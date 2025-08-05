freundlich24°
DE | FR
burger
Sport
Chat-Futter

Chat-Futter: Fans fordern Trainer-Rauswurf – und werfen Koffer aufs Feld

Kreative Rauswurfforderung: Fans packen dem Trainer die Koffer

Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
07.04.2023, 13:1805.08.2025, 14:09
Mehr «Sport»
Schicke uns deinen Input
avatar
Diese Message ist eindeutig
Die Fans von Zalgiris Vilnius sind mit der Arbeit von Trainer Wladimir Tscheburin, der den Klub seit 2019 führt, wohl nicht mehr zufrieden. Dies machten sie beim Spiel gegen Tabellenführer Zalgiris Kaunas unmissverständlich klar, indem sie Koffer aufs Feld warfen und danach skandierten: «Tscheburin raus.» Der Kasache reagierte mit Beifall. Die Kritik am Trainer wurde zuletzt grösser, da Vilnius nach 21 Spieltagen nur auf Rang 7 von 10 steht und zuletzt in der Champions-League-Qualifikation an Pafos aus Zypern gescheitert war. Noch ist Tscheburin aber im Amt.
Die Türe zumachen, mal anders

Florian Wirtz hätte Freude: Spieler des Spiels in Dänemark erhält 55 Kilo Kartoffeln
Der kuriose Grund, warum dieser Tennisspieler den Videobeweis fordert
Der Italiener Matteo Gigante stutzt beim Return seines Gegners Gabriel Diallo (CAN). Ist der Ball tatsächlich durch das Netz geflogen? Schau selbst:

Diallo's ghost return leaves Gigante confused
byu/musicproducer07 intennis
UFC-Fighter Mohammed Yahya macht 😉
Schau dir das Video lieber nur an, wenn du hart im nehmen bist:
Andri Ragettli balanciert mal wieder durch den Kraftraum

Schweizer Freestyle-Skifahrer Andri Ragettli begeistert mit unglaublichem Stunt
Dieser Angriff führte doch noch zum Erfolg
Oft griff Quinn Simmons an dieser Tour de France an, in der sechsten Etappe wurde der US-Amerikaner gar einmal Zweiter, doch blieb ihm ein Tagessieg verwehrt. Nach der dreiwöchigen Rundfahrt feierte der 24-Jährige aber doch noch einen grossen Erfolg:

Neymar jubelt, als wäre er Weltmeister – doch es gibt ein Problem
Sein vermeintlicher Ausgleich zum 2:2 für Santos in der 94. Minute gegen den SC Internacional war nicht über der Linie. Neymar merkt das erst, als er die Eckfahne in seinem verfrühten Jubel bereits zerstört hat.

Neymar tinha certeza de que foi gol
byu/bruh597 infutebol
Was uns bei diesem Bild zum neuen GC-Trikot aufgefallen ist …
… ist, wie alle Spieler auf dem Foto darum bemüht wirken, den Brustsponsor zu verdecken. Seltsam, üblicherweise möchte ein Klub den Geldgeber ja ganz im Gegenteil prominent in Szene setzen. Zumal GC in der kurzen Medieninformation, die mit diesem Bild verschickt wurde, schreibt: «Gemeinsam mit dem neuen Hauptsponsor ELCA präsentiert der Grasshopper Club Zürich voller Stolz die offiziellen Heimtrikots der Saison 2025/2026.»
So kreativ stellt der RC Lens seine neuen Spieler vor
The way RC Lens announces each recruit
byu/entinio insoccer
Mit XXXL-Version an der Seilbahn – so episch präsentiert St.Gallen das neue Trikot

Da schaut Kudus komisch
Die kleine Lily sammelt Autogramme von Tottenham-Spielern. Mohammed Kudus reicht sie einen Stift – aber nichts, worauf er unterschreiben kann. Entsprechend schaut der Neuzugang aus der Wäsche:

Darts-Weltmeister Luke Littler skort im Theorietest nicht so gut
Zum vierten Mal ist der 18-jährige Darts-Weltmeister Luke Littler durch den Theorietest für die Autoprüfung gerasselt. Besonders die Gefahrenwahrnehmung scheint ihm Probleme zu bereiten, dort erreichte er nur 41 von 75 Punkten und damit drei zu wenig, um zu bestehen. Littler teilte dies seinen Fans in seiner Instagram-Story mit – kündete aber auch an, es weiter zu versuchen. Schliesslich hat er auch schon sein erstes Auto gekauft, welches es ist, verriet er aber nicht. Nur: «Es ist kein Mercedes.»
IShowSpeed fasst es nicht
«Wart mal, bro, Harry Maguire hat einen Ballon d'Or gewonnen?!»
Mehr Sport:

Extra für dich ausgewählt:

10 Witze, die nur intelligente (oder gebildete) Menschen verstehen
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
Diese Sportler haben den perfekten Namen für ihre Sportart
1 / 26
Diese Sportler haben den perfekten Namen für ihre Sportart
Marco Velo: 3 x italienischer Meister im Zeitfahren.
quelle: ap / peter dejong
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
14 Sport-Typen, die jeder in seinem Freundeskreis hat
Video: watson
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
Meistgelesen
1
Der Schweizer Mittelstand ist eine Illusion
2
Trump will Zölle gegen Russland-Energiepartner Indien erhöhen
3
Er fand sie «oberlehrerhaft»: Neue Details zu Keller-Sutters Telefonat mit Trump
4
Diese E-Auto-Marken überzeugen ihre Kunden – an der Spitze überrascht ein Neuling
5
Forensik-Experte erklärt, was mit Dahlmeiers Leichnam am Berg passiert
Meistkommentiert
1
Jashari-Wechsel in Serie A angeblich fix +++ Newcastle erhöht Angebot für Sesko
2
Düstere Prognosen: «Mit 39 Prozent Zoll ist der US-Markt für die meisten Firmen tot»
3
Neues Angebot für Trump geplant: Bundesrat setzt Verhandlungen mit den USA fort
4
Netanjahu will kompletten Gazastreifen besetzen
5
«Seit meine Freundin ein Kind hat, ist sie krasse Impfgegnerin ...»
Meistgeteilt
1
«Mangelndes Vertrauen»: Israels Regierung stimmt für Absetzung der Generalstaatsanwältin
2
Zwei Tote im Gebiet Charkiw +++ Selenskyj besucht Front
3
Die grösste temporäre Arena der Welt steht in Mollis GL – das waren die Herausforderungen
4
Finanzbranche erwartet weiteren Anstieg des Goldpreises
5
«Nicht hundert andere fragen» – diese Tipps erhält der Bundesrat im Zollstreit
Nicola Spirig wird in unglaublichem Fotofinish Olympiasiegerin
4. August 2012: Nach knapp zwei Stunden gewinnt Nicola Spirig mit einem Wimpernschlag Vorsprung Olympiagold. Der verdiente Lohn für harte Arbeit. Doch die Triathletin realisiert den grössten Erfolg ihrer Karriere erst gar nicht.
Auf der Webseite von Nicola Spirig ist einige Monate vor ihrem grössten Triumph im Sportlerleben das Ziel klar und deutlich zu lesen: «Olympische Spiele 2012 in London».
Zur Story