Navigation
wolkig, aber kaum Regen 10°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

    • Sport-News: Inter Mailand fehlt noch ein Sieg zum Titel in der Serie A

    Daniela Ryf holt bei Halb-Ironman zweiten Saisonsieg +++ Dupasquier so gut wie noch nie

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    In Messenger teilen In Whatsapp teilen Via E-Mail teilen
    Zu Favoriten hinzufügen
    01.05.21, 23:04 02.05.21, 15:22

    MehrAktuelles

    Warum dieser Bio-Bauer keine Angst vor der Trinkwasser-Initiative hat

    Link zum Artikel

    Der Pathologe, der Einsteins Gehirn stahl

    Link zum Artikel

    Erstmals kein Fall mehr in Israels Armee +++ Bundesrätin Sommaruga hat sich …

    Link zum Artikel

    Wie ansteckend sind Geimpfte? Wie lange dauert der Impfschutz? 6 Fragen und …

    Link zum Artikel

    Vermutlich braucht es im Herbst eine dritte Corona-Impfung

    Link zum Artikel

    US-Schauspielerin und Oscar-Gewinnerin Olympia Dukakis ist tot

    Link zum Artikel

    Meistgelesen

    Link zum Artikel
    1

    Wie ansteckend sind Geimpfte? Wie lange dauert der Impfschutz? 6 Fragen und …

    Link zum Artikel
    2

    Warum dieser Bio-Bauer keine Angst vor der Trinkwasser-Initiative hat

    Link zum Artikel
    3

    Die 7 schlechtesten Entscheidungen, die je gefällt wurden



    Liveticker: Sport-News, 01.05.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    12:09
    Dupasquier so gut wie noch nie
    Der Schweizer Jason Dupasquier nähert sich in der Moto3 der Spitze immer mehr an. Beim Grand Prix von Spanien in Jerez fährt der 19-jährige Freiburger auf den 7. Platz.

    Sein bisheriges Bestresultat hatte der KTM-Fahrer beim Saisonauftakt in Katar als Zehnter herausgefahren. Auch in den weiteren Rennen dieses Jahres hatte Dupasquier mit den Plätzen 11 und 12 WM-Punkte geholt. Von Position 14 aus gestartet, arbeitete sich der Greyerzer bis zwei Runden vor Schluss auf den 7. Platz nach vorne, rutschte im äusserst engen Feld auf den 10. Rang zurück und profitierte am Ende von einem Fehler des drittplatzierten Deniz Öncü, der in der letzten Kurve bei einem Sturz zwei weitere Fahrer mit sich riss. So gewann Dupasquier wieder drei Plätze und brachte den feinen 7. Rang ins Ziel.

    Der erst 16-jährige Spanier Pedro Acosta (KTM) gewann das dritte Rennen in Folge. (sda)
    epa09170084 Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier of CarXpert PruestelGP Team in action during the first free practice session for the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Spain held at Jerez racetrack, southern Spain, 30 April 2021. The races will take place on 02 May 2021. EPA/Julio Munoz
    12:07
    Schweizer U18 trifft im WM-Viertelfinal auf Finnland
    Die Schweizer U18-Nationalmannschaft spielt bei der WM in Texas im Viertelfinal gegen Finnland. Die Finnen verloren ihr letztes Gruppenspiel gegen die USA mit 4:5 nach Verlängerung, sicherten sich aber dennoch den Gruppensieg. Die von Marcel Jenni gecoachten Schweizer hatten sich schon vor dem Schlusstag der Vorrunde den letzten Viertelfinal-Platz in der anderen Gruppe gesichert.

    Das Spiel gegen den vierfachen U18-Weltmeister findet in der Nacht auf Dienstag (0.30 Uhr Schweizer Zeit) in Plano statt. (viw/sda)
    Zweiter Saisonsieg von Daniela Ryf
    Sieben Wochen nach ihrem Sieg in Dubai gewann Daniela Ryf in St. George, Utah, den nächsten Halb-Ironman. Die 33-Jährige, vierfach Ironman-Weltmeisterin, gewann auf der Strecke, auf der Mitte September die Weltmeisterschaften im Halb-Ironman ausgetragen werden, in 4:05:47 mit über vier Minuten Vorsprung auf die Südafrikanerin Jeanni Metzler.

