Trumps grösster Albtraum – eine verrückte Woche im Rückblick

Puh, was für eine Woche! Um den unsäglichen Auftritt von Donald Trump und Wladimir Putin erträglicher zu machen, kommt in diesem Rückblick ein Amerikaner zu Wort, der sich nicht einschüchtern lässt. Besser noch: Er schlägt Trump mit seinen eigenen Waffen.
Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉
#Trump #Putin #Poutine #Alaska #AlaskaSummit #AlaskaMeeting #Ukraine— TRUANT (@truant-cartoons.bsky.social) 16. August 2025 um 07:07
It was a Nothing Hamberder! #TrumpPutin #AlaskaSummit— Dave Whamond (@davewhamond.bsky.social) 16. August 2025 um 03:39
Q: What’s going on with those posts that are clearly trolling Trump? Gov. Newsom: I’m following his example. If you've got issues with what I’m putting out, you sure as hell should have concerns with what he’s putting out— FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) 14. August 2025 um 23:02
Newsom: “Wake up, America. If he rigs this election, you won’t have a country anymore.”— Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) 15. August 2025 um 00:01
Big Government. Newsday.com/matt— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 12. August 2025 um 00:03
Come for the history. Stay for the arrests #washingtondc— Dennis Goris (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 17. August 2025 um 04:58
Problem in search of a solution #nationalguard— Dennis Goris (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 11. August 2025 um 21:29
@benjaminwittes.lawfaremedia.org— Peter Kuper (@pkuper.bsky.social) 12. August 2025 um 20:16
One of these things is not like the other #washingtondc— Dennis Goris (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 15. August 2025 um 18:52
Sandwich Fascists For @rawstory.com Follow my work on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 14. August 2025 um 22:44
Newsom: "He doesn't play by a different set of rules. He doesn't believe in the rules. As a consequence, we need to disabuse ourselves of the way things have been done. It's not enough to just hold hands, have a candlelight vigil, talk about way the world should be...we have got to meet fire w/fire"— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 14. August 2025 um 21:29
BRIEF LIST of WORLD DISASTERS— Bill Day (@billdayart.bsky.social) 12. August 2025 um 20:30
@mluckovich.bsky.social) 15. August 2025 um 00:41
Newsom: He is a failed president. Who else sends ICE at the same time while having a conversation like this? Someone who is weak, broken. His weakness is masquerading as a strength. The most unpopular president in modern history.— Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 14. August 2025 um 21:38
EPSTEIN LIST— Bill Day (@billdayart.bsky.social) 6. August 2025 um 23:39
8/10/2025- The Evidence www.timesfreepress.com/news/2025/au...— Clay Bennett (@claybennett.bsky.social) 10. August 2025 um 00:32
@deadder.bsky.social) 13. August 2025 um 04:05
Tim Cook’s gift… #apple #trump— Adam Zyglis (@adamzyglis.bsky.social) 7. August 2025 um 20:25
You’d think a country that fought a king over tea tariffs would fight harder against one who declares martial law for no fucking reason— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 12. August 2025 um 00:03
Büffel, der Millionär aufgespießt hat, posiert mit seiner neuen Trophäe auf Instagram www.der-postillon.com/2025/08/buef...— Der Postillon 📯 (@der-postillon.com) 11. August 2025 um 17:05
A baby Giraffe's first steps.— Insta Science (@instascience.bsky.social) 12. August 2025 um 16:36
When you clean for hours and then get reminded you have kids.— Insta Science (@instascience.bsky.social) 9. August 2025 um 23:51
(dsc)