wechselnd bewölkt, Regen16°
DE | FR
burger
Sport
Chat-Futter

Chat-Futter: Wenn die Fluchtgruppe weg ist, kann das Feld endlich pinkeln

Chat-Futter

Wenn die Fluchtgruppe weg ist, kann das Feld endlich pinkeln

Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
07.04.2023, 13:1807.07.2025, 08:39
Mehr «Sport»
Schicke uns deinen Input
avatar
Wenn die Fluchtgruppe weg ist …
… haben sie im Feld Zeit für die wirklich wichtigen Dinge im Leben.


Du willst mehr davon? Bitte sehr:
Pinkelnde Fahrer an der Tour de France
12 Bilder
Du fragst dich, wie sich Velorennfahrer während der stundenlangen Etappen an der Tour de France erleichtern? So!
Zur Slideshow
So sieht der schnellste Aufschlag in der Wimbledon-Geschichte aus
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard feuert eine Rakete mit 246 km/h auf Taylor Fritz – der trotzdem den Punkt gewinnt.
Managed to catch the fastest ever Wimbledon serve, with an incredible return by Fritz!
byu/Agreeable-Bid-2895 intennis
NBA-Star Victor Wembanyama macht den Ronaldo

Florian Neuhaus plaudert auf Malle aus dem Nähtäschchen
Gladbach-Spieler Florian Neuhaus lässt es derzeit wie mancher Deutsche auf Mallorca krachen – und plaudert betrunken aus dem Nähtäschchen. So ist ein Video aufgetaucht, in dem zu sehen ist, wie Neuhaus sagt: «Roland Virkus (der Gladbach-Sportchef, Anm. der Red.) ist der schlechteste Manager, den es gibt. Er zahlt Florian Neuhaus, eins, zwei, drei, vier Millionen.»

Ob es schon Dopingmittel für Präzision gibt?

Wenn du im TV cool aussehen willst …
… und dann das passiert.

Honduras fan tries to bring the ball down and fails spectacularly
byu/Delmer9713 insoccer
Der Heldenkult in Napoli muss untersucht werden
Lange dauerte es nicht von Kevin De Bruynes Wechsel zur SSC Napoli bis zu seiner eigenen Glacé-Sorte. Gegen eine Kugel «Kevin De Brownie» hätten wir jetzt aber auch nichts einzuwenden …

Leonardo Bonucci kennt bei Blutgrätschen keine Diskriminierung
Haben sie die ganzen Touristen vertrieben?
Am Sonntagabend trifft der brasilianische Klub Palmeiras an der Klub-WM in New Jersey auf den FC Porto. Davor haben seine Fans den Times Square im nahe gelegenen New York besucht.
Palmeiras fans take over Times Square in New York City
byu/TomasRoncero insoccer
Und plötzlich fliegen in LeMans die Fäuste
Da herrschte aber ganz schön dicke Luft! Beim Sportwagen-Rennen «Road to Le Mans» – einem Aufwärmrennen für das legendäre 24-Stunden-Rennen von Le Mans – verliert der Schweizer Ferrari-Fahrer Gino-Generoso Forgione nach einem Crash kurz nach dem Start komplett die Beherrschung. Der Spanier Josep Mayola Comadira krachte ins Heck des 61-jährigen Schweizers, wodurch sich beide Wagen drehten und aus dem Rennen ausschieden. Forgione marschierte in der Folge wutentbrannt auf das Auto von Comadira los, trat zunächst mit voller Wucht gegen die Fahrertür und drosch schliesslich mit den Fäusten auf die Fensterscheibe ein. Die schnell herbeieilenden Streckenmarshalls konnten die Situation bald klären und wenig später hatte ich Forgione auch schon wieder etwas beruhigt. (pre)
Marketinggenies in Englands 4. Liga
Der viertklassige englische Klub Fleetwood Town stellte sein neues Trikot vor und nutzte dabei einen Ball, auf dem BAFC geschrieben stand. Die Abkürzung des Lokalrivalen Barrow AFC, der die «geklaute» Kugel natürlich zurückforderte.


Das Missgeschick ging viral, was natürlich beiden Klubs zu Aufmerksamkeit verhalf. Womöglich war dies aber auch die Absicht, wie Fleetwood Town nun in einem Video behauptet. Eine lustige Geschichte ist es allemal.

Da hat sich einer vorbereitet
Trent Alexander-Arnold wird nach seinem Wechsel vom FC Liverpool als neuer Spieler von Real Madrid vorgestellt – und der Engländer brilliert dabei mit seinen Spanischkenntnissen, die er sich in den vergangenen Monaten erworben hat:
Beim Münzwurf eine Zerrung geholt
Gaël Monfils: «Das ist keine Finanzberatung, aber echt jetzt? Ihr wettet immer noch auf mich?»
Der französische Tennisspieler Gaël Monfils kann es nicht fassen, dass es immer noch Leute gibt, die auf ihn wetten. In einem Video auf Instagram sagt er: «Das ist keine Finanzberatung, aber echt jetzt? Ihr wettet immer noch auf mich? Erstes Turnier auf Rasen. Ich spiele gegen Alex Michelsen, 20 Jahre alt und die Nummer 35 der Welt. Und ihr wettet auf mich, den 38-Jährigen? Und dann schreibt ihr mir, ich sei scheisse. Ich weiss, dass ich scheisse bin. Wir beide wissen es. Und trotzdem wettet ihr auf mich? Wer ist der dümmere von uns, sagt es mir ehrlich.»

