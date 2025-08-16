Die besten Memes und Reaktionen zu Trump und Putin in Alaska

Donald Trump und Wladimir Putin, zwei Egomanen im fortgeschrittenen Seniorenalter, haben sich in der Nacht auf Samstag in Alaska getroffen. Eigentlich hätte der per Haftbefehl gesuchte oberste russische Kriegsverbrecher festgenommen werden müssen. Doch stattdessen bereitete ihm der amtierende US-Präsident einen freundlichen Empfang. Gleichzeitig verschaffte er damit der russischen Propaganda eine willkommene Bühne.
Aber keine Bange! In diesem Beitrag geht es nicht um die unsäglichen Pressebilder und den Versuch des von massiven wirtschaftlichen Problemen geschwächten Russlands, etwas vom früheren Glanz (gab es den?) zurückzuholen. Wir haben Besseres zu bieten. 😉
BREAKING: Donald Trump lands in Alaska, all dressed and ready to negotiate with Vladimir Putin. #DonaldTrump #Putin— Paulley Ticks (@tomadelsbach.bsky.social) 15. August 2025 um 04:07
[image or embed]
I am old enough to remember when America used to have a President who was not in the pocket of a mass murdering dictator.— Jake Broe (@realjakebroe.bsky.social) 15. August 2025 um 20:12
[image or embed]
Protests in Anchorage, Alaska against the Trump and Putin meeting and in support of Ukraine against the fascist invaders. #3E #StandWithUkraine #AlaskaWithUkraine— Anonymous (@youranoncentral.bsky.social) 15. August 2025 um 16:06
[image or embed]
„Vor Gipfeltreffen mit Putin in Alaska: Selenskyj und Europäer warnen Trump vor Alleingängen – und ziehen rote Linien“
Why hasn’t Europe stepped up to help Ukraine win? Because most Europeans—politicians and voters alike—are weak cowards who would rather look away and hope the problem disappears than confront it head-on— Joni Askola (@joniaskola.bsky.social) 15. August 2025 um 16:15
[image or embed]
⚡️ Zelenskyy: On the day of talks with the US president, Russians keep killing. In Sumy, a Russian strike hit the central market. In Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russian army targeted cities and businesses, Ukraine’s president said.— UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) 15. August 2025 um 17:58
[image or embed]
Grenzbeamte versagen: International gesuchter Schwerverbrecher gelangt problemlos in die USA www.der-postillon.com/2025/08/puti...— Der Postillon 📯 (@der-postillon.com) 15. August 2025 um 17:16
[image or embed]
Putin wins by merely getting a meeting with a US President on American soil. Trump can only make it worse by backstabbing our allies— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 15. August 2025 um 17:24
[image or embed]
UKRAINE— Bill Day (@billdayart.bsky.social) 15. August 2025 um 15:38
[image or embed]
Treffen von Trump und Putin in Alaska— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@koufogiorgos.bsky.social) 15. August 2025 um 16:06
[image or embed]
Journalists from the Kremlin pool complaining that they will be staying in makeshift accommodations at a local sports arena due to a lack of available hotel rooms. Nice move, Alaska 👏— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) 15. August 2025 um 13:04
[image or embed]
Russian journos don't sound too happy with their accommodations and are peeved that their credit cards aren't working.— Julia Davis (@juliadavisnews.bsky.social) 15. August 2025 um 15:18
[image or embed]
Hey, guys. Guess what we’re not talking about any more.— Anson Mount (@ansonmount.bsky.social) 14. August 2025 um 16:51
[image or embed]
So the Russian delegation led by Putin will be leaving Alaska after negotiations with Trump… #russiaMustPay #StandWithUkraine— Baba Yaga Fèlla (@babayagafella.bsky.social) 14. August 2025 um 21:47
[image or embed]
