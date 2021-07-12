Navigation
    Sport
    EM-Tagesticker

    • UEFA Euro 2020: Jorginho und Leonardo Bonucci singen «It's Coming Rome»

    EM-Tagesticker

    Azzurri kuscheln mit dem Pokal +++ So titeln englische Zeitungen heute

    12.07.21, 08:19

    Mehr «Sport»

    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker 12.7.2021

    Brüder im Bus
    Mit den Medaillen um den Hals singen die italienischen Nationalspieler nach dem Final im Car ihre wunderbare Hymne «Fratelli d'Italia»:
    Eben noch im Bett …
    … jetzt schon beim Zmorge: Leonardo Bonucci weicht dem Pokal nicht mehr von der Seite.
    A never ending love story
    Bonucci, Chiellini und ein Pokal – nach vielen Juve-Triumphen nun auch im Nationalteam ein Trio infernale:
    Chiellini als Hüter des Schatzes
    Der Pokal war in der (kurzen) Nacht an einem sicheren Ort: Im Bett des italienischen Verteidigungsministers Giorgio Chiellini:
    Ein Blick auf englische Titelseiten
    Rome, not home
    Es ist einer der Gags, die den Engländern wohl besonders schmerzen: Dass die Italiener ihren hoffnungsvollen Ausruf «It's Coming Home» in «It's Coming Rome» umgetextet haben. Leonardo Bonucci und Jorginho geben den Gassenhauer in den Katakomben des Wembleystadions zum besten:
    Ihm gefällt das wirklich
    Bonucci kündigte es bereits auf dem Platz stehend und vor der Pokalübergabe an: Dieser kommt noch Rom.
    De Rossi jubelt rutschend
    Als Spieler wurde Daniele de Rossi 2006 Weltmeister, nun gehört er als Co-Trainer auch dem italienischen Europameister-Team 2020 an. In der Kabine jubelte der Römer noch nicht wie ein Coach, sondern wie der Fussballer, der er bis vor eineinhalb Jahren noch war.
    Europameister-Empfang in Rom
    Italiens Fussball-Nationalmannschaft wird heute Montag in Rom von Ministerpräsident Mario Draghi empfangen. Der Regierungschef wolle sich persönlich bei der Mannschaft und dem Trainerteam bedanken, teilte die Regierung mit. Die Squadra Azzurra habe «neben grosser Individualität ein aussergewöhnliches Spiel und einen besonderen Teamgeist» gezeigt. (ram/sda/dpa)
    epa09294996 Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi delivers a speech at the Lower House, ahead to the upcoming European Council meeting scheduled for 24-25 June, in Rome, Italy, 23 June 2021. Draghi reiterated that Italy, like many other countries, was caught unprepared when the first wave of COVID-19 swept through the nation at the beginning of the pandemic, and that it should not happen again. EPA/Riccardo Antimiani
    Prinz William: «Kopf hoch!»
    Premierminister Boris Johnson hat der englischen Fussball-Nationalmannschaft trotz der Niederlage gratuliert und Trost gespendet. «Das war ein herzzerreissendes Ergebnis am Ende der EM», schrieb Johnson bei Twitter. Sie hätten dennoch wie Helden gespielt, schrieb der konservative Regierungschef und lobte: «Sie haben die Nation stolz gemacht und verdienen grosse Anerkennung.»
    Auch Prinz William meldete sich zu Wort und twitterte: «Herzzerreissend. Gratulation Azzurri zu einem grossartigen Sieg. England, ihr seid alle so weit gekommen, aber leider war diesmal nicht unser Tag. Ihr könnt Eure Köpfe erhoben halten und so stolz auf euch sein. Ich weiss, da kommt noch mehr.» (ram/sda/dpa)
    Italien kassiert 28,25 Millionen Euro
    Für den Finalsieg kassiert Italiens Fussball-Nationalmannschaft 8 Millionen Euro aus dem Preisgeldtopf der UEFA. England muss sich mit 5 Millionen Euro Prämie für die Teilnahme am Endspiel begnügen.

    Italien streicht damit die für den Titelgewinner maximal mögliche Summe von 28,25 Millionen Euro ein. 9,25 Millionen gab es als Startgeld für jede Mannschaft. Für die drei Siege in den Gruppenspielen verbuchte die Squadra Azzurra jeweils eine Million Euro. Der Einzug ins Achtelfinale brachte 1,5 Millionen, der Sprung in die nächste Runde weitere 2,5 Millionen. Für das Halbfinale erhielten die Italiener weitere vier Millionen Euro. (ram/sda/dpa)
    Italy's players celebrate with trophy after winning the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Paul Ellis/Pool via AP)
    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020

    1 / 100
    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020
    quelle: keystone / andy rain / pool
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Unvergessen

    Das brutalste WM-Foul der Geschichte: Toni Schumacher streckt Patrick Battiston nieder

    8. Juli 1982: Ein Fussballtorhüter unbeliebter als Adolf Hitler: Der WM-Halbfinal zwischen Frankreich und Deutschland (3:4 n.P.) ist ein Jahrhundert-Spiel der anderen Art.

    Es gibt Spiele von denen nichts im Gedächtnis haften bleibt als das Resultat. Andere beschäftigen uns noch nach Jahrzehnten, weil sie menschliche und unmenschliche Geschichten erzählen von Triumph und Tragödie, von Recht und Unrecht. Der WM-Halbfinal 1982 zwischen Deutschland und Frankreich gehört zu diesen unvergessbaren Spielen.

    Die Deutschen liegen in der Verlängerung scheinbar hoffnungslos 1:3 zurück und siegen schliesslich fünf Minuten vor Mitternacht mit 8:7 im ersten Penaltyschiessen …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel