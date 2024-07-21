Joe Biden tritt zurück – das sind die Reaktionen

Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t…— Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 21, 2024
Very few men have had the strength of will to refuse another chance at the presidency. Joe Biden is a hero.— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 21, 2024
Joe Biden has earned his place among the best and most consequential presidents in American history.— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 21, 2024
I am so proud to serve under his leadership, and thankful for his unwavering focus on what is best for our country.
Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he's a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 21, 2024
Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American.
President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president — a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans. He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 21, 2024
Thank you, @JoeBiden. https://t.co/HMUMEB1fTl
Joe Biden just did something that Donald Trump is humanly incapable of doing: He put his country first.— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 21, 2024
I’m nothing but proud today of my Pop, our President, Joe Biden, who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction. Not only has he been—and will continue to be—the most effective president of our lifetime, but he has likely already cemented…— Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) July 21, 2024
President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history.— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 21, 2024
With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of…
At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election.— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 21, 2024
Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe…
