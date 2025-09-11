freundlich15°
Chat-Futter: Kanadas Premierminister Mark Carney witzelt über McDavid

Kanadas Premierminister ruft «Krise» aus – wegen McDavid-Vertrag

Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
07.04.2023, 13:1811.09.2025, 08:45
Kanadischer Premieminister: «Wir befinden uns in einer Krise … McDavid hat keinen Vertrag»
Seit dem 1. Juli könnte Connor McDavid bei den Edmonton Oilers eine frühzeitige Vertragsverlängerung unterschreiben – noch hat er das aber nicht getan. Mit jedem Tag wachsen natürlich die Spekulationen, dass er im Sommer 2026 woanders unterschreibt. Eine veritable Krise, witzelt jetzt sogar Kanadas Premierminister Mark Carney in einer Rede. Carney, der selbst aus Edmonton stammt, verspricht: «Connor, wenn wir in unserem Budget fürs nächste Jahr irgendetwas machen können, um den Cup zurück nach Kanada zu bringen, lass es uns wissen.»

Mark Carney addresses the Mcdavid contract extension
byu/averysadplant inhockey
Der verletzte Ralf Rangnick weiss sich zu helfen
Weil Österreich-Trainer Ralf Rangnick Probleme mit seinem Sprunggelenk hat, war er am Dienstagabend in der WM-Qualifikation beim 2:1-Sieg seines Teams in Bosnien-Herzegowina mit einem E-Bike unterwegs. Er habe Sorgen gehabt, es nicht rechtzeitig zu Beginn der zweiten Hälfte von der Kabine auf die Trainerbank zu schaffen.

An injured Ralf Rangnick on his E-Bike at half time
byu/Felixomania insoccer
Stolperer mit fatalen Folgen für dieses Maskottchen


João Neves von PSG erzielte vielleicht den Hattrick des Jahrtausends

Kompany über den Reiz der Premier League
Warum Florian Wirtz und Nick Woltemade lieber nach England statt nach München wechseln, wird am Freitag Bayern-Trainer Vincent Kompany gefragt; was den Reiz der Premier League ausmache. Die Antwort des ehemaligen Burnley-Trainers ist so einfach wie wahr: «Money.»
Dieser kleine Mann hat sehr viel Liebe für Popcorn übrig
Wenn der Trikot-Tausch für Verwirrung sorgt
Bremen-Captain Marco Friedl tauschte nach der 1:4-Niederlage zum Auftakt der Bundesliga-Saison das Trikot mit seinem vorherigen Teamkollegen und Goalie Michael Zetterer. Die Sky-Reporterin hielt in daher für einen Frankfurt-Spieler und fragte, wie sich der Sieg zum Auftakt anfühle. Es folgte peinlich berührte Verwirrung.

Awkward moment on german TV: Bremen captain Marco Friedl swapped shirts with Frankfurt keeper (and former teammate) Michael Zetter after his side lost 1-4. He gets asked by a reporter if he's happy with the win, answers: "I'm a Werder Bremen player in case you don't know"
byu/BVB-Oeli insoccer
Das Chaos im Ohr von Fussball-Moderatorinnen und -Moderatoren
TNT Sports zeigt in einem eindrücklichen Video, wie viel Moderatorinnen und Moderatoren vor einem Fussball-Spiel zu hören kriegen.


Schlegel bezwingt Zurfluh mit dem perfekten Schwung
video: srf
Was für eine Kiste 😍
Auch dank dieses Tors setzt sich Hibernian in der Conference-League-Qualifikation gegen Partizan Belgrad durch und trifft nun in den Playoffs auf Legia Warschau.

Hibernian [1]-2 Partizan (3-2 on Agg) - Bowie '60 [GREAT STRIKE]
byu/awatt12 insoccer
Manchmal ist Wut eben doch die Lösung

Da hätte der Sohn ja auch mal schwänzen können
Bei Erzgebirge Aue in der dritten deutschen Liga stand am Samstag in Ulm nicht Stammkeeper Martin Männel im Tor, sondern Ersatzmann Max Uhlig. Der Grund dafür ist kurios, aber auch völlig legitim: Der 37-jährige Männel war bei er Einschulung seines Sohnes, die in Deutschland unter anderem im Bundesland Sachsen jeweils an einem Samstag ist. Trainer Jens Härtel erklärte: «Wir wissen, dass wir gute Torhüter haben. Deswegen gab es für uns gar keinen Grund, Martin diesen Wunsch zu verweigern.»

Unglücklich war dann aber, dass Ersatzgoalie Uhlig nach 25 Minuten verletzt rausmusste, sodass die eigentliche Nummer 3 Louis Lord ebenfalls zum Einsatz kam. Am Ende unterlag Aue knapp 0:1.
Harry Kane wollte seinen Ex-Klub wohl verschonen
«Er hat eine unglaubliche Bilanz als Penaltyschütze», sagt der Kommentator noch, bevor Harry Kane ausrutscht und den Ball in den Münchner Nachthimmel schickt. Womöglich wollte der 32-Jährige seinen Ex-Klub Tottenham im Testspiel verschonen – zumal er kurz vor dem Penalty bereits zum 1:0 getroffen hatte. Am Ende siegten die Bayern trotzdem 4:0.
Harry Kane penalty miss 15'
byu/Imbasauce insoccer


Hier gibt's die Highlights des ganzen Spiels.
Skandal beim «Baby Crawl Race»: Plötzlich läuft das Mädchen ihrer Konkurrenz davon
Verrückte Szenen, welche sich in der Pausenshow der Las Vegas Aces abspielten. Als sich die Babys im Crawl-Race um die Wette krochen stand das führende Mädchen plötzlich auf und lief in das Ziel. Da bleibt aber die Frage: Ist das erlaubt?


