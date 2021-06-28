Navigation
gewitterhaft 21°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

    EM-Tagesticker

    De Bruyne und Hazard für Italien-Spiel fraglich +++ Kane trägt Regenbogen-Binde

    In Messenger teilen In Whatsapp teilen Via E-Mail teilen
    Link zur Diskussion Zu Favoriten hinzufügen
    28.06.21, 20:17

    Mehr «Sport»

    Wahnsinn! Spanien gewinnt 8-Tore-Spektakel – Kroatiens Aufholjagd bleibt …

    Link zum Artikel

    Durant führt US-Basketballer in Tokio an +++ McLaughlin stellt neuen …

    Link zum Artikel

    Wieder mit Zuber und Widmer: So spielt die Schweiz im Achtelfinal gegen …

    Link zum Artikel

    Golubic in der 2. Runde ++ Djokovic gewinnt nach Fehlstart ++ Tsitsipas draussen

    Link zum Artikel

    Chefsekretärin bezog 1 Mio. Franken von Firmenkreditkarte für sich – …

    Link zum Artikel

    9 Gründe, warum es die Schweiz dieses Mal in den Viertelfinal schafft

    Link zum Artikel

    Meistgelesen

    Link zum Artikel
    1

    Nächstes Gewitter ++ Hagelkörner so gross wie Donuts ++ Schulklasse überrascht

    Link zum Artikel
    2

    Wahnsinn! Spanien gewinnt 8-Tore-Spektakel – Kroatiens Aufholjagd bleibt …

    Link zum Artikel
    3

    U(i)nai Simon! Der riesige Patzer des spanischen Goalies und die Reaktionen dazu



    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker, 28.06.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    De Bruyne und Eden Hazard gegen Italien fraglich
    Der Einsatz von Belgiens Kevin de Bruyne und Eden Hazard im Viertelfinal am Freitag in München gegen Italien ist fraglich. De Bruyne hatte sich beim 1:0 am Sonntag gegen Titelverteidiger Portugal nach einem Foul von Palhinha eine Knöchelverletzung zugezogen und musste kurz nach der Pause ausgewechselt werden. Captain Eden Hazard verliess wegen muskulären Problemen vorzeitig den Platz. (pre/sda)
    epa09306521 Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium reacts on the pitch during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 soccer match between Belgium and Portugal in Seville, Spain, 27 June 2021. EPA/Lluis Gene / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Kane wird Regenbogen-Binde tragen
    England-Captain Harry Kane wird es im Achtelfinal-Duell gegen Deutschland seinem Gegenüber Manuel Neuer gleichtun und eine Kapitänsbinde in Regenbogen-Farben tragen. Damit setzt auch er ein Zeichen für Toleranz und Akzeptanz.
    Vier Monate Pause für Dembélé
    Der FC Barcelona muss rund vier Monate auf Ousmane Dembélé verzichten. Dies gab der katalanische Klub am Mittwoch bekannt, nachdem der französische Internationale operiert worden war. Dembélé hatte sich an der EM eine Sehnenverletzung am rechten Knie zugezogen, weswegen für ihn das Turnier vorzeitig beendet war. (pre/sda)
    epa09285716 Attila Fiola (R) of Hungary in action against Ousmane Dembele of France during the UEFA EURO 2020 group F preliminary round soccer match between Hungary and France in Budapest, Hungary, 19 June 2021. EPA/Tibor Illyes / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Belgiens Ersatzkeeper Mignolet fällt aus
    Belgien muss für den Rest des Turniers auf Ersatztorhüter Simon Mignolet verzichten. Der 33-Jährige vom FC Brügge zog sich während des Aufwärmens vor der Achtelfinal-Partie am Sonntag in Sevilla gegen Portugal eine Knieverletzung zu. Ersetzt wird Mignolet durch Thomas Kaminski von den Blackburn Rovers, der am Freitag im Viertelfinal gegen Italien in München zum Kader gehören wird. (pre/sda)
    Deutschland will nicht «nett» zu England sein
