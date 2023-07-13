EA Sports produziert seit inzwischen fast 30 Jahren jedes Jahr einen Fussballsimulator. Das erste Game hiess «FIFA International Soccer», alle danach hiessen einfach «FIFA (passendes Jahr)».
Das nächste Spiel, das von EA Sports wahrscheinlich im September auf den Markt gebracht wird, heisst nun neu «EA FC24». Dazu ist am Montag ein erster ausführlicher Trailer erschienen:
Welcome to the club. Welcome to #EASPORTSFC.— EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) July 10, 2023
See the full #FC24 reveal on July 13: https://t.co/VqiFi7fgNs pic.twitter.com/gIx7TkW7az
Die Reaktionen fallen gemischt aus. Während sich die einen freuen, regen sich andere über den «Pay-to-Win-Modus» des Games auf. Wieder andere machen sich über die Grafik lustig und lamentieren, dass das Game seit inzwischen fünf Jahren immer dasselbe ist.
Das sind die besten Reaktionen auf den neuen Trailer des Videospiels:
Mistake number 1 for #EAFC24— FIFA 23 News (@UTSources) July 10, 2023
Benteke 🇧🇪 6'3" and Insigne 🇮🇹 5'4" are shown as the same height...😂 pic.twitter.com/xUB58bQ8Sg
Sick! Can’t wait to play Fifa 17 with updated rosters— Aasif Aboobaker (@Aasif_Aboobaker) July 10, 2023
"You're part of this" says EA, literally not caring about their community at all for years. Already a major L to the start of their "new" game. pic.twitter.com/isrCxzscE8— Sergio (@SergioKunBE10) July 10, 2023
Seit Jahren wird EA Sports vorgeworfen, jedes Jahr eine Neuauflage des gleichen Games herauszubringen. Dieses Jahr ist es das Gleiche. Auch wünschen sich viele Fans Verbesserungen im Karrieremodus und im Pro-Clubs-Modus, worauf EA bisher aber nur kosmetisch reagiert. Fans werfen deshalb EA vor, dass es geldgeil ist, da es nur den «Pay-to-Win-Modus» «FIFA Ultimate Team» fördert.
Aber nicht nur die immerwährende Gleichheit des Games wird hämisch kommentiert. Dieses Jahr müssen auch die Grafiken dran glauben.
Was gonna make a joke about to looking the exact same as the last 5 years but it actually looks significantly worse 😭😭— sam🏴 (@sam_thfc_) July 10, 2023
Convinced they make trailer graphics so bad to make to people talk about the game every year. Same with ratings— 𝐄𝐑 (@ErlingRoIe) July 10, 2023
#EAFC24 can you spot a difference? (Difficulty: HARD) pic.twitter.com/vxMbjVqOrJ— 𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗾𝘀 (@purqsuno) July 10, 2023
Ronaldinho 🇧🇷 looking like CJ from GTA San Andreas on PS2 😭 pic.twitter.com/HbERRxmhYR— Donk 🍊 (@DonkTrading) July 10, 2023
Señores como ya lo habíamos anunciado hace unos días, David Guetta esta presente en la portada de #EAFC24 pic.twitter.com/FmMsJPkfOz— 𝗔𝗡𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗢 𝗟𝗘𝗢𝗡 🇵🇪🇺🇸 (@AntonioLeonPES) July 10, 2023
Im neuen Game von EA werden wohl Männer und Frauen gegeneinander spielen können. Da das im echten Leben wohl kaum möglich wäre, sorgt das bei einigen männlichen Exemplaren für rote Köpfe und die dazugehörigen Kommentare.
Can’t wait for Mbappe to get muscled off the ball by rapinoe— Now a City Burner (@Cahpitulz) July 10, 2023
Cette image est effrayante. #EAFC24 pic.twitter.com/URtF8TKdxG— MORDU2FUT 🇫🇷 (@Mordu2FUT) July 10, 2023
So richtig froh über das neue Game scheint die Fussball-Community nicht zu sein. Ein anderer User erinnert deshalb an das seiner Meinung nach beste Game der Reihe «FIFA 16».
Since everyone is talking about the #EAFC24 Trailer 👀— SebFUT (@SebFUT) July 10, 2023
It’s time to bring back the best ever one onto the timeline 🤤pic.twitter.com/zhO0wctRgi
(ear)
Barracuda
Score
Purscht
Kauft das Spiel doch nicht jedes Jahr das gleiche Spiel wen ihrs doch schon durchschaut habt.