Diese Message ist eindeutig
Die Fans von Zalgiris Vilnius sind mit der Arbeit von Trainer Wladimir Tscheburin, der den Klub seit 2019 führt, wohl nicht mehr zufrieden. Dies machten sie beim Spiel gegen Tabellenführer Zalgiris Kaunas unmissverständlich klar, indem sie Koffer aufs Feld warfen und danach skandierten: «Tscheburin raus.» Der Kasache reagierte mit Beifall. Die Kritik am Trainer wurde zuletzt grösser, da Vilnius nach 21 Spieltagen nur auf Rang 7 von 10 steht und zuletzt in der Champions-League-Qualifikation an Pafos aus Zypern gescheitert war. Noch ist Tscheburin aber im Amt.
Die Türe zumachen, mal anders

Florian Wirtz hätte Freude: Spieler des Spiels in Dänemark erhält 55 Kilo Kartoffeln
Der kuriose Grund, warum dieser Tennisspieler den Videobeweis fordert
Der Italiener Matteo Gigante stutzt beim Return seines Gegners Gabriel Diallo (CAN). Ist der Ball tatsächlich durch das Netz geflogen? Schau selbst:

Diallo's ghost return leaves Gigante confused
byu/musicproducer07 intennis
UFC-Fighter Mohammed Yahya macht 😉
Schau dir das Video lieber nur an, wenn du hart im nehmen bist:
Andri Ragettli balanciert mal wieder durch den Kraftraum

Schweizer Freestyle-Skifahrer Andri Ragettli begeistert mit unglaublichem Stunt
Dieser Angriff führte doch noch zum Erfolg
Oft griff Quinn Simmons an dieser Tour de France an, in der sechsten Etappe wurde der US-Amerikaner gar einmal Zweiter, doch blieb ihm ein Tagessieg verwehrt. Nach der dreiwöchigen Rundfahrt feierte der 24-Jährige aber doch noch einen grossen Erfolg:

Neymar jubelt, als wäre er Weltmeister – doch es gibt ein Problem
Sein vermeintlicher Ausgleich zum 2:2 für Santos in der 94. Minute gegen den SC Internacional war nicht über der Linie. Neymar merkt das erst, als er die Eckfahne in seinem verfrühten Jubel bereits zerstört hat.

Neymar tinha certeza de que foi gol
byu/bruh597 infutebol
Was uns bei diesem Bild zum neuen GC-Trikot aufgefallen ist …
… ist, wie alle Spieler auf dem Foto darum bemüht wirken, den Brustsponsor zu verdecken. Seltsam, üblicherweise möchte ein Klub den Geldgeber ja ganz im Gegenteil prominent in Szene setzen. Zumal GC in der kurzen Medieninformation, die mit diesem Bild verschickt wurde, schreibt: «Gemeinsam mit dem neuen Hauptsponsor ELCA präsentiert der Grasshopper Club Zürich voller Stolz die offiziellen Heimtrikots der Saison 2025/2026.»
So kreativ stellt der RC Lens seine neuen Spieler vor
The way RC Lens announces each recruit
byu/entinio insoccer
Mit XXXL-Version an der Seilbahn – so episch präsentiert St.Gallen das neue Trikot

Da schaut Kudus komisch
Die kleine Lily sammelt Autogramme von Tottenham-Spielern. Mohammed Kudus reicht sie einen Stift – aber nichts, worauf er unterschreiben kann. Entsprechend schaut der Neuzugang aus der Wäsche:

Darts-Weltmeister Luke Littler skort im Theorietest nicht so gut
Zum vierten Mal ist der 18-jährige Darts-Weltmeister Luke Littler durch den Theorietest für die Autoprüfung gerasselt. Besonders die Gefahrenwahrnehmung scheint ihm Probleme zu bereiten, dort erreichte er nur 41 von 75 Punkten und damit drei zu wenig, um zu bestehen. Littler teilte dies seinen Fans in seiner Instagram-Story mit – kündete aber auch an, es weiter zu versuchen. Schliesslich hat er auch schon sein erstes Auto gekauft, welches es ist, verriet er aber nicht. Nur: «Es ist kein Mercedes.»
IShowSpeed fasst es nicht
«Wart mal, bro, Harry Maguire hat einen Ballon d'Or gewonnen?!»
Das «System Genoni» – die einfachste aller Wahrheiten
Leonardo Genoni entscheidet, dass gegen den SCB kein Puck im Netz landet. Also gewinnt Zug 3:0. Punkt. Ende der Analyse. Aber da ist noch etwas: Leonardo Genoni ist auf einer Mission.
Nein, es ist kein grosses Spiel der Zuger. Ihre offensive Feuerkraft ist in defensiven Schablonen gefangen. Das Spiel gut organisiert, schön brav und ein bisschen langweilig. Hockey mit bemerkenswerter Disziplin und Geduld, mehr gearbeitet als gespielt. Spektakel und Kreativität? Für später.
Zur Story