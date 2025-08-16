klar18°
DE | FR
burger
Spass
Donald Trump

Die besten Memes und Reaktionen zu Trump und Putin in Alaska

Die besten Memes und Karikaturen zu Trump und Putin in Alaska

16.08.2025, 03:5816.08.2025, 03:58
Mehr «Spass»

Donald Trump und Wladimir Putin, zwei Egomanen im fortgeschrittenen Seniorenalter, haben sich in der Nacht auf Samstag in Alaska getroffen. Eigentlich hätte der per Haftbefehl gesuchte oberste russische Kriegsverbrecher festgenommen werden müssen. Doch stattdessen bereitete ihm der amtierende US-Präsident einen freundlichen Empfang. Gleichzeitig verschaffte er damit der russischen Propaganda eine willkommene Bühne.

Aber keine Bange! In diesem Beitrag geht es nicht um die unsäglichen Pressebilder und den Versuch des von massiven wirtschaftlichen Problemen geschwächten Russlands, etwas vom früheren Glanz (gab es den?) zurückzuholen. Wir haben Besseres zu bieten. 😉

Zur Einstimmung: So treten echte Staatsmänner einem blutrünstigen Diktator entgegen

epa05691194 (FILE) - A file picture dated 05 September 2016 shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) talks to US President Barack Obama (R) during a meeting at the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Han ...
Der damalige US-Präsident Barack Obama, 2016 bei einem Treffen mit Putin in China.Bild: EPA

Und damit in die Gegenwart

BREAKING: Donald Trump lands in Alaska, all dressed and ready to negotiate with Vladimir Putin. #DonaldTrump #Putin

[image or embed]

— Paulley Ticks (@tomadelsbach.bsky.social) 15. August 2025 um 04:07
«Donald Trump landet in Alaska, fertig angezogen und bereit für Verhandlungen mit Wladimir Putin.»

Es kam, wie es kommen musste

I am old enough to remember when America used to have a President who was not in the pocket of a mass murdering dictator.

[image or embed]

— Jake Broe (@realjakebroe.bsky.social) 15. August 2025 um 20:12
«Ich bin alt genug, um mich an die Zeit zu erinnern, als Amerika einen Präsidenten hatte, der nicht in der Tasche eines Massenmörder-Diktators steckte.»

Zuvor hatten hunderte Amerikaner (mit Herz) deutlich gemacht, wem ihre Sympathien gelten

Protests in Anchorage, Alaska against the Trump and Putin meeting and in support of Ukraine against the fascist invaders. #3E #StandWithUkraine #AlaskaWithUkraine

[image or embed]

— Anonymous (@youranoncentral.bsky.social) 15. August 2025 um 16:06

Die Europäer hatten ihre Haltung vorab ebenfalls, äh, klargemacht

„Vor Gipfeltreffen mit Putin in Alaska: Selenskyj und Europäer warnen Trump vor Alleingängen – und ziehen rote Linien“

Schmerzende Wahrheit 😢

Why hasn’t Europe stepped up to help Ukraine win? Because most Europeans—politicians and voters alike—are weak cowards who would rather look away and hope the problem disappears than confront it head-on

[image or embed]

— Joni Askola (@joniaskola.bsky.social) 15. August 2025 um 16:15
«Warum hat Europa der Ukraine nicht zum Sieg verholfen? Weil die meisten Europäer – Politiker wie Wähler – schwache Feiglinge sind, die lieber wegschauen und hoffen, dass das Problem verschwindet, als es direkt anzugehen.»
Selenskyjs klare Ansage an Putin: «Die Ukrainer zahlen ihre Schulden immer zurück»

Am Tag des Besuchs ging das russische Töten weiter

⚡️ Zelenskyy: On the day of talks with the US president, Russians keep killing. In Sumy, a Russian strike hit the central market. In Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russian army targeted cities and businesses, Ukraine’s president said.

[image or embed]

— UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) 15. August 2025 um 17:58
«Selenskyj: Am Tag der Gespräche mit dem US-Präsidenten töten die Russen weiter. In Sumy traf ein russischer Angriff den Zentralmarkt. In der Region Dnipropetrowsk griff die russische Armee Städte und Unternehmen an, sagte der ukrainische Präsident.»

Putin musste sich (im Gegensatz zu unschuldigen Menschen) nicht vor der US-Grenzkontrolle fürchten

Grenzbeamte versagen: International gesuchter Schwerverbrecher gelangt problemlos in die USA www.der-postillon.com/2025/08/puti...

[image or embed]

— Der Postillon 📯 (@der-postillon.com) 15. August 2025 um 17:16

Die Ukrainer nehmen's mit Galgenhumor

Video: YouTube/Freeonis [ENG SUB]

Sicher ist: Trump verhilft Putin zu einer internationalen Bühne, die der oberste russische Kriegsverbrecher nicht verdient hätte

Putin wins by merely getting a meeting with a US President on American soil. Trump can only make it worse by backstabbing our allies

[image or embed]

— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 15. August 2025 um 17:24
«Putin gewinnt allein dadurch, dass er ein Treffen mit einem US-Präsidenten auf amerikanischem Boden arrangiert. Trump kann die Lage nur noch schlimmer machen, indem er unsere Verbündeten hintergeht.»

