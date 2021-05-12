Die Lage in Nahost spitzt sich zu. Am Dienstagabend feuerte die Hamas 130 Raketen auf Tel Aviv ab. In Lod, nahe bei Tel Aviv, ist eine Synagoge niedergebrannt worden. Nun will Israel mit aller Härte zurückschlagen.
Arab rioters have set a synagogue on fire in the city of Lod. pic.twitter.com/1trUfB5gzn— The Israel Link (@TheIsraelink) May 11, 2021
🔴 The sky above #TelAviv right now. Warning sirens sounding in the city. #Israel pic.twitter.com/N4GpICKYEH— ʀᴀᴠᴇᴇɴ ᴀᴜᴊᴍᴀʏᴀ (@raveenaujmaya) May 11, 2021
#BREAKING: Oil pipeline in #Ashkelon is currently on fire after sustaining a direct hit from a rocket from Gaza. #Israel#IsraelUnderAttack #IsraelUnderFire #BreakingNews #Israel #IsraelUnderAttack #IndiaWithIsrael #IndiaStandsWithIsrael #GazaUnderAttack #Gaza pic.twitter.com/1QdbIbA7KW— International Leaks (@Internl_Leaks) May 11, 2021
From the Iron Dome interceptions over Ben Gurion airport a short while ago pic.twitter.com/wmqSQ7tX1S— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) May 11, 2021