Monfils’ message to bettors: “You’re still betting on me??”
byu/theriverjordan intennis
Was dieser jungen NHL-Anhängerin am Hockey wohl besonders gefällt? 👊
Young Florida Panthers fan: “I really liked how they punched each other a lot.”
byu/catsgr8rthanspoonies inhockey
Auch mit 48 Jahren hat es Francesco Totti immer noch drauf!
Tennis-Star Sinner bringt kleines Mädchen zum Weinen (es ist herzig 🥹)
Jannik gives his towel to a little girl, she bursts into tears of joy 🥹
byu/theatretheaters intennis
Mal wieder so ein richtiger Aurafarmer
Die fleissige Jungreporterin des Radiosenders «Bremen Next» konfrontiert den neuen Werder-Trainer Horst Steffen mit Ausdrücken, die für diesen so fremd klingen wie klingonisch:
Wenn «Guggenmusik» im Stadion für einmal in Ordnung geht
Die «Guggenmusik» vom brasilianischen Viertligisten Itabirito spielt Chopins Trauermarsch, wenn ein Gegner verletzt ist und die Titelmusik von Rocky, wenn es richtig zur Sache geht.

The brass band of Brazilian's 4th tier Itabirito plays the funeral march whenever a rival player is injured, and the Rocky theme when a brawl erupts.
byu/Mulderre91 insoccer
Alcaraz überzeugt auch mit Sportsgeist
Kuriose Szene im hochklassigen French-Open-Achtelfinal zwischen Carlos Alcaraz und Ben Shelton. Bei einem Passierball des Gegners wirft Alcaraz in der Verzweiflung seinen Schläger, um den Ball doch noch zu erreichen – was nicht erlaubt ist. Doch weil in Echtzeit kaum zu sehen ist, ob der Spanier den Schläger noch in der Hand hat, als der Ball getroffen wird, gibt der Stuhlschiedsrichter Alcaraz den Punkt. Doch der winkt sofort ab und klärt den Unparteiischen auf, dass er den Schläger geworfen habe und gibt den Punkt seinem Gegner – obwohl das Aufschlagsspiel zu diesem Zeitpunkt äusserst umkämpft ist.

Alcaraz tosses his racket at the ball, making the shot. Chair umpire awards Alcaraz the point, but Alcaraz declines as the racket was out of his hand at contact
byu/Growsomedope intennis
Zum Glück wirkt das Adrenalin wohl noch 😅
Southends Gus Scott-Morriss hat gerade den entscheidenden Penalty zum Einzug in den Playoff-Final der fünften englischen Liga erzielt, als er Bekanntschaft mit dem Knie eines Fans macht.
So schön feiert der HSV den doppelten Aufstieg
Am Montagabend hat der Hamburger SV den Aufstieg in die Bundesliga vor bis zu 100'000 Fans gefeiert – und zwar jenen von den Männern sowie der Frauen, die ebenfalls in die höchste deutsche Fussballliga aufgestiegen sind. Die Szenen sorgen auch bei Nicht-Hamburgerinnen und -Hamburgern für Gänsehaut:


Mehr Sport:

Extra für dich ausgewählt:

10 Witze, die nur intelligente (oder gebildete) Menschen verstehen
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
Diese Sportler haben den perfekten Namen für ihre Sportart
1 / 26
Diese Sportler haben den perfekten Namen für ihre Sportart
Marco Velo: 3 x italienischer Meister im Zeitfahren.
quelle: ap / peter dejong
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
14 Sport-Typen, die jeder in seinem Freundeskreis hat
Video: watson
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
Meistgelesen
1
Warum Dänemark sogar noch tiefer im F-35-Sumpf steckt als die Schweiz
2
Aktuelle Umfragewerte: So steht die US-Bevölkerung zu Donald Trumps Politik
3
Ehepaar fällt auf KI-generierte Seilbahn herein – Behörden warnen
4
Hört bitte auf, diese 3 Salate zur Grillparty mitzunehmen!
5
«Viele stimmen unter starken Schmerzen zu» – die Schweiz zieht Geflüchteten die Zähne
Meistkommentiert
1
Tormaschine Gyökeres vor Wechsel nach England +++ Spanischer Europameister zu Arsenal
2
Mobbing gegen einen Lehrer: «Du Schwuler, geh weg! Der Islam ist hier der Chef»
3
SP-Politikerin und SVP-Nationalrat reagieren auf Zähne-Ziehen bei Geflüchteten
4
Ist Greta Thunberg gefährlicher als Wladimir Putin?
5
Studie zeigt: Bei Annahme der Halbierungs-Initiative müsste die SRG 3000 Leute entlassen
Meistgeteilt
1
Der F-35-Skandal enthüllt das wahre Problem des Schweizer Militärs
2
Capelas Wechsel nach Houston ist fix +++ Goalie Frei nach Zusammenprall abtransportiert
3
Wahnsinn in Bern! Schweizer Fanmarsch bricht Rekord
4
«Wir haben den Kipppunkt bald erreicht» – auf dem Rhonegletscher mit einem Glaziologen
5
So giesst du deine Pflanzen auch in deinen Ferien selbst
Freude bei 1860: Schweizer Familie übernimmt deutschen Traditionsverein

Was sich die Fans des deutschen Traditionsklubs schon lange wünschen, ist nun Tatsache: Der TSV 1860 München ist nicht mehr länger im Besitz des jordanischen Investors Hasan Ismaik.

Zur Story