bedeckt, wenig Regen
    Smoke caused by Israeli airstrikes are seen at a residential building in Gaza City, early Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

    Ein Hochhaus im Gazastreifen steht nach einem Raketenangriff der israelischen Armee in Flammen. Bild: keystone

    Liveticker

    Tel Aviv im Bombenhagel + Synagoge in Brand gesetzt + Notfallsitzung im UN-Sicherheitsrat

    Die Lage in Nahost spitzt sich zu. Am Dienstagabend feuerte die Hamas 130 Raketen auf Tel Aviv ab. In Lod, nahe bei Tel Aviv, ist eine Synagoge niedergebrannt worden. Nun will Israel mit aller Härte zurückschlagen.

    12.05.21, 03:31

    Die wichtigsten Ereignisse:

    Liveticker: Konflikt in Israel 11.05.21

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    3:18
    Erneut Raketenalarm in Tel Aviv - Todesopfer aus Lod gemeldet
    In der israelischen Küstenmetropole Tel Aviv ist am frühen Mittwochmorgen binnen kurzer Zeit mehrfach Raketenalarm ausgelöst worden. In der Stadt waren heulende Warnsirenen und mehrere Explosionen zu hören. «Familien werden aufgeweckt und eilig in Schutzräume gebracht», hiess es auf der Twitter-Seite der israelischen Armee. Auch in der Wüstenstadt Beerscheva im Süden des Landes sowie in der Küstenstadt Aschkelon gab es Raketenalarm.



    Nach Angaben von Rettungskräften wurden in Lod bei Tel Aviv eine Person getötet und eine weitere verletzt. In Jehud, ebenfalls im Grossraum Tel Aviv, sei ein Haus direkt getroffen worden. Die Nachrichtenseite «Ynet» berichtete, ein 84-Jähriger in Tel Aviv sei auf dem Weg zu einem Schutzraum zusammengebrochen.



    Bereits am Dienstagabend war in der Stadt Raketenalarm ausgelöst worden, mehrere Explosionen waren zu hören. Zuvor hatte die israelische Armee ein Gebäude mit Büros von Mitgliedern des Hamas-Politbüros und Sprechern der islamistischen Palästinenserorganisation im Gazastreifen zerstört. Ein Sprecher der Hamas hatte zuvor mit einem «harten» Raketenangriff auf Tel Aviv gedroht, sollte der «Hanadi-Turm» zerstört werden. (sda/dpa)
    2:26
    Raketenbeschüsse dauern auch in der Nacht an - Konflikt spitzt sich weiter zu.
    Der Konflikt zwischen Israelis und Palästinensern hatte sich in den vergangenen Tagen wieder zugespitzt. Militante Palästinenser feuerten nach Angaben der israelischen Armee seit Montag mehr als 800 Raketen aus dem Gazastreifen in Richtung Israel ab. Israels Luftwaffe habe ihrerseits rund 500 Ziele in dem abgeschotteten Küstengebiet attackiert. Auf beiden Seiten gab es Todesopfer.



    Der gegenseitige Beschuss hielt auch in der Nacht zum Mittwoch an. Die Hamas werde keinen Rückzieher machen, sagte ein Sprecher der militanten Islamisten im Gazastreifen. «Wenn Israel zuschlägt, schlägt der bewaffnete Widerstand zurück.»



    Die israelische Armee teilte in der Nacht mit, sie habe in den vergangenen Stunden «eine Reihe wichtiger Terrorziele und Terroraktivisten im Gazastreifen getroffen». Nach Angaben des Gesundheitsministeriums in Gaza stieg die Zahl der getöteten Palästinenser auf 35, darunter zwölf Kinder und drei Frauen. 233 Menschen seien verletzt worden. (sda/dpa)
    00:35
    UN-Sicherheitsrat erneut mit Notfallsitzung
    Angesichts der zunehmend entfesselten Gewalt in Nahost soll der UN-Sicherheitsrat zum zweiten Mal binnen weniger Tage zu einer Dringlichkeitssitzung zusammenkommen. Die für Mittwochvormittag (Ortszeit) in New York angesetzten Beratungen wurden Diplomaten zufolge von China, Tunesien, Norwegen, Frankreich, Estland, Irland, St. Vincent und die Grenadinen, Niger und Vietnam initiiert. Der UN-Nahostbeauftragte Tor Wennesland soll das mächtigste UN-Gremium bei dem Treffen hinter verschlossenen Türen über die Lage informieren.

    Der 15-köpfige Rat konnte sich bei einer ersten Sitzung am Montag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Stellungnahme einigen. Ein Entwurf Norwegens sah Kreisen zufolge neben der Verurteilung der Gewaltspirale zwischen Israelis und Palästinensern auch die Erklärung der Besorgnis über mögliche Vertreibungen von palästinensischen Familien aus Ost-Jerusalem vor. Diese Positionierung sei aber am Widerstand der USA gescheitert, hiess es.
    00:16
    Israel will Militäroperation notfalls ausweiten
    Regierungschef Benjamin Netanjahu sagte am Dienstagabend, die militanten Palästinenserorganisationen Hamas und Islamischer Dschihad würden einen hohen Preis für die jüngsten Angriffe auf Israel bezahlen. «Diese Operation wird Zeit brauchen, aber wir werden den Bürgern Israels die Sicherheit zurückbringen.»
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a special cabinet meeting on the occasion of Jerusalem Day, at the Jerusalem Municipality building, in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 9, 2021. (Amit Shabi/Pool Photo via AP) Benjamin Netanyahu
    Der israelische Verteidigungsminister Benny Gantz sagte am Dienstag, die bisherigen israelischen Angriffe auf palästinensische Ziele im Gazastreifen seien «erst der Anfang».

    Generalstabschef Aviv Kochavi sagte, Israel sei bereit, die Militäroperation «Wächter der Mauern» notfalls auszuweiten. Israels Armee habe seit Montag «bereits 500 Ziele im Gazastreifen angegriffen und Dutzende Terroraktivisten getötet», sagte er. Man sei fest entschlossen, den militanten Gruppierungen einen harten Schlag zu versetzen.

    Nahost-Experte: «Eine dritte Intifada ist nicht auszuschliessen»

    Link zum Artikel

    Jerusalem ist ein Pulverfass und der Tempelberg die Lunte

    Link zum Artikel
