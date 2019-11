Über 19 Stunden in der Luft: Zweiter Non-Stop-Flug von London nach Sydney gelandet

Touchdown. ✈️ Time saved compared to LHR-SIN-SYD service = 1hr 57 mins. Remaining fuel upon landing was approximately 6300kg which translates to about 1 hour 45 minutes of flight time. More info here avail here >> https://t.co/ye8RkWQqHW #QF7879 #QFnonstop. pic.twitter.com/CTNE65H6sJ