Arab rioters have set a synagogue on fire in the city of Lod. pic.twitter.com/1trUfB5gzn — The Israel Link (@TheIsraelink) May 11, 2021

🔴 The sky above #TelAviv right now. Warning sirens sounding in the city. #Israel pic.twitter.com/N4GpICKYEH — ʀᴀᴠᴇᴇɴ ᴀᴜᴊᴍᴀʏᴀ (@raveenaujmaya) May 11, 2021

In der israelischen KüstenmetropoleIn der Stadt waren heulende Warnsirenen und mehrere Explosionen zu hören. «Familien werden aufgeweckt und eilig in Schutzräume gebracht», hiess es auf der Twitter-Seite der israelischen Armee. Auch in der Wüstenstadt Beerscheva im Süden des Landes sowie in der Küstenstadt Aschkelon gab es Raketenalarm.Nach Angaben von Rettungskräften wurden in Lod bei Tel Aviv eine Person getötet und eine weitere verletzt. In Jehud, ebenfalls im Grossraum Tel Aviv, sei ein Haus direkt getroffen worden. Die Nachrichtenseite «Ynet» berichtete, ein 84-Jähriger in Tel Aviv sei auf dem Weg zu einem Schutzraum zusammengebrochen.Zuvor hatte die israelische Armee ein Gebäude mit Büros von Mitgliedern des Hamas-Politbüros und Sprechern der islamistischen Palästinenserorganisation im Gazastreifen zerstört. Ein Sprecher der Hamas hatte zuvor mit einem «harten» Raketenangriff auf Tel Aviv gedroht, sollte der «Hanadi-Turm» zerstört werden. (sda/dpa)