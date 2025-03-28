Erdbeben in Thailand und Myanmar +++ Schätzungen sprechen von tausenden Toten

USGS now estimates close to 800,000 people may have felt "violent" shaking during the Myanmar earthquake.— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 28, 2025
This is up from just 7,000 in the earlier update. Thousands of people feared dead. pic.twitter.com/8cXPyYHwPi
🚨 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mandalay, Myanmar— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) March 28, 2025
Multiple buildings destroyed in devastating quake.#Myanmar #Earthquake #แผ่นดินไหว pic.twitter.com/fgQTBlUqjw
NEW: The Ava Bridge in Myanmar collapsed during the earthquake pic.twitter.com/rOgj8DnYKF— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 28, 2025
Omg! This is awful 😢 pray for these people in the rubble!— Moni 💕 (@MoniFunGirl) March 28, 2025
M7.7 #Earthquake hits #MYANMAR
Video showing people being rescued from the rubles of the collapsed buildings.
pic.twitter.com/QE2TiggTG4
USGS warns thousands may have been killed in the Myanmar earthquake: "The disaster is likely widespread" pic.twitter.com/7H4hAl7WVZ— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 28, 2025
Strong earthquake right now hits Bangkok, sending pool water over edge of building.#bangkok #earthquake #bkk #แผ่นดินไหว pic.twitter.com/0jr4lJDxAT— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) March 28, 2025
BREAKING: Closeup video shows the moment skyscraper collapses in Bangkok, Thailand from powerful earthquake.pic.twitter.com/IKhRrecvQc— AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) March 28, 2025
BREAKING: Skyscraper under construction collapses in Bangkok, Thailand, following magnitude 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/EdAaXr0J1f— UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) March 28, 2025
Earthquake pic.twitter.com/WCT7eNXPHA— Bangkok Louie. (@LJP987) March 28, 2025
(dab/kek/ear/sda/dpa)
Elon Musk, Tech-Milliardär und enger Berater von US-Präsident Donald Trump, stellt ein Ende seiner Tätigkeit für die US-Regierung in Aussicht. Derzeit ist als besonderer Regierungsangestellter für die Effizienzbehörde Doge engagiert. In dieser Rolle als «Special Government Employee» darf Musk eigentlich nur 130 Tage tätig sein.
In Bangkok sind hohe Gebäude Baustellen eingestürzt, ebenfalls hohe Autobahn Passagen. Vielerorts kein Strom.