EM-Tagesticker

EM-Ticker: Englands Fans träumen schon wieder von «It's Coming Home!»

EM-Tagesticker

«Wo ist mein Essen?» – It's coming home!» +++ KI kürt schönstes Trikot

Vom 14. Juni bis 14. Juli steigt in Deutschland die Fussball-Europameisterschaft. Hier findest du die wichtigsten Kurznews zur EM 2024.
20.06.2024, 14:35
avatar
DAS ist mal ein gutes Omen!
Ach, was wäre die Fussballwelt nur ohne euphorisierte England-Fans. Noch vor dem zweiten Gruppenspiel (Donnerstag, 18 Uhr gegen Dänemark) schwappt eine «It's Coming Home»-Welle durchs Land. Noch nicht besonders hoch, aber das kommt dann schon noch. Unser Liebling bislang: Dieses Video.
Serbien droht mit EM-Rückzug
Nach angeblich feindseligen Gesängen kroatischer und albanischer Fans beim 2:2 dieser beiden Teams an der EM hat Serbien Beschwerde bei der UEFA eingelegt und sogar einen Rückzug vom Turnier ins Spiel gebracht.

«Wir werden von der UEFA verlangen, die Verbände beider Auswahlen zu bestrafen, sonst überlegen wir uns, wie wir weiter vorgehen werden», sagte der Generalsekretär des serbischen Fussball-Verbandes, Jovan Surbatovic, im öffentlich-rechtlichen Rundfunk RTS in Serbien. Sein Verband sei «für einzelne Fälle» bestraft worden, «und unsere Fans haben sich viel besser verhalten als die anderen.» (sda/dpa)
epa11422882 Fans of Croatia cheer during the UEFA EURO 2024 group B match between Croatia and Albania in Hamburg, Germany, 19 June 2024. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Bild: keystone
Das schönste Trikot – gemäss KI
Mithilfe Künstlicher Intelligenz liess eine deutsche Plattform die Trikots aller 24 EM-Teilnehmer bewerten. «Durch Algorithmen, die auf umfangreichen Bilddatenbanken und Designrichtlinien basieren, kann die KI objektiv beurteilen, welche Trikots die harmonischsten Farben, die besten Muster und den höchsten Wiedererkennungswert haben», heisst es in der Mitteilung. Dies stelle persönliche Vorlieben in den Hintergrund und schaffe eine faire Bewertungsgrundlage.

Das Podest:

1. Italien («Einwandfreie Kombination aus Stil und Klassik»)
epa11413807 Alessandro Bastoni (L) of Italy in action against Arber Hoxha of Albania during the UEFA EURO 2024 group B soccer match between Italy and Albania, in Dortmund, Germany, 15 June 2024. EPA/C ...
Bild: keystone
2. Frankreich («Modernes Design, das sowohl Eleganz als auch nationalen Stolz zeigt»)
epa11392323 Kylian Mbappe of France (R) in action against Maxime Chanot of Luxemburg (L) during the international friendly soccer match between France and Luxembourg, Metz, France, 05 June 2024. EPA/C ...
Bild: keystone
3. Deutschland («Klassisch, einfach und doch stark in seiner Symbolik»)
Germany&#039;s Niclas Fuellkrug celebrates after scoring his side&#039;s fourth goal during a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Friday, ...
Bild: keystone
Die Schweiz finden wir auf Rang 10. Die KI kommentiert: «Kühnes, einfaches Design mit einem markanten Muster.»
Switzerland&#039;s Breel Embolo celebrates after scoring the 1-3 during a Group A match between Hungary and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, June 15, 2024. ...
Bild: keystone
Und am hässlichsten? Ist demnach das Trikot von Rumänien («Helle Farben, jedoch fehlt es an einem starken, einzigartigen Designelement»).
Romania&#039;s Razvan Marin celebrates scoring his side&#039;s 2nd goal during a Group E match between Romania and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Monday, June 17, 2024. ...
Bild: keystone
Archivfund des Grauens
Heute zufällig entdeckt: Dieses Bild von Granit Xhaka und Xherdan Shaqiri aus dem Jahr 2013, für das sich beide Nati-Spieler Linsen mit dem Schweizer Kreuz eingesetzt haben:
INTERVIEW OSTENDORP MIT XHAKA UND SHAKIRI IN MUENCHEN IN ERCANS FITNESS STUDIO AM 24 FEBRUAR 2013 Interview Ostendorp with Xhaka and Shakiri in Munich in ERCANS Fitness Studio at 24 February 2013
Bild: imago sportfotodienst
Wie lange noch, Shaq?
Xherdan Shaqiri war nach seinem Traumtor beim 1:1 gegen Schottland natürlich ein gefragter Interviewpartner. Nachdem er mit den Schweizer Reportern gesprochen hatte, hielten ihm auch ausländische Journalisten ihre Mikrofone hin. Einer fragte Shaqiri, ob er seine Serie fortsetzen werde und auch an der WM 2026 treffen werde. Als Antwort gab es ein Lachen und den Satz:

«Hopefully, but this is very far away to think about, my friend!»
Switzerland&#039;s Xherdan Shaqiri waves to the crowd after the draw (1-1) during a Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, Ju ...
Bild: keystone
Biernachschub für die Schotten
Auch die schottischen Fans haben am Mittwoch vor dem Spiel ihrer Nationalmannschaft gegen die Schweiz in Köln einen Fanmarsch veranstaltet. Ein Kölner wurde dabei zu Helden der Schotten: Der Deutschlandfan, der sich auf einem Balkon befindet, versorgt die Menge mit Bierflaschen und wird dafür frenetisch bejubelt.

Hitlergruss beim Public Viewing
Rechtsradikale haben sich am Mittwochabend in Arbon unters Publikum eines Public Viewing gemischt. Wie «20 Minuten» berichtet, zeigten sie während des Spiels Schweiz – Schottland (1:1) den Hitlergruss und riefen ausländerfeindliche Parolen. Wie die Hohlköpfe auf den wunderbaren Ausgleichstreffer des albanischstämmigen Schweizer Stars Xherdan Shaqiri reagierten, ist dem Artikel nicht zu entnehmen.
Arbon Public Viewing Hitlergruss
Bild: 20min
Lücke holt das Handy raus
Die Weiterentwicklung des VAR? Niclas Füllkrug holt in der Mixed Zone nach dem 2:0-Sieg Deutschlands gegen Ungarn sein Smartphone heraus, um einem Journalisten etwas zu beweisen:
Gute Besserung!
Womöglich hat sich nicht nur Fabian Schär im Schottland-Spiel die Nase gebrochen. Gute Besserung diesem Nati-Fan!
Schär spielte mit gebrochener Nase
Fabian Schär hat sich an der EM beim 1:1 gegen Schottland die Nase gebrochen, wie der Verteidiger in einem Interview bei «Blue Sport» sagte. Passiert ist es in der 19. Minute, als er mit dem Schotten Anthony Ralston zusammenprallte. Schär spielte dennoch die gesamte Partie durch.

Ob er am Sonntag um 21.00 Uhr in Frankfurt im letzten Gruppenspiel gegen den verlustpunktlosen Gastgeber Deutschland zur Verfügung stehen kann, darüber werden weitere Untersuchungen Aufschluss geben.
KOLONIA 19.06.2024 MECZ II RUNDA GRUPA A MISTRZOSTW EUROPY 2024: SZKOCJA - SZWAJCARIA --- SECOND ROUND GROUP A UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2024 MATCH SCOTLAND - SWITZERLAND AT RHEINENE ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Cologne, Germany, June 19th 2024: Fabian Schar 22 Switzerland injured with a bloody nose during the UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2024 Germany Group A football match between Scotland and ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Nati nun gegen Italien?
Italien ist der wahrscheinlichste Schweizer Gegner im EM-Achtelfinal. Zu diesem Schluss kommt eine Simulation der Plattform «Football Meets Data». In 36 Prozent der Fälle trifft die Nati auf die Azzurri.

Die Italiener, zum Auftakt mit einem 2:1-Sieg gegen Albanien, treffen heute Abend auf Spanien, das sein erstes Spiel gegen Kroatien 3:0 gewonnen hatte.
Serbien und Albanien bestraft
Die UEFA hat den serbischen und den albanischen Verband wegen «provokativer» Botschaften der Fans mit Geldstrafen von jeweils 10'000 Euro belegt. Details nannte die UEFA am Mittwoch nicht.