    In drei Wochen wird Ryf mit dem Ironman in Tulsa den ersten Wettkampf in diesem Jahr über die volle Distanz bestreiten. (viw/sda)
    ARCHIVBILD ZUM SDA-TEXT ZU DANIELA RYF, AM DONNERSTAG, 11. MAERZ 2021 - Die Triathletin Daniela Ryf beantwortet Fragen waehrend einem Medientreff, am Dienstag, 26. November 2019 in Zuchwil. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    Atlanta beendet Niederlagenserie
    Die Atlanta Hawks kommen nach drei Niederlagen in Folge zum 108:97-Heimsieg gegen die Chicago Bulls. Damit hat das Team mit dem Genfer Clint Capela schon mal einen Platz in den Pre-Playoffs auf sicher.

    Capela war am Sieg gegen die Bulls mit seinem 43. Double-Double der Saison beteiligt. Ihm gelangen 20 Punkte und 11 Rebounds. (sda)
    epa09173062 Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela of Switzerland reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 01 May 2021. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
    Schweizer Curlerinnen besiegen Mitfavorit Kanada
    Auch nach drei Runden der Weltmeisterschaft in Calgary sind die Schweizer Curlerinnen um Skip Silvana Tirinzoni unbezwungen.

    Mit einem 8:5 gegen die kanadischen Meisterinnen und WM-Mitfavoritinnen um Skip Kerri Einarson erringen sie den bislang wertvollsten Sieg.

    In diesem Schlagerduell sah es für die Titelverteidigerinnen Melanie Barbezat, Esther Neuenschwander, Silvana Tirinzoni und Alina Pätz vom CC Aarau lange Zeit nicht gut aus. Trotz des Vorteils des letzten Steins zum Spielbeginn gerieten sie 2:4 und - nach sechs Ends - 3:5 in Rückstand. Mit einem Dreierhaus im 8. End und einem anschliessenden gestohlenen Zweier erzwangen sie die späte Wende.

    Im nächsten Spiel treffen die Schweizerinnen am Sonntag um 17 Uhr Schweizer Zeit auf die WM-Neulinge aus Estland um Skip Marie Turmann. Dieses Team wird von der früheren Schweizer Spitzencurlerin Nicole Strausak gecoacht. (sda)
    Canada skip Kerri Einarson releases a stone against Switzerland at the women's world curling championship in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Belinda Bencic steht im Achtelfinal
    Belinda Bencic steht beim WTA-1000-Turnier von Madrid im Achtelfinal. Die Ostschweizerin setzt sich gegen die Amerikanerin Bernarda Pera in mit 3:6, 6:1, 7:6 (7:5) durch.

    Bencic musste gegen die Weltranglisten-70. hart kämpfen. Nachdem sie problemlos zum Satzausgleich gekommen war, entwickelte sich wieder das gleiche zähe Spiel wie in den ersten Games. Die Amerikanerin hielt das hohe Tempo der Favoritin gut mit und stand der Entscheidung vor dem Tiebreak näher.

    Kurz nach Mitternacht und nach einem kurzzeitigen Lichtausfall im Stadion nutzte Bencic ihren ersten Matchball dank einem Doppelfehler von Pera. Erstmals seit Februar konnte sie damit zwei Siege in Folge feiern. Als nächstes trifft die 23-Jährige auf die Tunesierin Ons Jabeur (WTA 25). (sda)
    epa09172707 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in action against Bernarda Pera of the USA during their women's second round match of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica tennis complex in Madrid, Spain, 01 May 2021. EPA/JuanJo Martin
    PSG und Lille im Gleichschritt
    Paris Saint-Germain erlaubt sich im Kampf um den Meistertitel in Frankreich keinen Ausrutscher. Drei Tage vor dem Rückspiel im Champions-League-Halbfinal bei Manchester City gewinnen die Pariser zuhause gegen Lens 2:1.