    Morgen um 18 Uhr Schweizer Zeit (17 Uhr London Zeit) kommt es zum heiss erwarteten Achtelfinal-Duell zwischen England und Deutschland. In den letzten drei K.o.-Runden-Partien bei grossen Turnieren (WM 1990, EM 1996 WM 2010) zogen die «Three Lions» gegen den Erzrivalen stets den Kürzeren. Vielleicht baten die Inhaber des Anchor Inns von Exebridge die DFB-Elf auf dem Schild vor ihrer Beiz deshalb, im Achtelfinal «nett» zu sein mit den Engländern. Doch «Die Mannschaft» denkt nicht daran. Auf Twitter reagierte man auf ein Foto des Schilds mit einem unmissverständlichen «Nein». (pre)
    Über Spiele statt über Brücken
    Peter Maffay besuchte am Montag die deutsche Mannschaft in deren Camp, «um den Spielern Mut zu machen». Der mittlerweile 71-jährige Deutschrocker sang unter anderem seine bekannte 1980er-Fremdkomposition «Über sieben Brücken musst du gehn». Die deutsche Nationalmannschaft führt ab sofort den Leitspruch «Über sieben Spiele musst du gehn». Das siebte der sieben Spiele ist oder wäre der EM-Final. (pre/sda)
    Heitere Stimmung in Kopenhagen
    Ein Bild wie aus schönen, unbeschwerten, coronafreien Zeiten: Kroatische und spanische Fans stimmen sich in Kopenhagens Gartenbeizen gemeinsam auf den Achtelfinal heute Abend ein. (ram)
    Ronaldo und Co. zurück in Lissabon
    Portugals Nationalteam ist am Montagmittag in Lissabon gelandet. Für Cristiano Ronaldo beginnt nun die Sommerpause, in der er mutmasslich nur auf der faulen Haut liegen und sich einen Burger am anderen reinschaufeln wird … nicht. (ram)
    June 28, 2021, Lisbon, Portugal: Portugal s forward Cristiano Ronaldo waves as he arrives at Lisbon airport with teammates on June 28, 2021, after Portugal was eliminated by Belgium in the round of 16 of the UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2020 football competition. Lisbon Portugal - ZUMAf123 20210628_zap_f123_004 Copyright: xPedroxFiuzax
    De Bruyne offenbar nicht schwer verletzt
    Belgien bezahlte den Einzug in die Viertelfinals mit den Verletzungen von Kevin de Bruyne und Eden Hazard. Wie ein Video zeigt, hat es den Strategen de Bruyne wohl nicht all zu schwer erwischt. Der ManCity-Star konnte normal aus dem Flugzeug steigen und trug dabei zwei Koffer. (ram)
    Schlagzeilen, die weh tun
    «So schlecht wie Wales, und das ist nicht einmal ein richtiges Land» – das ist das Fazit des niederländischen Portals «Voetbal International». Mehr Reaktionen zum Ausscheiden gegen Tschechien hier:
    18
    Video
    «Eine wirklich armselige Vorstellung» – die Niederlande werden nach dem EM-Aus seziert
    von Ralph Steiner
    In den Viertelfinal gescrabblet 👌🏻
    Ken und Kulicka sagen spanischen Sieg voraus
    Das haben sich die Betreiber des Zoos in Zagreb bestimmt anders vorgestellt. Sie haben das Gibbon-Paar Ken und Kulicka den Sieger des Achtelfinals zwischen Kroatien und Spanien voraussagen lassen. Resultat: Ein spanischer Sieg mit vielen Toren. (ram)
    epa09307373 Gibbon monkeys predict the winner of UEFA Euro 2020 soccer match between Croatia and Spain in Zagreb's Zoo, 28 June 2021. The father, which came to Zagreb
    User Input
    Zu «Trittst im Morgenrot daher»
    von The-original-one
    … komisch!?! Ich wundere mich schon, dass dies bis jetzt niemandem aufgefallen ist!?! Ich bin zwar nicht ganz unmusikalisch, konnte die Hymne jedoch nie so richtig mitsingen!
    Schweizer Hymne eignet nicht zum Singen
    Die unsägliche Hymnen-Debatte ist eigentlich nur bei Nicht-Fussballfans ein Thema, vermutlich deshalb taucht sie deshalb an jedem Grossanlass wieder auf, weil sich dann auch diese plötzlich für Fussball «interessieren». Ein Kulturredaktor der «Aargauer Zeitung» erklärt nun, weshalb sich «Trittst im Morgenrot» ohnehin nicht zum Singen eignet.

