A fan tried to dropkick Ronaldo after Georgia vs Portugal game
byu/SmartfrenTaiAnjing insoccer
It’s now confirmed; without THAT Mattia Zaccagni goal, Italy would be OUT of EURO 2024 🤯👋— Italy Focus 🇮🇹 (@theitalyfocus) June 26, 2024
It has changed everything. Crazy 🇮🇹✨ pic.twitter.com/xofrcRGIWC
🚨🏴 Phil Foden has temporarily left the England camp at Euro 2024 and returned to the UK for a pressing family matter, the FA have confirmed. pic.twitter.com/ibnthvfgea— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2024
Who made this? 😂 pic.twitter.com/eCRc7astEG— Tim Bolton (@TimBolton1981) June 25, 2024
»Die Deutsche Bahn is so im Oasch!«— James Zabel 📸 (@James_Zabel) June 25, 2024
Österreich-Fans sind einfach meine Spirit-Animals. 😂😂😂🫶🫶🫶🇦🇹🇦🇹🇦🇹@a_nnaschneider
pic.twitter.com/qA88goMiPm
Dreimal schossen die Engländer im dritten Gruppenspiel gegen die Nummer 57 des FIFA-Rankings aufs Tor. Ein Treffer von Bukayo Saka zählte wegen einer klaren Abseitsposition des Vorbereiters Phil Foden nicht. Ansonsten plätscherte das Spiel abseits der Strafräume mehr oder weniger vor sich hin – vielleicht auch darum, weil ein Unentschieden auch den Slowenen zum Weiterkommen verhalf.