    Neymar brachte PSG nach einer halben Stunde dank erfolgreichem Pressing von Julian Draxler in Führung. Nach der Pause erhöhte Marquinhos mit einem wuchtigen Kopfball. Der Anschlusstreffer durch Ignatius Ganago blieb ohne negative Auswirkungen.


    Lille bog gegen Nice schon in der 13. Minute auf die Siegerstrasse ein und profitierte nach dem Seitenwechsel von einer Gelb-Roten Karte gegen den Schweizer Jordan Lotomba (48. Minute). Die in dieser Saison gross aufspielenden Nordfranzosen führen die Tabelle damit weiter einen Punkt vor PSG an. Am Sonntag kann das drittplatzierte Monaco mit einem Sieg im Verfolgerduell gegen Lyon wieder auf zwei Punkte zum Leader heranrücken.


    Lille - Nice 2:0 (1:0)
    Tore: 13. Yilmaz 1:0. 56. Celik 2:0.
    Bemerkungen: Nice mit Lotomba, ohne Ndoye (Ersatz). 48. Gelb-Rote Karte gegen Lotomba.

    Paris Saint-Germain - Lens 2:1 (1:0)
    Tore: 33. Neymar 1:0. 59. Marquinhos 2:0. 61. Ganago 2:1.
    Bemerkungen: Paris Saint-Germain u.a. ohne Mbappé (geschont). (abu/sda)
    Atlético und Real erfüllen die Pflicht.
    Atlético Madrid legt im spanischen Meisterrennen vor. Der Leader kommt bei Elche zu einem glücklichen 1:0 und festigt seine Führung vor den Verfolgern Real Madrid, FC Barcelona und FC Sevilla.

    Eine Woche vor dem Schlüsselspiel beim FC Barcelona tat sich Atlético beim Tabellen-18. schwer, die drei Punkte ins Trockene zu bringen. In der Nachspielzeit führte ein Handspenalty beinahe zum Ausgleich, doch Elches Fidel schoss aus elf Metern an den Pfosten. Nach 23 Minuten hatte Marcos Llorente die Gäste standesgemäss in Führung gebracht. Davor war bereits ein Treffer von Luis Suarez vom VAR aberkannt worden.


    Auch Real Madrid erfüllte seine Pflicht nicht ohne Mühe. Die Mannschaft von Trainer Zinédine Zidane, die am Mittwoch in der Champions League zum Halbfinal-Rückspiel bei Chelsea antritt, bezwang Osasuna zuhause dank Toren von Eder Militão und Casemiro in der Schlussviertelstunde 2:0.


    Real Madrid - Osasuna 2:0 (0:0).
    Tore: 76. Militão 1:0. 80. Casemiro 2:0.

    Elche - Atlético Madrid 0:1 (0:1) -
    Tor: 16. Suarez 0:1.
    Bemerkung: 91. Fidel (Elche) schiesst Handspenalty an den Aussenpfosten. (abu/sda)
    Inter mit einer Hand am Scudetto
    Inter Mailand trennt noch ein Sieg vom 19. Scudetto. Der Leader der Serie A gewinnt in der 34. Runde beim Schlusslicht Crotone 2:0 und baut seinen Vorsprung vorübergehend auf 14 Punkte aus. Mit dem 25. Saisonsieg besiegelte der designierte Meister zugleich Crotones Abstieg.

    Christian Eriksen brachte die Mailänder in der 69. Minute mit einem satten Schuss von ausserhalb des Strafraums auf Kurs. Den Schlusspunkt setzte Achraf Hakimi in der Nachspielzeit. Gewinnt der letzte verbliebene Verfolger Atalanta Bergamo am Sonntag bei Sassuolo nicht, steht Inters Meistertitel bereits an diesem Wochenende fest. Ansonsten kann das Team von Trainer Antonio Conte den Sack am nächsten Samstag zuhause gegen Sampdoria zumachen.

