BoJo tritt ab – und das Internet tritt nach

Regierungskrise in Grossbritannien! Boris Johnson tritt zurück!
(hier gehts zum Ticker)
Und Twitter so:
Kindly describe what’s happening in Britain in three words or less without using “wanker.”— Gary Shteyngart (@Shteyngart) July 6, 2022
Aber vielleicht könnte man es dem Ausland wie folgt erklären:
Ja, es ist ungefähr, als würde sich die Titanic weigern einzugestehen, dass der Eisberg gewonnen hat.
Denn, obwohl scheinbar jedes Regierungsmitglied zurückgetreten war, wollte BoJo partout am Premierministeramt festhalten:
In case you missed it, #Newsnight replaced its end credits tonight with a list of all the ministerial resignations so far set to an acoustic version of Bittersweet Symphony pic.twitter.com/VPztjMc6OE— Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) July 6, 2022
Doch es fing an mit einer leisen Vorahnung ...
I note the Queen has been driven to Buck Palace which I’m hoping means she’s expecting a visit.— Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) July 6, 2022
... und wurde urplötzlich zur Gewissheit:
Third prime minister in a row to be brought down by Boris Johnson.— Peter Salmon (@petesalmon) July 6, 2022
All these Conservative MPs writing about how 'integrity, honesty & decency matter in politics' keep missing out the word 'suddenly'...— James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) July 6, 2022
Der wahre Held der Twittersphäre ist Larry the Cat, die Katze von Downing Street Nr 10:
Time to clarify a few things:— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 7, 2022
1. I’m not “Boris Johnson’s cat”
2. Like all Prime Ministers, he’s only a temporary resident of Downing Street
3. I live here permanently. When he finally goes, I stay
4. Yes, it’s all very embarrassing but it will be over soon
That did the job. No need to thank me. https://t.co/Ds1AvAmcyP— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 7, 2022
Derweil, eine Nachricht vom Food-Lieferdienst:
We tried to deliver your order but no-one was in.— Deliveroo (@Deliveroo) July 7, 2022
Please contact us to arrange another delivery, alternatively we can leave it with a neighbour. pic.twitter.com/TfN150EqcH
Ach ja, wie war das damals, anno 2010, als Premierminister Gordon Brown zum Rücktritt aufgefordert wurde? Hach, Karma!
Morning @snb19692 Glad you have your speakers back. Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand?— Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) July 7, 2022
Erinnert ihr euch noch an Rudy Giulianis katastrophalem Pressekonferenz? Vor der Garage jener Gärtnerei? Nun ...
.@BorisJohnson .@10DowningStreet— Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) July 6, 2022
Just touching base - we feel the time is right for a press conference.
We have some experience with this sort of thing…
Nun stellt sich die Frage der Nachfolge ...
Seeing Johnson go vs remembering the other cunts lined up for the job pic.twitter.com/89gbVz9sd3— James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 7, 2022
Aber freuen wir uns erst mal auf Boris' Rücktrittsrede!
Get ready for Boris Johnson's speech with this bingo/drinking card. Tell us what we missed. #BorisJohnsonResigns pic.twitter.com/lKt8pEZcrr— The Poke (@ThePoke) July 7, 2022
Bye, Boris!
Bye bye Bog Job, you fucking clown. pic.twitter.com/yA9W1w2wtN— Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) July 7, 2022
Dieses Bild wird für immer sein Vermächtnis sein:
When he’s gone there’s one image I will forever associate with him and it’s this: pic.twitter.com/Xdi8hKULHu— Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) July 6, 2022