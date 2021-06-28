❤️🧡💛💚💙💜@HKane will join @DFB_Team's Manuel Neuer in wearing a rainbow captain’s armband for tomorrow’s game at @wembleystadium to mark the end of Pride month, as the #ThreeLions stand in allyship with LGBTQ+ communities around the world. pic.twitter.com/ML8yEnz6Gn— England (@England) June 28, 2021
Disappointed to withdraw from the @BelRedDevils #EURO2020 squad due to injury. I will remain their 12th man for the remainder of this tournament but now from home! #DEVILTIME ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iqCvBz6ZcL— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) June 28, 2021
June 28, 2021
Next Stop: London 🛫🏴— Die Mannschaft (@DFB_Team) June 28, 2021
🔜 #ENGGER #EURO2020 #GER #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/MOvfqGOiuA
Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard will be assessed later today (scans). A video of the Belgian FA reveals that De Bruyne walked quite comfortably off the plane last night, carrying two suitcases. No protective boot. No limping. pic.twitter.com/B4Uv0EraYt— Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) June 28, 2021
Heute klappts! @nati_sfv_asf pic.twitter.com/0adaKEtgcO— Etienne Wuillemin (@ewuillemin) June 28, 2021
TOP30 Spielereinsätze je Verein, nach der Hälfte der Achtelfinalspiele der #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/U2unOeDUPo— BStat (@michael_karbach) June 28, 2021
Belgium (0.23) 1-0 (1.56) Portugal— The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) June 27, 2021
"Radio Müller" ➡️ Der dritte Co-Trainer der Nationalmannschaft?! 😀👏— Sky Sport (@SkySportDE) June 27, 2021
"Er zieht sehr viele Spieler mit und ist sehr wichtig in der Kommunikation auf dem Platz. Er bringt uns auf jeden Fall weiter."#SkySport #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/dCsg6Zpgm8
England fans realising that they will play either Sweden or Ukraine in the quarter-finals and then Denmark or Czech Republic in the semi-finals but then remembering that they’ll get knocked out by Germany on Tuesday.— Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) June 27, 2021
pic.twitter.com/Cc8vCnauWT