    Milan verbesserte sich mit einem 2:0-Heimsieg gegen das vom Abstieg bedrohte Benevento in den 2. Rang. Nach Verlustpunkte sind die Milanisti allerdings nach wie vor nur Fünfte.

    Milan - Benevento 2:0 (1:0)
    Tore: 6. Calhanoglu 1:0. 60. Hernandez 2:0.

    Crotone - Inter Mailand 0:2 (0:0)
    Tore: 69. Eriksen 0:1. 92. Hakimi 0:2. (abu/sda)
    epaselect epa09172318 Crotone's Arkadiusz Reca (L) and Inter's Achraf Hakimi (R) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between FC Crotone and Inter Milan at Ezio Scida stadium in Crotone, Italy, 01 May 2021. EPA/CARMELO IMBESI
    Schaffhausen wahrt kleine Chancen auf den 2. Platz
    Nach einem frühen Rückstand gewinnt der FC Schaffhausen zum Abschluss der 32. Runde der Challenge League auswärts gegen Wil 3:2. Lässt man die ungesunden Finanzen des Vereins ausser Acht, hat die Mannschaft des FC Schaffhausen noch geringe Chance auf das (sportliche) Erreichen des Barrage-Platzes. Diese Chancen bleiben nach dem Sieg in der Ostschweiz bestehen.

    Der uruguayische Goalgetter Rodrigo Pollero, Torschützenleader im Unterhaus, erzielte zum 2:1 und zum 3:1 seine Saisontore Nummern 16 und 17. Das Anschlusstor der St. Galler fiel erst in der 90. Minute. (abu/sda)
    Jil Teichmann scheitert in der 2. Runde
    Jil Teichmann (WTA 40) scheidet zwei Tage nach ihrem hart erkämpften Sieg gegen die Weltranglisten-Fünfte Jelina Switolina beim WTA-1000-Turnier von Madrid in der 2. Runde aus. Die 23-jährige Schweizerin unterlag der Einheimischen Paula Badosa (WTA 62) mit 7:5, 1:6, 2:6.

    Teichmann kämpfte sich im ersten Satz zweimal von einem Breakrückstand zurück. Doch danach geriet sie aus dem Tritt und verlor vom 1:1 im zweiten bis zum 1:3 im dritten Satz acht Games in Folge. (abu/sda)
    epa09172483 Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in action during her women's singles match against Paula Badosa of Spain at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament, in Madrid, Spain, 01 May 2021. EPA/JuanJo Martín
    Bottas verhindert Hamiltons Jubiläum
    Valtteri Bottas sicherte sich im Mercedes für den Grand Prix von Portugal die Pole-Position und verhinderte damit das Jubiläum von Teamkollege Lewis Hamilton. Bottas entschied das Duell gegen Hamilton um sieben Tausendstel für sich. Durch die knappe Niederlage gegen Bottas verpasste Hamilton vorerst ein Jubiläum. Für den Weltmeister wäre es die 100. Pole-Position in der Formel 1 gewesen.

    Die Fahrer des Teams Alfa Romeo schieden im zweiten Teil aus. Der Italiener Antonio Giovinazzi startet von Platz 12, der Finne Kimi Räikkönen von Platz 15. Vorab Giovinazzi hat sich damit die Grundlage für das erste zählbare Ergebnis in dieser Saison geschaffen. (abu/sda)
    Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the third free practice session ahead of the Portugal Formula One Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit near Portimao, Portugal, Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Portugal Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
    Tagessieg und Gelbes Trikot für Kanadier Michael Woods
    Michael Woods gewinnt die 4. Etappe der Tour de Romandie. Der Kanadier vom Team Israel Start-Up Nation setzt sich nach 161,3 km von Sion hinauf zur Skistation Thyon 2000 im Bergsprint gegen Geraint Thomas durch. Der Brite, 2018 Gesamtsieger der Tour de France, stürzt bei widrigsten Bedingungen 50 m vor der Ziellinie und wird hinter dem Australier Ben O'Connor (0:17 Sekunden zurück) nur Dritter.

