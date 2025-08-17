freundlich23°
Trumps grösster Albtraum – eine verrückte Woche im Rückblick

Das aktuelle Geschehen in und um Trumpistan im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten. Garniert mit einem mutigen Demokraten, der kein Meme vor den Mund nimmt.
17.08.2025, 12:1817.08.2025, 13:17
Puh, was für eine Woche! Um den unsäglichen Auftritt von Donald Trump und Wladimir Putin erträglicher zu machen, kommt in diesem Rückblick ein Amerikaner zu Wort, der sich nicht einschüchtern lässt. Besser noch: Er schlägt Trump mit seinen eigenen Waffen.

Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉

Wladimir Putin hat mit dem von Trump ermöglichten Auftritt auf der Weltbühne sein Ziel erreicht: die Verharmlosung der täglichen Kriegsverbrechen

#Trump #Putin #Poutine #Alaska #AlaskaSummit #AlaskaMeeting #Ukraine

[image or embed]

— TRUANT (@truant-cartoons.bsky.social) 16. August 2025 um 07:07

Trump hat sich selbst und die Weltmacht USA blamiert

It was a Nothing Hamberder! #TrumpPutin #AlaskaSummit

[image or embed]

— Dave Whamond (@davewhamond.bsky.social) 16. August 2025 um 03:39
«Was? Sie haben das Mittagessen beim Alaska-Gipfel abgesagt? Warum?» – «Putin hat Ihren Lunch bereits gegessen, Sir.»

Und damit sind wir bei ihm hier

Meme zu Gavin Newsom
Der kalifornische Gouverneur Gavin Newsom erweist sich als Trumps grösster Albtraum.screenshot: x.com
Gavin Newsom hat ein Social-Media-Team zusammengestellt, das Trump mit seinen eigenen Waffen schlägt: freche Memes und viel schwarzer Humor.

Kommt dir das bekannt vor?

Tweet von Newsom
Das Pressebüro des kalifornischen Gouverneurs haut auf der Social-Media-Plattform X praktisch täglich solche Trump-Tweet-Imitationen (in Grossbuchstaben) raus.Screenshot: x.com

Damit nicht genug – das Newsom-Team hat auch verstanden, dass Memes eine wirksame Waffe sind

USA und Trump Meme
Dieser Tweet bezieht sich auf das fragwürdige Ausrollen des roten Teppichs durch US-Soldaten für den obersten russischen Kriegsverbrecher Wladimir Putin.meme: Reddit
Das Ziel ist klar: Der US-Präsident, bekanntlich ein Narzisst mit fragilem Ego, soll verunsichert und aus dem Konzept gebracht werden.

Darauf angesprochen, warum er Trump bei X trollt, hat Newsom die folgende Erwiderung

Q: What’s going on with those posts that are clearly trolling Trump? Gov. Newsom: I’m following his example. If you've got issues with what I’m putting out, you sure as hell should have concerns with what he’s putting out

[image or embed]

— FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) 14. August 2025 um 23:02
«Frage der Reporterin: ‹Was ist mit diesen Posts los, die Trump eindeutig trollen?›

Gouverneur Newsom: ‹Ich folge seinem Beispiel. Wenn Sie Probleme mit meinen Beiträgen haben, sollten Sie sich auch mit seinen Beiträgen auseinandersetzen.›»

Abgesehen vom Trollen auf höchstem Niveau spricht der kalifornische Gouverneur Klartext, wenn er sich an die amerikanischen Bürgerinnen und Bürger wendet

Newsom: “Wake up, America. If he rigs this election, you won’t have a country anymore.”

[image or embed]

— Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) 15. August 2025 um 00:01
Newsom: «Wach auf, Amerika. Wenn er diese Wahl manipuliert, gibt es kein Land mehr.»

Sicher ist: Unter Trump werden die rechtsstaatlichen Strukturen des Landes untergraben und systematisch zerstört

Big Government. Newsday.com/matt

[image or embed]

— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 12. August 2025 um 00:03

Mit fadenscheiniger Begründung hat Trump in Washington, D.C. das Militär aufmarschieren lassen

Come for the history. Stay for the arrests #washingtondc

[image or embed]

— Dennis Goris (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 17. August 2025 um 04:58

Was ist wohl der echte Grund für den US-Militäreinsatz im Inland?

Problem in search of a solution #nationalguard

[image or embed]

— Dennis Goris (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 11. August 2025 um 21:29
«Ich löse ein grosses Problem in Washington, indem ich in Washington die Nationalgarde einsetze.»

Das Newsom-Team hat auch für Trumps Verteidigungsminister Pete Hegseth die passende Antwort

KI-generiertes Bild des US-Verteidigungsministers Pete Hegseth
«Als Nächstes im Rahmen von Petes genialer Militärstrategie: Truppen, die eine Patrouille im Food Court anführen.»Screenshot: x.com

Es gibt tatsächlich eine Welle des Verbrechens in der US-Hauptstadt, aber die geht von der Trump-Regierung aus

@benjaminwittes.lawfaremedia.org

[image or embed]

— Peter Kuper (@pkuper.bsky.social) 12. August 2025 um 20:16

Trauriger Höhepunkt: Ein Amerikaner, der ein Sandwich nach einem ICE-Agenten warf, soll aufs Härteste bestraft werden

One of these things is not like the other #washingtondc

[image or embed]

— Dennis Goris (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 15. August 2025 um 18:52

Apropos Sandwich-Faschisten

Sandwich Fascists For @rawstory.com Follow my work on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 14. August 2025 um 22:44
«Wir erheben Anklage gegen den Mann, der uns mit einem Sandwich beworfen hat, wegen einer Straftat. – Das wird ihm eine Lehre sein, uns nicht mehr als Faschisten zu bezeichnen.»