Englische Medien hatten berichtet, dass beim Gruppenspiel der Briten in Gelsenkirchen gegen Serbien am Sonntag Affenlaute in Richtung englischer Spieler gemacht worden sein sollen. Der serbische Verband muss zudem 4500 Euro Strafe zahlen, weil Gegenstände von den Rängen geworfen worden waren.

Albanien hatte am Samstag im ersten Gruppenspiel in Dortmund mit 1:2 gegen Italien verloren. Der Verband muss zudem insgesamt 17'365 Euro für verschiedene andere Vergehen der Fans zahlen, die UEFA führte das Zünden von Feuerwerkskörpern, das Werfen von Gegenständen sowie das Eindringen auf den Platz auf. (abu/sda/dpa)
epa11416072 Fans of Serbia wait for the start of the UEFA EURO 2024 group C match between Serbia and England in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, 16 June 2024. EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF
Bild: keystone
Auch Magenta-Co-Kommentator Robin Gosens kämpft mit Deutscher Bahn
Robin Gosens war nicht ganz pünktlich. Der nicht für die Fussball-EM nominierte Nationalspieler ist bei der Endrunde, statt für die DFB-Auswahl, als TV-Experte im Einsatz – am Mittwoch machte dem 29-Jährigen der Verkehr rund um die Stuttgarter Arena zu schaffen.

Erst kurz nach dem Anpfiff des zweiten deutschen Gruppenspiels gegen Ungarn nahm Gosens am MagentaTV-Mikrofon Platz. «Ich habe noch gar nicht guten Abend gesagt. Guten Abend, ich bin jetzt auch angekommen», sagte der Aussenverteidiger nach etwa fünf gespielten Minuten.

Mbappé trainiert mit dickem Pflaster
Kylian Mbappé hat zwei Tage nach dem erlittenen Nasenbeinbruch im Spiel gegen Österreich mit einem dicken Pflaster im Gesicht individuell trainiert. Der französische Stürmer absolvierte mit einem Fitnesstrainer einige lockere Übungen.

Der zuletzt angeschlagene Olivier Giroud konnte mit der Mannschaft trainieren. Der Routinier gilt als wahrscheinlichster Ersatz für den am Freitag gegen die Niederlande wohl noch nicht einsatzbereiten Mbappé.

Royaler Support für die Dänen und Engländer
Dänemarks König Frederik X. will für das zweite EM-Vorrundenspiel der Dänen gegen England nach Deutschland reisen. Der 55-Jährige wird am Donnerstag in der Frankfurter Arena dabei sein, wie das Königshaus bestätigte. Auch der britische Thronfolger Prinz William wird das Spiel im Stadion schauen.
Britain&#039;s Prince William attend the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday June 17, 2024. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalr ...
Bild: keystone
Familiäre Botschaft rührt Morata fast zu Tränen
Der in Spanien oft kritisierte Nationalmannschafts-Captain Alvaro Morata hat vor dem zweiten EM-Gruppenspiel eine emotionale Botschaft seiner Familie erhalten. «Ich könnte nicht stolzer auf dich sein. Du bist der grösste Kämpfer, den ich in meinem Leben je kennengelernt habe», sagte seine Frau Alice in einem Video, das dem Fussballer von Reportern der spanischen «Marca» vorgespielt wurde. «Jedes Mal, wenn du fällst, stehst du auf und bist noch stärker», sagte die Frau des Profis von Atlético Madrid. In dem Video ist auch eines der gemeinsamen Kinder zu sehen. «Am stolzesten sind unsere Kinder auf dich. Jedes Mal, wenn sie dich auf dem Spielfeld oder im Fernsehen sehen, weinen sie vor Rührung und sagen ständig »Das ist mein Papa«. Der 31-Jährige räumte ein, dass ihn die Botschaft sehr berührte und er gar nicht richtig hingucken konnte, »denn wenn ich mich darauf konzentriert hätte, ihnen ins Gesicht zu schauen, hätte ich sicher angefangen zu weinen«, sagte Morata den »Marca"-Reportern.



(sda/dpa)
Albaner zeigt seine besonderen Schuhe
Nicht nur das Spiel zwischen Albanien und Kroatien war spektakulär, auch das Schuhwerk eines Albaners sorgte für Begeisterung. Jasir Asani lief beim 2:2-Unentschieden nämlich mit Super-Mario-Schuhen auf. Vielleicht haben sie ihm Superkräfte verliehen: Asani bereitete das 1:0 seines Landes gegen Kroatien vor.