    Woods, vor der Königsetappe im Wallis im Gesamtklassement eine halbe Minute hinter Leader Marc Soler aus Spanien zurück, übernahm zugleich das Leadertrikot. Der 34-Jährige aus Ontario führt mit elf Sekunden Vorsprung vor Pechvogel Thomas. Dritter ist O'Connor (0:21 zurück). (abu/sda)
    Nur Startplatz 26 für Lüthi
    Tom Lüthi gelingt auch beim Grand Prix von Spanien kein Schritt nach vorne. Der Kalex-Fahrer aus dem Emmental belegt im Qualifying nur den 26. Platz. Lüthi verlor gut 0,5 Sekunden auf den Schnellsten im Q1 und verpasste die Qualifikation für das Q2 deutlich. So weit hinten startete der 34-jährige Berner in diesem Jahr noch nie. Der Start zum Moto2-Rennen erfolgt um 12.20 Uhr.

    Etwas enttäuschend verlief das Qualifying in der Moto3 auch für Jason Dupasquier. Der 19-jährige Freiburger, der im Training mit der viertbesten Zeit überzeugt hatte, startet von Position 14 ins Rennen am Sonntag (11.00 Uhr). Die Aussicht, im vierten Saisonrennen zum vierten Mal Punkte zu holen, ist aber völlig intakt. (abu/sda)
    Der Schweizer Moto2-Fahrer Tom (Thomas) Luethi im Startraum des Moto Grand Prix von Doha 2021 auf dem Losail International Circuit in Losail, Katar, Sonntag, 4. April 2021. Luethi faehrt das Rennen nach einem Sturz nicht zu Ende. (KEYSTONE/Karl Fritz Glaenzel)
    Hallen-Europameisterin Moser mit Oberschenkelverletzung
    Verletzungspech bei Angelica Moser. Die Stabhochspringerin hat sich im Training am Oberschenkel verletzt. Wie die Hallen-Europameisterin von März auf Instagram schreibt, verletzte sie sich am Dienstag im Training am linken Oberschenkel. Wie lange sie pausieren muss, kommunizierte Moser nicht. Auf einem auf Instagram publizierten Bild ist die 23-Jährige allerdings an Krücken zu sehen.

    Gemäss Coach Damien Inocencio – der Franzose führte seinen französischen Landsmann Renaud Lavillenie 2012 zu Olympia-Gold – verletzte sich Moser bei einer Übungssequenz, deren Ziel es war, die Geschwindigkeit beim Sprung zu verbessern. (abu/sda)
    Schweizer Frauen dürfen doch noch eine WM spielen
    Die Schweizer Nationalmannschaft der Frauen unter der Leitung von Coach Colin Muller darf dieses Jahr doch noch eine Weltmeisterschaft spielen. Der Weltverband IIHF setzte die Titelkämpfe zum vierten Mal in Kanada an, diesmal vom 20. bis 31. August.

    Als Organisator ist Kanada gesetzt, die Spielorte stehen aber noch nicht fest. Ursprünglich sollte das WM-Turnier der Frauen vom 6. bis 16. Mai in Halifax und Truro stattfinden, nachdem es bereits im Jahr 2020 und im April 2021 coronabedingt verschoben worden war. (abu/sda)
    Zweites Spiel, zweiter Kantersieg der Schweizer Curlerinnen
    Die Schweizer Curlerinnen um Skip Silvana Tirinzoni gewinnen auch ihr zweites Spiel der WM in Calgary sehr deutlich. Nach dem 10:2 gegen die Olympia-Zweiten aus Südkorea bezwingen sie die Italienerinnen 9:2.