    «Unsere Hymne ist ein Psalm, ein poetischer religiöser Text.» Nur ein guter Chor könne die Verse ins Erhabene setzen. Die Schweizer Nationalhymne «widerspiegelt das Stereotyp, dass wir Schweizer langweilig, bescheiden und neutral sind. Textlich gibt er einem nicht streng christlich erzogenen Fussballer wenig her.» Ausserdem seien Schweizer es sich im Gegensatz zu den Bürgern anderer Nationen «nicht gewohnt, zusammenzustehen, um gegen jemanden anzusingen.» Andere Nationen hätten genau dies tun müssen: singend ein Gemeinschaftsgefühl gegen drohendes Elend zu entwickeln. (ram)
    Supporters of the Swiss soccer team sing the national anthem during the Euro 2020 soccer tournament group A match between Italy and Switzerland at the Olympic stadium, in Rome, Italy, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)
    » Die ausführliche Analyse findest du hier
    Wo die vielen Nationalspieler spielen
    Gut für Real Madrid, dass dort nicht nur Spanier spielen … sonst wäre die Zahl bei Null. (ram)
    St.Petersburg bleibt EM-Spielort
    Trotz des rapiden Anstiegs bei den Corona-Infektionen soll der erste EM-Viertelfinal am kommenden Freitag wie geplant in St.Petersburg stattfinden. Die russische Metropole verzeichnete am Montag mit 110 Corona-Todesfällen binnen 24 Stunden einen traurigen Rekordwert.

    «Der Viertelfinal wird wie geplant stattfinden,» erklärte die Pressestelle der Organisatoren. Ein UEFA-Sprecher sagte der Nachrichtenagentur AFP, für die Teams mache die Lage in Russland «keinen Unterschied». Für das Spiel am Freitag werden mehr als 26'000 Zuschauer erwartet. Beim Match Finnland – Belgien vor einer Woche hatten sich knapp hundert finnische Fans angesteckt. (ram/sda)
    epa09302880 (FILE) - Players of Finland applaud fans after the UEFA EURO 2020 group B preliminary round soccer match between Finland and Belgium in St.Petersburg, Russia, 21 June 2021 (re-issued on 26 June 2021). A spike in cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 disease has been detected in Finland, linked to soccer fans returning from Finland's UEFA EURO 2020 soccer matches in St.Petersburg, Russia, Finnish health authorities confirmed on 26 June 2021. EPA/Anatoly Maltsev (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Es wird warm sein
    Der Achtelfinal zwischen der Schweiz und Frankreich wird in Bukarest erst um 22 Uhr Ortszeit angepfiffen. Dennoch wird das Thermometer dann noch etwa 24 Grad anzeigen. Hinzu kommt eine Luftfeuchtigkeit von rund 70 Prozent. (ram)
    epa09305571 Players of Switzerland attend a training session in Bucharest, Romania, 27 June 2021. Switzerland will face France in their UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 soccer match on 28 June 2021. EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT
    Tränen in Portugals Kabine
    Nach dem unglücklichen Achtelfinal-Out gegen Belgien gab es für eine portugiesische Spieler kein Halten mehr. In der Kabine seien bei einigen Spielern die Tränen geflossen, erzählte Trainer Fernando Santos. «Sie haben alles gegeben, alles versucht, um Portugal glücklich zu machen. Es wird nicht einfach, sie wieder aufzurichten.»

    Santos haderte mit dem Glück: «Belgien hat nur einmal auf das Tor geschossen und getroffen. Wir hatten 26 Schüsse. Wir haben nicht gewonnen, aber wir hätten es verdient gehabt. Das Resultat ist ungerecht, aber so ist Fussball.» (ram/sda)
    epa09306895 Portugal's head coach Fernando Santos (L) greets his player Renato Sanches (R) at the end of the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 soccer match between Belgium and Portugal held at La Cartuja Sevilla stadium, in Sevilla, Spain, 27 June 2021. EPA/HUGO DELGADO
    Warum Ronaldos Partnerin verkabelt war
    Einige Aufregung gestern bei Belgien – Portugal, als Cristiano Ronaldos Partnerin Georgina Rodriguez von den Kameras erfasst wird. Die grosse Frage: Weshalb ist sie verkabelt? Eine kleine Antenne ist an ihrem Rücken deutlich zu sehen.

    Des Rätsels Lösung: Sie funkte keine geheimen Infos aufs Spielfeld. Sondern trug ein Mikrofon, weil Netflix sie für eine Doku über CR7 aufnahm. (ram)
    IMAGO / Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kieran McManus/BPI/Shutterstock (12169919v) The girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez and son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr In the stands Belgium v Portugal, UEFA European Championship, EM, Europameisterschaft 2020, Round of 16, Football, La Cartuja Stadium, Seville, Spain - 27 June 2021 Belgium v Portugal, UEFA European Championship 2020, Round of 16, Football, La Cartuja Stadium, Seville, Spain - 27 June 2021 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTXHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROMxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xKieranxMcManus/BPI/Shutterstockx 12169919v
    Kroatien hofft auf seinen Weltfussballer
    Luka Modric soll Kroatien auch im Achtelfinal gegen seine Wahlheimat Spanien zum Erfolg tragen. Der Spielmacher ist in Abwesenheit von Ivan Perisic noch etwas mehr gefordert. Der zweifache Torschütze Perisic musste nach einem positiven Corona-Test für den Match heute (18 Uhr) in Kopenhagen Forfait geben.

