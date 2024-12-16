wechselnd bewölkt
Chat-Futter

Chat-Futter: Weltmeister-Goalie Emiliano Martinez zeigt Wahnsinns-Reflex

Chat-Futter

Was für ein Reflex! Weltmeister-Goalie Emiliano Martinez zeigt Wahnsinns-Parade

Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
16.12.2024, 08:11
Weltmeister-Goalie Emiliano Martinez mit Wahnsinns-Reflex
Der argentinische Goalie Emiliano Martinez zeigte im Tor von Aston Villa eine unfassbare Parade – am Ende mussten sich die Villans Nottingham Forest dennoch 1:2 geschlagen geben.

Danke für nichts …
… sagen all jene, die Travis Konecny in ihrem NHL-Fantasy-Team haben. Matvei Michkov, sein Teamkollege bei den Philadelphia Flyers, gehört wohl nicht dazu.
50! Shades of Grey
Russ Bray ist nicht mehr «die Stimme des Darts». Nun sucht er eine neue Aufgabe, die ihn ebenso erfüllt:
Skinneeeeer!
Nichts schlägt dieses Gefühl
In der 94. Minute schiesst Jack Taylor für Ipswich Town das 2:1-Tor zum Auswärtssieg in Wolverhampton. Der Gästeblock explodiert vor Freude:
Che Adams schiesst Torino in Empoli vom Mittelkreis zum Sieg
Empoli 0-[1] Torino - Che Adams 70'
byu/hallowedbe_99 insoccer
Wann sehen wir ihn an der WM im Ally Pally?
Jayden Walker ist erst 12 Jahre alt. Aber das Darts-Talent hat es schon drauf. Bei einem Promi-Spiel verblüffte Walker alle, als er 145 Punkte mit Triple-20, Triple-15 und Doppel-20 auscheckte:
Von einem solchen Hochzeitskleid träumt so mancher Sportfan
Dieser Eishockey-Junior hat mal richtig Talent 🤯
Wenn es nur das Eigentor wäre …
Michael Lang – nicht der Schweizer, sondern ein Österreicher – erzielt am Wochenende ein fabelhaftes Tor. Dummerweise trifft er in das eigene Netz. Dummerweise ist es nach einer 3:0-Führung des Grazer AK das 3:3 in der Nachspielzeit. Und dummerweise ist es nicht einmal das letzte Gegentor des GAK. Der Wolfsberger AC gewinnt eine verloren geglaubte Bundesliga-Partie dank eines Treffers in der 98. Minute tatsächlich noch mit 4:3. I werd' narrisch!
Leg dich nie mit dem Materialwart an
Nach dem letzten Spiel des Football-Teams der University of California wollte ein Fan einen Helm klauen. Doch nicht mit Materialwart Trevor Skogerboe – dieser wurde für seinen Einsatz im folgenden Teammeeting gebührend gefeiert.

Endlich! Golf-Star DeChambeau gelingt Hole-in-One übers Haus
Der Golfer Bryson DeChambeau hat 16 Tage lang versucht, den Ball in einem Schlag über sein Haus ins Loch zu treffen. Nun ist es ihm mit seinem insgesamt 134. Versuch gelungen – an Tag 1 hatte er einen Versuch, an Tag 2 zwei usw. Die Freude war dementsprechend gross.
@brysondechambeau Wow #golf #fyp ♬ original sound - Bryson DeChambeau
Wenn du die Tribüne auf Wish bestellt hast
Das Estadio General Pablo Rojas in Paraguays Hauptstadt Asuncion hüpft gleich mit.
Da hatte Roy Keane genug: «Ich warte auf dem Parkplatz auf dich!»
Ein Fan hatte ManUnited-Legende und Sky-Experte Roy Keane offenbar provoziert und beleidigt – dieser wollte das nicht auf sich sitzen lassen.
Wessen Karriere ist zu End? Oscar, Oscar Wendt!
Der langjährige Bundesliga-Profi Oscar Wendt beendet im Alter von 39 Jahren seine Karriere. Der schwedische Verteidiger ist sowohl bei seinem Jugendklub Göteborg, wo er die letzten dreieinhalb Jahre verbracht hat, als auch bei Borussia Mönchengladbach, wo er von 2011 bis 2021 spielte, eine Legende. In Deutschland entstand deshalb
Wer sind diese Männer hinter mir?
Hat US-Präsident Joe Biden sich selber auf die Schippe genommen? Oder war es ein neuerlicher Beweis dafür, dass er zu alt war für eine Wiederwahl?

Biden empfing im Weissen Haus jedenfalls den NBA-Champion, die Boston Celtics. Und fragte sie bei seiner Vorstellung: «Ihr seid die Celtics, richtig?»
Eindeutig die Parade des Jahres
Schöner Empfang für die Nationalmannschaft von San Marino nach ihrem Aufstieg

Ganz normal, wenn Real Cartagena in Kolumbien ein Aufstiegsspiel hat
Ein ganz Grosser dieser Smallservice
Nach dem 7:0-Sieg gegen Bosnien und Herzegowina waren viele deutsche Fussballfans in Ekstase – aber wohl keiner so sehr wie dieser. Und sein Lieblingsspieler ist natürlich Tim Kleindienst, oder Timothy Smallservice, wie der Gladbach-Stürmer auch genannt wird. Kleindienst berichtete zuletzt, dass er es ganz lustig fände und es auch weiter pushen werde. Dieser Fan dürfte ihm dabei gerne behilflich sein.