    Aussichtslos im Rückstand liegend, spielten die von Stefania Constantini angeführten Italienerinnen das zum obligatorischen Programm gehörende 6. End fertig, ehe sie aufgaben und gratulierten. Im 5. End war den Schweizerinnen ein Fünferhaus zur 9:1-Führung geglückt. In den nächsten beiden Runden bekommen die aktuellen Weltmeisterinnen vom CC Aarau eine Pause. Danach werden sie sich dem Titelanwärter Kanada (Kerri Einarson) stellen. (abu/sda)
    Switzerland skip Silvana Tirinzoni watches her shot against South Korea during a match at the women's world curling championship in Calgary, Alberta,, Friday, April 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Jahresweltbestzeit über 100 m in 9,88 Sekunden
    Der amerikanische Sprinter Trayvon Bromell senkt bei einem Meeting in Florida die Jahresweltbestzeit über 100 m auf 9,88 Sekunden - mit 1,5 m/s Rückenwind.

    Der 25-Jährige setzt mit dieser Leistung den beeindruckenden Saisonstart nach Jahren mit Verletzungsproblemen fort. Bromell bestätigte den Coup vom vergangenen Wochenende, als er bei den Oregon Relays in Eugene den 200-m-Weltmeister Noah Lyles in 10,01 Sekunden bezwungen hatte.

    Der Mann aus Saint Petersburg in Florida erlangte bereits 2015 Bekanntheit. Im Alter von 19 Jahren lief er die 100 m in 9,84 Sekunden - die schnellste Zeit in seiner Altersklasse. Danach gewann er an den Weltmeisterschaften in Peking hinter Usain Bolt und Justin Gatlin die Bronzemedaille. Bei den Hallenweltmeisterschaften in Portland 2016 liess er sich Gold umhängen, bei den Olympischen Spielen in Rio musste er sich hingegen mit Platz 8 begnügen.



    Ein Achillessehnenriss warf Bromell in den folgenden Jahren weit zurück. Nun scheint er wieder zu alter Stärke zurückzufinden. (sda)
    Leipzig in Extremis im Pokalfinal
    RB Leipzig darf weiter vom ersten Titelgewinn der Klubgeschichte träumen. Die Ostdeutschen schlugen Werder Bremen im Halbfinal des DFB-Pokals 2:1 nach Verlängerung. Als alles schon mit dem Penaltyschiessen rechnete, schoss Emil Forsberg die Leipziger in der 121. Minute ins Endspiel (Video).

    Nach 90 torlosen Minuten war Leipzig durch Hee-Chan Hwang (93.) in Führung gegangen. Leonardo Bittencourt (105.) gelang der zwischenzeitliche Ausgleich zum 1:1. Den zweiten Finalisten ermitteln am Samstagabend Borussia Dortmund und Zweitligist Holstein Kiel. (ram)
    Aarau sorgt für Spannung
    Der FC Aarau feiert in der 32. Runde der Challenge League einen wertvollen Heimsieg. Die Rüebliländer schlagen Leader GC 2:1. Die Hoppers haben damit noch vier Punkte Vorsprung auf den ersten Verfolger FC Thun, welcher Schlusslicht Chiasso 2:0 besiegte.

    Aarau ist dank dem Sieg weiterhin im Rennen um den Barrage-Platz. Fünf Punkte beträgt der Rückstand auf Thun. Xamax (1:0 bei Winterthur) und Kriens (2:1 bei Stade Lausanne-Ouchy) feierten im Abstiegskampf wichtige Siege. Chiasso hat vier und mehr Punkte Rückstand auf den Rest der Liga. (ram)

    Aarau - Grasshoppers 2:1 (0:0). - 100 Zuschauer. - SR San. - Tore: 58. Balaj 1:0. 74. Demhasaj 1:1. 86. Almeida 2:1. - Bemerkungen: 91. Gelb-rote Karte gegen Almeida (Aarau).

    Thun - Chiasso 2:0 (1:0). - 100 Zuschauer. - SR Von Mandach. - Tore: 45. Schwizer (Foulpenalty) 1:0. 72. Havenaar 2:0. - Bemerkungen: 16. Kopfball von Chihadeh (Thun) an den Pfosten.