Kein Scherz: Angeblich hofft Trump auf den Friedensnobelpreis

UKRAINE

[image or embed]

— Bill Day (@billdayart.bsky.social) 15. August 2025 um 15:38

Wie der frühere Weltmeister Kasparow richtig bemerkte: Es ist kein Schach, wenn beide Spieler auf der gleichen Seite sind

Treffen von Trump und Putin in Alaska

[image or embed]

— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@koufogiorgos.bsky.social) 15. August 2025 um 16:06

So wurden übrigens vom Kreml eingeladene Journalisten Propagandisten in Kanada untergebracht 😅

Journalists from the Kremlin pool complaining that they will be staying in makeshift accommodations at a local sports arena due to a lack of available hotel rooms. Nice move, Alaska 👏

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) 15. August 2025 um 13:04

Und ihre Kreditkarten funktionierten offenbar auch nicht 😂

Russian journos don't sound too happy with their accommodations and are peeved that their credit cards aren't working.

[image or embed]

— Julia Davis (@juliadavisnews.bsky.social) 15. August 2025 um 15:18

Ja, Trump lässt nichts unversucht, um von den Epstein Files abzulenken

Hey, guys. Guess what we’re not talking about any more.

[image or embed]

— Anson Mount (@ansonmount.bsky.social) 14. August 2025 um 16:51
«Hey Leute. Ratet mal, worüber wir nicht mehr reden.»

Die russische Delegation beim Verlassen des Treffens

So the Russian delegation led by Putin will be leaving Alaska after negotiations with Trump… #russiaMustPay #StandWithUkraine

[image or embed]

— Baba Yaga Fèlla (@babayagafella.bsky.social) 14. August 2025 um 21:47

Bonus

Das hast du dir jetzt verdient!

This is my new favourite video! 👀😍 #bluesky

[image or embed]

— I Post Animal Vids... 😊 (@realjfairclough.bsky.social) 15. August 2025 um 16:54

Aus der Reihe «Dinge, die wichtiger sind als Autokraten-Treffen»:

The video you think you didn't need?? But needed after all... 😊 #bluesky

[image or embed]

— I Post Animal Vids... 😊 (@realjfairclough.bsky.social) 15. August 2025 um 17:33

You didn't need a baby goat video. But, here you go... 😊 #bluesky

[image or embed]

— I Post Animal Vids... 😊 (@realjfairclough.bsky.social) 15. August 2025 um 14:51

Wer zuletzt lacht ...

LOOOOOOOL ARE YOU KIDDING ME

[image or embed]

— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog.xyz) 15. August 2025 um 05:33

(dsc)

DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
7 faszinierende Tiere, die ausgestorben sind
1 / 10
7 faszinierende Tiere, die ausgestorben sind

Wir befinden uns momentan im grössten Massensterben der letzten 10 Millionen Jahre. Alleine in den vergangenen 500 Jahren sind Hunderte von einzigartigen Tieren auf der ganzen Welt, wie der berüchtigte Dodo-Vogel, verschwunden.
quelle: public domain
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
Arnold Schwarzeneggers starke Botschaft gegen Hass und Antisemitismus
Video: watson
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
0 Kommentare
Zum Login
user avatar
Dein Kommentar
YouTube Link
0 / 600
Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
Meistgelesen
1
Entwürfe für neue Schweizer Banknoten sind da – welche gefallen dir am besten?
2
Hitze in der Schweiz? Darüber kann man hier bei 51 Grad nur lachen
3
Diese Stadt verbannt ab jetzt Abgasschleudern von der Strasse
4
Putin und Trump sind aus Alaska abgereist +++ Trump will mit Verbündeten telefonieren
5
Mexikanische Ureinwohnerin gewinnt Ultramarathon in Sandalen – das hat gute Gründe
Meistkommentiert
1
Kingsley Coman wechselt zu Ronaldo-Klub +++ Winterthur holt Luxemburger als Lüthi-Ersatz
2
Bundesrat wirbt für Abschaffung des Eigenmietwerts: Das Wichtigste in 4 Punkten
3
«Damit gefährdet Rösti Versorgungssicherheit»: Scharfe Kritik an Bundesrat nach AKW-Wende
4
Pendler konnten nicht in die 2. Klasse und kassierten Aufpreis
5
Voilà! Die 27 besten Tierbilder der Woche sind serviert
Meistgeteilt
1
Schweiz lehnt Westjordanland-Siedlungen ab ++ Trump will Journalisten in Gaza
2
Wie es für Elon Musk mit seinem gehypten Tesla-Restaurant läuft
3
Das sind die Schweizer Wetterrekorde
4
«Putin ist Trump klar überlegen»: Diese Fallen lauern in Alaska auf den US-Präsidenten
5
Deswegen ist das Plastikabkommen nach drei Jahren gescheitert
Die besten Memes und Karikaturen zu Trump und Putin in Alaska
Donald Trump und Wladimir Putin, zwei Egomanen im fortgeschrittenen Seniorenalter, haben sich in der Nacht auf Samstag in Alaska getroffen. Eigentlich hätte der per Haftbefehl gesuchte oberste russische Kriegsverbrecher festgenommen werden müssen. Doch stattdessen bereitete ihm der amtierende US-Präsident einen freundlichen Empfang. Gleichzeitig verschaffte er damit der russischen Propaganda eine willkommene Bühne.
Zur Story