Schotten trauern um mitgereisten Fan
Die zahlreich angereisten schottischen Fussballfans trauern vor dem heutigen Spiel gegen die Schweiz um einen ihrer Anhänger. Wie die schottische Fan-Vereinigung «The Tartan Army» mitteilte, ist der mitgereiste Fan Colin King in Düsseldorf am Montag in seinem Hotel nicht mehr aufgewacht. Die Familie des Verstorbenen habe sie gebeten, so schreibt die Tartan Army, King während des Spiels gegen die Schweiz in der vierten Spielminute mit einer Minute Applaus zu ehren.


Teamkollegen glauben an Mbappé-Comeback gegen Niederlande
Frankreichs Superstar Kylian Mbappé wird trotz eines Nasenbeinbruchs nach Meinung seines Teamkollegen Adrien Rabiot schnell auf den Platz zurückkehren. «Eine gebrochene Nase ist nicht das Ende der Welt. Er sollte sehr schnell wieder bei uns sein», sagte der 29-jährige Mittelfeldspieler am Mittwoch im französischen EM-Camp in Paderborn.

Auch Abwehrspieler William Saliba sieht den 25 Jahre alten Superstar des Teams auf dem Weg der Besserung. «Ich habe ihn heute Morgen gesehen. Es ging ihm etwas besser, er war unterwegs zu weiteren Untersuchungen, mehr weiss ich nicht», sagte der 23-Jährige.

Mbappé selbst veröffentlichte am Mittwoch zwei Fotos von sich auf Instagram. Er teilte einen Beitrag der französischen Nationalelf mit einem Foto, das ihn auf dem Spielfeld sitzend und dazu ein Sanduhr-Emoji zeigt. Unter einem anderen Bild, das ihn ebenfalls auf dem Fussball-Platz zeigt, schrieb Mbappé: «Ohne Risiken gibt es keine Siege.»
So läuft der heutige Nati-Tag ab
So sieht das Nati-Programm vor dem Spiel gegen Schottland aus:
• Bis 10:00 Uhr – Frühstück
• 13:00 Uhr – Videoanalyse
• 13:20 Uhr – Spaziergang
• 13:30 Uhr – Lunch
• 18:00 Uhr – Letzte Verpflegung vor dem Match
• 18:55 Uhr – Teammeeting
• 19:05 Uhr – Abfahrt ins Stadion
• 21:00 Uhr – Beginn der Partie Schottland vs. Schweiz
• 00:30 Uhr – Verlassen des Stadions

Und was machen die Nati-Stars am Nachmittag? Normalerweise ruhen sich die Fussball-Profis in dieser Zeit individuell auf ihren Zimmern. Auf dem Nati-Programm ist dazu jedoch nichts vermerkt.
Switzerland&#039;s head coach Murat Yakin is welcomed by the hotel staff members at the team hotel &quot;Waldhotel&quot; in Stuttgart, Germany, Monday, June 10, 2024. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
Bild: keystone
TV-Sender leistet sich brisanten Patzer
Der deutsche TV-Sender MagentaTV hat sich für einen Fehler während der Übertragung im Vorfeld des Spiels zwischen der Türkei und Georgien entschuldigt. Der Sender blendete eine Europa-Karte ein, bei der die Halbinsel Krim nicht als Teil der Ukraine markiert war. Da Magenta bei der Übertragung mit RTL zusammenarbeitet, war die Karte offenbar auch dort zu sehen.

Die Krim wurde 2014 völkerrechtswidrig von Russland annektiert, wird von den meisten Staaten weiter als Teil des ukrainischen Staatsgebietes anerkannt. Seit mehr als zwei Jahren führt Russland einen Angriffskrieg gegen das Nachbarland Ukraine. Die Ukraine hat immer wieder angekündigt, die Krim von der russischen Besatzung zu befreien. Entsprechend ließ Empörung über die Darstellung bei MagentaTV nicht lange auf sich warten.
Liebe Userinnen und User
Wir werden in Liveticker-Artikeln die Kommentarfunktion nicht mehr öffnen. Dies, weil sich die Gegebenheiten jeweils so schnell verändern, dass bereits gepostete Kommentare wenig später keinen Sinn mehr ergeben. In allen andern Artikeln dürft ihr weiterhin gerne in die Tasten hauen.
Vielen Dank fürs Verständnis, Team watson