    Stade Lausanne-Ouchy - Kriens 1:2 (0:1). - 100 Zuschauer. - SR Kanagasingam. - Tore: 14. Sessolo 0:1. 60. Abdullah 1:1. 88. Luan 1:2.

    Winterthur - Neuchâtel Xamax 0:1 (0:0). - 100 Zuschauer. - SR Huwiler. - Tor: 51. Mafouta 0:1. - Bemerkungen: 14. Lattenschuss Corbaz (Neuchâtel Xamax). (sda)
    Bestzeiten für das Mercedes-Duo
    Das Mercedes-Duo teilte die Bestzeiten am ersten Trainingstag für den GP von Portugal unter sich auf. Valtteri Bottas war in der ersten Einheit der Schnellste, Lewis Hamilton in der zweiten. Der Niederländer Max Verstappen im Red Bull klassierte sich in beiden Trainings als Zweiter. Der siebenfache Weltmeister Hamilton könnte sich im Qualifying am Samstag zum 100. Mal die Pole-Position in der Formel 1 sichern. (ram/sda)
    Folge watson Sport auf Facebook
    Die neusten Resultate, die witzigsten Memes, die spannendsten Hintergrundstorys! Ob Fussball, Eishockey, Tennis, Ski oder andere Sportarten – alles ist dabei.

    Schenk uns deinen Like!
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen

    So würden sich deine Fussball-Stars in der Badi verhalten

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Meistgelesen
    1
    Wie ansteckend sind Geimpfte? Wie lange dauert der Impfschutz? 6 Fragen und Antworten
    2
    Von Frau zu Mann oder von Mann zu Frau – 28 Geschlechtsveränderungen
    3
    Die 7 schlechtesten Entscheidungen, die je gefällt wurden
    4
    Würdest du dich trauen? Ab Montag kannst du über diese Fussgänger-Hängebrücke laufen 😳
    5
    132 Festnahmen nach Massentreffen in Brüssel +++ Indien meldet Tagesrekord an Corona-Toten
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Von Max kriege ich jetzt 1 feste Beziehung + 0 Kinder
    2
    Corona-Data: Schweiz lässt sich weniger häufig testen – 10,8 % vollständig geimpft
    3
    Nein, das ist kein Strichcode, das ist der PICUDMP 🙃
    4
    Nein, das ist kein zweiter PICDUMP, das sind die Cute News 🙃
    5
    Flo verrät uns, welche veganen Produkte so richtig «geil» sind
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    «Voller Fehler»: Klimaforscher Reto Knutti zerpflückt «Propaganda»-Magazin der Erdöl-Lobby
    2
    Sennas tödlicher Unfall in Imola: «Als hätte man Jesus live ans Kreuz genagelt»
    3
    Vögtlin hat gemischelt: Das ist der neue Modus mit 13 Teams
    4
    24 Bilder, die beweisen, dass Mutter Natur eine brutale Domina ist
    5
    Wieso die Corona-Pandemie viele Sekten und Freikirchen auf dem falschen Fuss erwischte

    Eismeister Zaugg

    Vögtlin hat gemischelt: Das ist der neue Modus mit 13 Teams

    Spielplangeneral Willi Vögtlin hat nun den neuen Modus mit Aufsteiger Ajoie und 13 Teams erarbeitet. Als Kuriosum: Ajoie spielt in der Ostgruppe.

    Nächste Saison umfasst die Qualifikation 52 Spiele. Die Frage, die Willi Vögtlin lösen musste: Wie stellen wir es an, dass alle 13 Teams auf 52 Partien kommen? Er hat es mit der Bildung von drei Gruppen gelöst. Nächste Saison gibt es eine West-, Ost- und Südgruppe.

    Und so geht es.

    Zuerst spielen alle gegen alle je zwei Heim- und Auswärtsspiele. Ergibt 48 Spiele. Nun kommen die Gruppenspiele.

    Innerhalb der West- und Ostgruppe spielt jeder gegen jeden eine Partie. Ergibt vier Spiele. In der …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel