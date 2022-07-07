Navigation
    BoJo tritt ab – und das Internet tritt nach

    Gemäss Medienberichten wird Englands Premierminister Boris Johnson heute von seinem Amt als Parteichef und damit auch als Premierminister zurücktreten. Die Twittersphäre reagiert mit Spott.
    07.07.2022, 12:3707.07.2022, 12:42
    Oliver Baroni
    Oliver Baroni
    Oliver Baroni
    Regierungskrise in Grossbritannien! Boris Johnson tritt zurück!
    (hier gehts zum Ticker)

    Und Twitter so:

    Aber vielleicht könnte man es dem Ausland wie folgt erklären:

    Ja, es ist ungefähr, als würde sich die Titanic weigern einzugestehen, dass der Eisberg gewonnen hat.

    42
    2
    Skandale pflastern seinen Weg: Jetzt wird es für Boris Johnson wirklich eng
    von Peter Blunschi

    Denn, obwohl scheinbar jedes Regierungsmitglied zurückgetreten war, wollte BoJo partout am Premierministeramt festhalten:

    Doch es fing an mit einer leisen Vorahnung ...

    ... und wurde urplötzlich zur Gewissheit:

    Der wahre Held der Twittersphäre ist Larry the Cat, die Katze von Downing Street Nr 10:

    Bild: twitter
    Bild: twitter
    Bild: twitter

    Derweil, eine Nachricht vom Food-Lieferdienst:

    Ach ja, wie war das damals, anno 2010, als Premierminister Gordon Brown zum Rücktritt aufgefordert wurde? Hach, Karma!

    Erinnert ihr euch noch an Rudy Giulianis katastrophalem Pressekonferenz? Vor der Garage jener Gärtnerei? Nun ...

    Nun stellt sich die Frage der Nachfolge ...

    Bild: twitter

    Aber freuen wir uns erst mal auf Boris' Rücktrittsrede!

    Bye, Boris!

    Dieses Bild wird für immer sein Vermächtnis sein:

    33
    160
    Bilder
    Und NUN: 40 Beweise, dass die Briten die lustigsten Menschen der Welt sind
    von Oliver Baroni
    46
    1
    Gif
    Wahl-Debakel hin oder her: Hier sind 50 Gründe, warum Britain immer Great sein wird
    von Oliver Baroni
    author image
    43
    2
    Video
    Kommentar
    Fertig mit FUCK, SHIT und Co.! Es gibt doch vieeeeeel bessere englische Fluchwörter, ihr TWATS
    von Oliver Baroni
    8
    Umfrage
    «Boaty McBoatface» – so soll das neue 290-Millionen-Franken-Forschungsschiff getauft werden
    von Oliver Baroni