Bei öffentlichen Auftritten warnt Newsom eindringlich, dass Trump nicht nach den (demokratischen) Regeln spielt – und erklärt, was dagegen hilft

Newsom: "He doesn't play by a different set of rules. He doesn't believe in the rules. As a consequence, we need to disabuse ourselves of the way things have been done. It's not enough to just hold hands, have a candlelight vigil, talk about way the world should be...we have got to meet fire w/fire"

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 14. August 2025 um 21:29
«Er spielt nicht nach anderen Regeln. Er glaubt nicht an die Regeln. Deshalb müssen wir uns von der bisherigen Vorgehensweise lösen. Es reicht nicht, sich an den Händen zu halten, im Kerzenschein eine Mahnwache abzuhalten und darüber zu reden, wie die Welt sein sollte … wir müssen Feuer mit Feuer begegnen.»

In der Weltgeschichte gab es schon die verschiedensten, äh, Katastrophen ...

BRIEF LIST of WORLD DISASTERS

[image or embed]

— Bill Day (@billdayart.bsky.social) 12. August 2025 um 20:30

Einst sorgte im Unrechtsstaat China ein mutiger Bürger, der den Panzern entgegentrat, für Aufsehen. Nun gibt es ähnliche Bilder aus den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika



[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 15. August 2025 um 00:41

Newsoms schonungsloses Verdikt zu Trump

Newsom: He is a failed president. Who else sends ICE at the same time while having a conversation like this? Someone who is weak, broken. His weakness is masquerading as a strength. The most unpopular president in modern history.

[image or embed]

— Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 14. August 2025 um 21:38
«Er ist ein gescheiterter Präsident. Wer sonst schickt ICE, während er ein solches Gespräch führt? Jemand, der schwach und gebrochen ist. Seine Schwäche tarnt sich als Stärke. Der unbeliebteste Präsident der modernen Geschichte.»



[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 7. August 2025 um 19:43
«Davon ausgehend, dass Trump sich davon distanzieren will, hat Grönland seinen Namen geändert ...»

Die Welt wartet weiterhin auf die Veröffentlichung aller Informationen zum Epstein-Skandal

EPSTEIN LIST

[image or embed]

— Bill Day (@billdayart.bsky.social) 6. August 2025 um 23:39

8/10/2025- The Evidence www.timesfreepress.com/news/2025/au...

[image or embed]

— Clay Bennett (@claybennett.bsky.social) 10. August 2025 um 00:32

Und das stabile Genie im Weissen Haus politisiert weiterhin dermassen dumm, dass die Weltwirtschaft abstürzen könnte



[image or embed]

— Michael de Adder (@deadder.bsky.social) 13. August 2025 um 04:05

Apple-Chef sah sich veranlasst, erneut den Ring zu küssen

Tim Cook’s gift… #apple #trump

[image or embed]

— Adam Zyglis (@adamzyglis.bsky.social) 7. August 2025 um 20:25

Derweil rotieren die amerikanischen Gründerväter in ihren Gräbern

You’d think a country that fought a king over tea tariffs would fight harder against one who declares martial law for no fucking reason

[image or embed]

— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 12. August 2025 um 00:03
«Man sollte meinen, ein Land, das wegen der Teezölle gegen einen König kämpfte, würde härter gegen einen kämpfen, der ohne Grund das Kriegsrecht ausruft.»

Wir sagten es schon: Troll-Level 100 % 😅

Newsom Tweet trollt Trump
Mit diesem Tweet spielt das Newsom-Social-Media-Team darauf an, dass Donald Trump unbedingt den Friedensnobelpreis erhalten möchte ...Screenshot: x.com



[image or embed]

— Michael de Adder (@deadder.bsky.social) 11. August 2025 um 17:07

Obacht, dunkelschwarzer Humor

Büffel, der Millionär aufgespießt hat, posiert mit seiner neuen Trophäe auf Instagram www.der-postillon.com/2025/08/buef...

[image or embed]

— Der Postillon 📯 (@der-postillon.com) 11. August 2025 um 17:05

Samstags-Tweeticle verpasst?

Die besten Memes und Karikaturen zu Trump und Putin in Alaska

Bonus

A baby Giraffe's first steps.

[image or embed]

— Insta Science (@instascience.bsky.social) 12. August 2025 um 16:36

When you clean for hours and then get reminded you have kids.

[image or embed]

— Insta Science (@instascience.bsky.social) 9. August 2025 um 23:51

(dsc)

Themen
Schauspieler in historischen Kostümen, die moderne Dinge machen
1 / 21
Schauspieler in historischen Kostümen, die moderne Dinge machen

Ein Uruk-hai isst Take-Away am «Herr der Ringe»-Set.
quelle: pinterest
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
Kakadus im Groove: 17 neue Tanzbewegungen entdeckt
Video: watson