    Für Modric heisst das, dass noch etwas mehr Druck auf seinen Schultern lastet als ohnehin schon. Der 35-Jährige hat mit einem Traumtor und seiner Leistung gegen Schottland die kroatischen Ambitionen wieder geweckt. «Er steht schon über uns allen: über Prosinecki, über Boban, über mir. Er ist der Beste der Besten», schwärmte Kroatiens ehemaliger Stürmerstar Davor Suker, seit 2012 Verbandschef, Modric in einem Interview mit der spanischen Zeitung «El Pais». Verrückt: Modric wird heute als einziger Spieler von Real Madrid auf dem Platz stehen. (ram/sda)
    epa09294523 Luka Modric of Croatia celebrates after the UEFA EURO 2020 group D preliminary round soccer match between Croatia and Scotland in Glasgow, Britain, 22 June 2021. EPA/Andy Buchanan / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Ronaldo und das Captainbändeli
    Nach dem Aus gegen Belgien trottet Cristiano Ronaldo hässig vom Platz. Dabei reisst er sich die Captainbinde vom Arm und tritt nach ihr. Die Szene ist natürlich ein gefundenes Fressen für all jene, die CR7 nicht mögen …
    Chappi-Geburi als gutes Omen?
    Nati-Legende Stéphane Chapuisat feiert heute seinen 52. Geburtstag. Wie die Zeit vergeht … «Chappi» war 1992 auf dem Platz, als die Schweiz zum bislang letzten Mal Frankreich schlug.
    Pier Luigi Benedittini, Goalie von San Marino, faustet einen Ball weg, aufgenommen am 5. Juni 1991 in St. Gallen beim EM-Qualifikationsspiel Schweiz gegen San Marino. Unterstuetz wird er von seinem Verteidiger, Ivan Matteoni, Nummer 7, und beobachtet von den Schweizer Spielern, von links nach rechts, Stephane Chapuisat, Andy Egly und Heinz Hermann Die Schweiz gewinnt das Spiel mit 7 zu 0. (KEYSTONE/Str)
    Auf der Pontaise in Lausanne traf Chapuisat allerdings nicht. Nach einem Rückstand erzielte Christophe Bonvin beide Schweizer Treffer zum 2:1-Sieg.
    Trikots als schlechtes Omen?
    In Bukarest sind weder Frankreich noch die Schweiz zuhause, doch auf dem Papier sind die Franzosen das Heimteam im Achtelfinal. Das heisst: Sie spielen in blau, die Schweiz muss in weiss antreten.

    An dieser EM spielte die Nati schon beim enttäuschenden 1:1 gegen Wales und beim desolaten 0:3 gegen Italien in weiss. Die gelungene Reaktion mit dem 3:1-Sieg über die Türkei schaffte die Nati im klassischen rot. (ram)
    epa09265084 Breel Embolo (C-L) of Switzerland celebrates with teammates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the UEFA EURO 2020 group A preliminary round soccer match between Wales and Switzerland in Baku, Azerbaijan, 12 June 2021. EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    xGoals zählen halt nicht …
    … sondern Goals, Tore, Buden, Kisten. Das musste Portugal wieder einmal feststellen, das im Achtelfinal gegen Belgien trotz deutlich grösserer Torgefahr mit 0:1 verlor.
    «Co-Trainer» Thomas Müller
    Thomas Müller ist ein sehr kommunikativer Spieler. Gerade in Corona-Zeiten hörte man die Zurufe des Stürmers während der Spiele immer wieder. Sein Spitzname deshalb: «Radio Müller». Sein Nationalmannschaftskollege Kai Havertz bezeichnete Müller wegen seiner kommunikativen Fähigkeiten nun gar als dritten Co-Trainer. Er sei super lustig, aber auf dem Spielfeld auch sehr professionell. Seine Kommunikation auf dem Platz sei für die Mannschaft sehr wichtig. (nih)
    Warum Ronaldo bei der Hymne immer schief steht
    Die Nationalhymne gehört zu jedem Länderspiel dazu, auch vor dem EM-Achtelfinal zwischen Portugal und Belgien wurden sie gespielt. Die Spieler stellen sich dazu stets in Reih und Glied auf, nur einer steht immer etwas versetzt: Cristiano Ronaldo. Warum ist kein Geheimnis: Der portugiesische Superstar empfindet es nach wie vor als grosse Ehre, sein Land als Captain auf den Platz zu führen. Deshalb positioniert er sich immer so, dass er frontal auf die portugiesische Fahne schauen kann. (pre)
    Die «englische Freude» ist von kurzer Dauer
    Nach dem Sieg der Tschechen gegen die favorisierten Niederländer wurde der Weg in den Final für den Sieger von England gegen Deutschland vermeintlich noch leichter. Einem Viertelfinalgegen Schweden oder die Ukraine folgt ein Halbfinal gegen Dänemark oder Tschechien. Da kann man sich als Fan der Engländer oder der Deutschen schon grosse Hoffnungen auf einen Finaleinzug machen. Dummerweise ist für eine der grossen Fussballnationen aber bereits im Achtelfinal Schluss.
    Argentinier Rapallini pfeift Schweizer Achtelfinal
    Der Argentinier Daniel Rapallini pfeift die Achtelfinal-Partie zwischen der Schweiz und Frankreich am Montag in Bukarest. Für den 43-Jährigen, der seit 2015 FIFA-Schiedsrichter ist, ist es die dritte Spielleitung an diesem Turnier nach den Partien Ukraine – Nordmazedonien (2:1) und Kroatien – Schottland (3:1).

