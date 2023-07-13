Navigation
    FIFA ist weg, dafür gibt’s jetzt «EA FC24» – Reaktionen auf den Trailer

    Cover für FIFA-Nachfolger Game EA FC24
    Das neue Titelbild für das Fussball-Game «EA FC24».Bild: EA Sports

    Trailer für den FIFA-Nachfolger ist draussen – und die Fans stehen unter Schock

    13.07.2023, 09:1113.07.2023, 13:14
    Mehr «Digital»

    EA Sports produziert seit inzwischen fast 30 Jahren jedes Jahr einen Fussballsimulator. Das erste Game hiess «FIFA International Soccer», alle danach hiessen einfach «FIFA (passendes Jahr)».

    Das nächste Spiel, das von EA Sports wahrscheinlich im September auf den Markt gebracht wird, heisst nun neu «EA FC24». Dazu ist am Montag ein erster ausführlicher Trailer erschienen:

    Die Reaktionen fallen gemischt aus. Während sich die einen freuen, regen sich andere über den «Pay-to-Win-Modus» des Games auf. Wieder andere machen sich über die Grafik lustig und lamentieren, dass das Game seit inzwischen fünf Jahren immer dasselbe ist.

    Das sind die besten Reaktionen auf den neuen Trailer des Videospiels:

    Seit Jahren wird EA Sports vorgeworfen, jedes Jahr eine Neuauflage des gleichen Games herauszubringen. Dieses Jahr ist es das Gleiche. Auch wünschen sich viele Fans Verbesserungen im Karrieremodus und im Pro-Clubs-Modus, worauf EA bisher aber nur kosmetisch reagiert. Fans werfen deshalb EA vor, dass es geldgeil ist, da es nur den «Pay-to-Win-Modus» «FIFA Ultimate Team» fördert.

    Aber nicht nur die immerwährende Gleichheit des Games wird hämisch kommentiert. Dieses Jahr müssen auch die Grafiken dran glauben.

    Frauen gemeinsam mit Männern

    Im neuen Game von EA werden wohl Männer und Frauen gegeneinander spielen können. Da das im echten Leben wohl kaum möglich wäre, sorgt das bei einigen männlichen Exemplaren für rote Köpfe und die dazugehörigen Kommentare.

    So richtig froh über das neue Game scheint die Fussball-Community nicht zu sein. Ein anderer User erinnert deshalb an das seiner Meinung nach beste Game der Reihe «FIFA 16».

    (ear)

    Barracuda
    Barracuda
    13.07.2023 09:35
    EAFC zu spielen ist etwa gleich mühsam wie ein Artikel zu lesen, der aus 20 Twitter-Schnipsel besteht... Ich habe verstanden 😄
    1660
    Score
    Score
    13.07.2023 10:09
    Warum genau stehen die "Fans unter Schock"? Hab ich jetzt nicht ganz verstanden. Aber der Artikel selbst besteht ja auch aus keinen 1000 Zeichen. Dazu ein paar Tweets einbetten und diese als repräsentativ verkaufen... Schon krass wo wir heutzutage gelandet sind bei den Medien...
    1370
    Purscht
    Purscht
    13.07.2023 09:39
    Statt einfach ein paar Tweets reinzukopieren und als Journalismus zu verkaufen würde mich das mit dem Pay-to-Win-Modus interessieren. (Hoffentlich versinkt Twitter bald in der Bedeutungslosigkeit)
    Kauft das Spiel doch nicht jedes Jahr das gleiche Spiel wen ihrs doch schon durchschaut habt.
    1051
