wechselnd bewölkt22°
DE | FR
burger
International
USA

Joe Biden tritt zurück – das sind die Reaktionen

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference July 11, 2024, in Washington. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, July 21, ending his bid for reelect ...
Joe Biden will keine zweite Amtszeit.Bild: keystone

Trump teilt aus, die First Lady twittert ein Emoji – die Reaktionen auf Bidens Rücktritt

Joe Biden steigt aus dem Rennen aus. Diese teilte der US-Präsident am Sonntagabend (MEZ) per Brief mit. Das sind die ersten Reaktionen.
21.07.2024, 20:4521.07.2024, 21:25
Mehr «International»

Die First Lady kommentiert mit einem Emoji.

Donald Trump teilt gegen Biden aus. Er sei nie diensttauglich gewesen, so der republikanische Präsidentschaftskandidat.

Pete Buttigieg, Kandidat im Jahr 2020, meint: «Joe Biden hat sich seinen Platz unter den besten und folgenreichsten Präsidenten der amerikanischen Geschichte verdient.»

Top-Demokrat Chuck Schumer: «Seine Entscheidung war gewiss nicht leicht, aber er hat wieder einmal sein Land, seine Partei und unsere Zukunft an die erste Stelle gesetzt.»

Gavin Newsom, Gouverneur von Kalifornien, schreibt, Biden sei einer der «einflussreichsten» Präsidenten gewesen.

Joe Walsh, ehemaliger Präsidentschaftskandidat, schreibt, dass Biden das Wohl des Landes an erste Position stelle. Trump würde das nie tun.

Enkelin Naomi Biden ist stolz auf ihren Grossvater.

Nancy Pelosi verzichtet darauf, jemanden für die Nachfolge zu empfehlen, würdigt stattdessen Bidens Verdienste.

Elon Musk, der Donald Trump unterstützt, teilt die Meinung, dass die demokratische Elite, die Demokratie untergraben, in dem sie Biden abgesagt hätten ...

Mike Johnson, republikanischer Sprecher des Repräsentantenhauses, fordert den sofortigen Rücktritt: «Wenn Joe Biden nicht in der Lage ist, für das Amt des Präsidenten zu kandidieren, ist er auch nicht in der Lage, als Präsident zu dienen. Er muss das Amt sofort niederlegen.»

(cma)

Update folgt

Mehr zu Bidens Rücktritt:
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
twint icon
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
3 Kommentare
Zum Login
user avatar
Dein Kommentar
YouTube Link
0 / 600
Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
3
Meistgelesen
1
«Einmal Nazi-Firma, immer Nazi-Firma» – heftige Kritik für Adidas wegen Bella Hadid
2
Das Schweigen der Renner: Die Schicksals-Saga der Schumacher-Brüder
3
Schlechte Nachrichten für Schweizer Wanderer
4
Nach folgenreicher IT-Panne: Flugbetrieb normalisiert sich weltweit
5
Inhalieren die Topstars Kohlenmonoxid? An der Tour de France purzeln Rekorde
Meistkommentiert
1
Saudis schlagen wieder zu: ManCity-Star De Bruyne kommt +++ Rakitic erstmals nach Kroatien
2
«Sie ist irre»: Trump macht Stimmung gegen Harris +++ Arzt: Trumps Ohr heilt «gut»
3
Kein ESC in Zürich oder Bern – wegen mehr «Enthusiasmus» in Basel und Genf
4
Es ist vorbei: Joe Bidens Rückzug ist nur eine Frage von Tagen
5
Juso-Chefin hatte in einem Punkt recht: Meiste Schweizer Reiche sind nicht wie P. Spuhler
Meistgeteilt
1
20'000 Zeugen Jehovas im Zürcher Letzigrund – darum geht's an diesem Wochenende
2
Der «Bockmond» im Juli: 13 spannende Fakten zum Vollmond
3
Kannst du alle Schweizer Medaillengewinner der letzten vier Sommerspiele aufzählen?
4
Dieser Tennis-Crack überlebte den Untergang der Titanic und wurde danach Olympiasieger
5
Russische Truppen melden weiteren Vormarsch +++ Verstörendes Urteil in Belarus
Biden zieht Kandidatur zurück und empfiehlt Harris +++ Schumer: «Ein grosser Amerikaner»
Weniger als vier Monate vor der Wahl gibt US-Präsident Joe Biden bekannt, dass er sich aus dem Präsidentschaftsrennen zurückzieht. Der 81-Jährige wird am 5. November nicht gegen Donald Trump antreten. Die aktuellen Entwicklungen im Liveticker.
Zur Story