haul takes place once a year in the autum period, primarily in the region of southern Bohemian lakes. Carps are kept alive until they can be sold 3-4 days before Christmas on 24 December. Carp is the traditional Czech Christmas Eve dinner. EPA/FILIP SINGER

... Mehr lesen