    Rapallini kommt im Zuge eines Schiedsrichter-Austausches zwischen den beiden Kontinentalverbänden die Ehre zuteil, als erster Südamerikaner an einer EM-Endrunde zu pfeifen. (nih/sda)
    epa09279780 Argentinian referee Fernando Andres Rapallini checks with the VAR during the UEFA EURO 2020 group C preliminary round soccer match between Ukraine and North Macedonia in Bucharest, Romania, 17 June 2021. EPA/Stuart Franklin / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)

    Mehr zur UEFA Euro 2020:

    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020

    1 / 74
    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020
    quelle: keystone / jonathan nackstrand
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    So sieht es aus, wenn zwei Laien ein Fussballspiel kommentieren

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Italien zittert sich gegen Österreich weiter: «Es ist ein absolut unverdienter Sieg»
    2
    Nächstes Gewitter zieht über die Schweiz – Hagelkörner so gross wie Donuts
    3
    Wahnsinn in Kopenhagen! Kroatien rettet sich in der Nachspielzeit in die Verlängerung
    4
    Djokovic kritisiert Federer – seine Beirätin schreibt: «Verneige dich vor der Legende»
    5
    QDH: Huber ist wieder da. Und wie
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Südafrika verschärft seine Corona-Massnahmen deutlich ++ 1000 Personen feiern in Chur
    2
    Gefährlicher Streit auf den Strassen: Autofahrende ärgern sich über Critical Mass
    3
    Corona-Data: Sinkende Fallzahlen – R-Wert bei 0,44
    4
    SVP-Egger legt sich mit den «Luxus-Sozialisten» an – doch Badran erteilt ihm eine Lektion
    5
    «Ich rasiere mich nicht mehr» – warum es immer mehr Frauen spriessen lassen
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Bekannte Corona-Leugner von Anonymous brutal vorgeführt
    2
    10 Dinge, die deine Katze NIEMALS vergessen wird
    3
    Die «Vanfluencer»: Dieses Aargauer Pärchen wohnt ständig in seinem Minibus
    4
    In Nordamerika werden gerade alle Hitzerekorde gebrochen – und es ist noch nicht mal Juli
    5
    5 Dinge, die du über die Critical Mass wissen musst

    9 Gründe, warum es die Schweiz dieses Mal in den Viertelfinal schafft

    Gegen Frankreich kann die Schweiz heute (21 Uhr) Geschichte schreiben und erstmals seit 1954 wieder an einer Endrunde den Viertelfinal erreichen. Es sieht gar nicht so schlecht aus.

    Für einige Schweizer ist es das grösste Spiel der Karriere. Für andere der Achtelfinal mit der nächsten Möglichkeit, sich endlich mit etwas Einmaligem zu dekorieren und den Selbstansprüchen gerecht zu werden. Der EM-Achtelfinal gegen Frankreich kommt in der helvetischen Fussballhistorie sowieso ganz weit oben. Der französische Weltmeister ist deutlich zu favorisieren. Aber es könnte auch alles anders kommen. Neun Gründe, warum die Schweiz in den Viertelfinal einzieht.

    Die Schweizer sind weit …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel