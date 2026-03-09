freundlich12°
Chat-Futter: Dieser Befreiungsschlag sorgte fast für kaputte Fenster

Dieser Befreiungsschlag sorgte fast für kaputte Fenster

Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
21.01.2026, 09:24
avatar
Zum Glück ging bei diesem Befreiungsschlag keine Scheibe kaputt

Goalkeeper Tomas Koubek clears the ball into someone’s house in the match between Bohemians vs Slovan Liberec.
by
u/Sparky-moon in
soccer
Hund holt zwei Langläuferinnen von den Beinen
Bei den russischen Langlauf-Meisterschaften inJuschno-Sachalinsk sind am Samstag zwei Läuferinnen in einer Abfahrt gestürzt. Grund war ein Hund, der sich auf die Loipe verirrt hatte. Arina Kusurgasheva und Alina Kudisowa, die das Rennen aufegeben musste, konnten nicht mehr ausweichen. Wie es dem Hund geht, ist leider nicht bekannt. (pre)
Lionel Messi war im Weissen Haus
Donald Trump erfuhr von seinem Sohn, wen er da begrüssen darf:

Er habe Pelé gesehen bei New York Cosmos, erinnerte sich der US-Präsident. Ob Messi besser sei, fragte er dessen Mitspieler:

Inter Miami und Lionel Messi waren für den Sieg im MLS Cup im letzten Jahr eingeladen.
Einfach auf der Ideallinie fahren

Eishockey aus Sicht des Pucks

Schiri pfeift eine Minute zu früh ab
Das Frauen-Länderspiel Schweiz – Nordirland (2:0) endet nach 94 Minuten, obwohl fünf Minuten Nachspielzeit angekündigt waren. Als die Schweizerinnen den Sieg feiern, bemerkt Schiedsrichterin Shona Shukrula ihren Lapsus und lässt die Spielerinnen noch einmal kicken:
video: srf
Du errätst nie, wie sich Harry Maguire hier «verletzt» hat

Harry Maguire gets "injured" heading the ball
by
u/sepi0l_45 in
soccer
Und dann wundern sie sich, wenn danach wieder die Stühle fliegen
Im Rückspiel der Playoffs in der Europa League empfing Nottingham Forest Fenerbahce Istanbul. Die englischen Fans verhöhnten die Türken mit dem Gesang: «Ihr seid nur ein schlechtes Galatasaray!» Trotz der 1:2-Niederlage erreichte Nottingham nach dem 3:0-Sieg der Vorwoche die Achtelfinals.

Nottingham Forest fans chanting ‘ You’re just a shit Galatasaray ’ to Fenebahce fans
by
u/Shroft in
soccer
Die Fans des FC Turin setzen ein klares Zeichen
Weil es bei ihrem Lieblingsklub gar nicht gut läuft und der FC Turin aufgrund der anhaltenden Misere nur noch drei Punkte von einem Abstiegsplatz entfernt sind, fühlten sich einige Fans des Serie-A-Klubs zu einem klaren Zeichen gezwungen. So schaufelten diese einen grossen Haufen Kot aus einem Pickup-Truck vor das Trainingsgelände, wie ein Video zeigt. Dazu präsentierten sie das passende Banner: «Merde come Cairo». Auf Deutsch heisst dies «Scheisse wie Cairo» und dürfte gegen Vereinspräsident Urbano Cairo gerichtet sein.
Hat Kanada im Olympia-Final gegen die USA gewonnen?
Sieht nicht so aus.

Keine Gnade mit «Poulet-Dieben»!
Weil einem kleinen Wolves-Fan beim letzten Heimspiel hinterrücks ein Chicken Nugget geklaut wurde – und das vom eigenen Vater –, wurde er vom Maskottchen der Wolverhampton Wanderers nun reich beschenkt. Neben einer neuen Ladung an Chicken Nuggets erhielt er auch ein Trikot und eine Mitgliedschaft beim Klub.

Veräppelt Alcaraz hier Zverev?
Im Halbfinal der Australian Open lieferten sich Carlos Alcaraz und Alexander Zverev eine epische Schlacht über fünf Sätze. Alcaraz setzte sich am Ende durch, war zwischenzeitlich aber fast am Ende. Im dritten Satz musste er ein Medical Timeout nehmen, Zverev vermutete, dass es wegen Krämpfen war, was nicht erlaubt wäre. Der Deutsche tobte. Im vierten Satz schien Alcaraz dann gar eine Aufgabe anzutäuschen, indem er beim Seitenwechsel kurz in Richtung der Mitte des Netzes lief. Zverev schien schon für den Handshake bereit – dann winkte Alcaraz jedoch ab, ging doch zu seiner Spielerbank und wurde die Partie später fortgesetzt.
Das wohl glücklichste NHL-Tor der Saison
Mussten sie danach zu zweit weiterspielen?
Die New York Rangers haben im Derby gegen die Islanders in einem Shift drei unabhängige Strafen geholt. Sam Carrick kassierte gleich zwei Zwei-Minuten-Strafen – für Beinstellen und einen Cross-Check –, ausserdem musste Matt Rempe wegen eines Bandenchecks auf die Strafbank. Die Rangers mussten also zwei Minuten lang in doppelter Unterzahl weiterspielen, zwei weitere Minuten dann mit einem Mann weniger. Den Islanders gelang 30 Sekunden vor Ablauf der letzten Strafe der Treffer zum zwischenzeitlichen 3:1, am Ende siegten sie 5:2.
Bitter, wenn du so in der Nachspielzeit das Spiel noch verlierst 🙈
Sinner haut mal wieder einen Zauberschlag aus 🥵
LASK-Fans geben den Junioren ein unvergessliches Erlebnis
Die Ultras des Linzer ASK in Österreich machen ein Hallenturnier der eigenen Junioren zu einem unvergesslichen Erlebnis.
Fans supporting the U9s at a tournament in Austria
byu/Icy_Payment2283 insoccer
Ein völlig normales Velorennen in Australien 🦘

Nächstes Mal stellen wir Crouch aufs Dach, der hätte den gehabt!
Beim schottischen Zweitligaspiel zwischen Arbroath und Greenock Morton wehte ein laues Lüftchen. Das Spiel endete übrigens 1:1.
