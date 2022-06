«We hate you!» – Popstar Olivia Rodrigo reagiert am Glastonbury auf Abtreibungsentscheid

«I'm devastated and terrified, and so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. And I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court, who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a shit about freedom. This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh – we hate you!»