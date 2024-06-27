recht sonnig20°
EM-Tagesticker

EM-Ticker: «Fan» springt Cristiano Ronaldo fast auf den Kopf

EM-Tagesticker

«Fan» springt Cristiano Ronaldo fast auf den Kopf +++ Englands Shaw wieder fit

Vom 14. Juni bis 14. Juli steigt in Deutschland die Fussball-Europameisterschaft. Hier findest du die wichtigsten Kurznews zur EM 2024.
27.06.2024, 10:48
Fan springt Ronaldo fast auf dem Kopf
Schreckmoment für Cristiano Ronaldo: Nach dem Spiel zwischen Portugal und Georgien versuchte ein Fan, den Superstar mit gestreckten Beinen anzuspringen. Weil sich dieser allerdings leicht verschätzte und ein Security-Mitarbeiter geistesgegenwärtig eingriff, landete der junge Mann nicht auf, sondern knapp neben Ronaldo.
A fan tried to dropkick Ronaldo after Georgia vs Portugal game
byu/SmartfrenTaiAnjing insoccer
Luke Shaw wieder fit
Gute Nachrichten für den viel kritisierten England-Trainer Gareth Southgate: Die «Three Lions» können im Achtelfinal gegen die Slowakei auf Luke Shaw zählen. Der Linksverteidiger war wegen einer muskulären Verletzung am Oberschenkel seit Februar ausgefallen, trotzdem hatte ihn Southgate überraschend für die EM aufgeboten.

Shaw gilt, wenn fit, in der Nationalmannschaft als gesetzt. Beim Finaleinzug an der EM 2021 stand der 28-Jährige in sechs von sieben Spielen in der Startformation, bei der WM 2022 spielte er in sämtlichen Partien von Anfang an. In den bisherigen Gruppenspielen wurde Shaw von Newcastle-Verteidiger Kieran Trippier vertreten.
FILE - England&#039;s Luke Shaw leaves the pitch after being sent off for two yellow cards during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Italy and England at the Diego Armando Maradona ...
Bild: keystone
Hitzigste Partie der EM-Geschichte
Die Türkei und Tschechien sorgen in ihrem letzten Gruppenspiel für einen Kartenrekord. Schiedsrichter Istvan Kovacs zeigt beim 2:1-Sieg der Türken 18-mal Gelb und zweimal Rot.

Noch nie wurden in einem Spiel an einer Europameisterschaft so viele Karten verteilt wie am Mittwochabend in Hamburg. Die Türken handelten sich elf Gelbe Karten ein, die Tschechen sieben Gelbe und zwei Rote. Der bisherige Rekord in einem EM-Spiel waren zehn Gelbe Karten.

Für die ausgeschiedenen Tschechen hat die Kartenflut keine unmittelbaren Auswirkungen mehr. Die Türken, die zum ersten Mal seit 2008 die K.o.-Runde erreicht haben, bezahlen einen hohen Preis. Ausgerechnet der Captain und 1:0-Torschütze Hakan Calhanoglu sah seine zweite Verwarnung im Turnier, ebenso Abwehrspieler Samet Akaydin. Beide sind damit am Dienstagabend im Achtelfinal gegen Österreich gesperrt.

Vor allem die Gelbe Karte von Calhanoglu wegen Reklamierens nach dem Ausgleich der Tschechen ärgerte den türkischen Nationaltrainer Vincenzo Montella. «Hakan ist als Captain gehalten, Erklärungen zu bekommen», meinte der Coach.

Ohne Calhanoglu und Akaydin hat die Türkei gegen Österreich in Leipzig eine Scharte auszuwetzen. 1:6 unterlag Montellas Mannschaft in einem Testspiel in Wien. «Eine der schwersten Niederlagen der Geschichte», befand die Tageszeitung «Hürriyet». (sda)
Referee Istvan Kovacs show the yellow card to Czech Republic&#039;s Antonin Barak during a Group F match between Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Wedne ...
Bild: keystone
Jetzt ist klar: Zaccagnis Tor rettete Italien vor dem Ausscheiden
Nach Abschluss der Gruppenphase steht fest: Italiens Ausgleichstreffer gegen Kroatien in der 98. Minute erweist sich im Nachhinein als Schlüssel zum Achtelfinale. Ohne das Tor von Zaccagni wäre Italien nämlich nicht unter den vier besten drittplatzierten Mannschaften gewesen und hätte sich damit endgültig von der Europameisterschaft verabschiedet. Der gestrige Sieg von Georgien sowie die Unentschieden von Slowenien und der Slowakei haben zu einem Szenario geführt, bei dem Italien bei einer Niederlage gegen Kroatien ausgeschieden wäre. Das letzte Team, das als bester Dritter weiterkommt, ist Slowenien mit 3 Punkten und einer +0-Tordifferenz. Italien hingegen wäre mit 3 Punkten und einer Tordifferenz von -1 ausgeschieden

Türkische Party im Hamburg
Im gestrigen Spiel zwischen der Türkei und Tschechien in Hamburg ging es um viel, denn beide Teams kämpften in der Direktbegegnung noch um den Einzug in den EM-Achtelfinal. In der hitzig geführten Partie schoss die Türkei in der vierten Minute der Nachspielzeit den 2:1-Führungstreffer und entfachte in ganz Deutschland ein riesiges türkisches Freudenfest. Die türkischen Anhänger tauchten die deutschen Städte in rot-weiss – alleine dem Fanmarsch vor dem Spiel in Hamaburg schlossen sich 18'000 türkische Fans an. Nach dem Siegtreffer durch Cenk Tosun tanzten, sangen und feierten die Türken gemeinsam.
EM 2024 : 3. EM-Spiel: Tuerkei gegen Tschechien. Feiernde Fans in Duisburg Marxloh ** NUR FUeR REDAKTIONELLE ZWECKE ** EDITORIAL USE ONLY **&lt;p&gt;EM 2024 : 3. EM-Spiel: Tuerkei gegen Tschechien. Fe ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Freulers Fettnäpfchen in Italien
Die Frage, was die Schweiz aus dem 0:3 gegen Italien an der letzten EM gelernt hat, wird für Remo Freuler am Mittwoch an der Medienkonferenz unerwartet zum Stolperstein. Seine Antwort: «Wir haben seither in der WM-Qualifikation zweimal gegen sie unentschieden gespielt und uns qualifiziert, anders als Italien.» Wenige Tage vor dem Achtelfinal wird die Aussage von einigen italienischen Fans und Medien als Provokation aufgefasst. Die heftigen Reaktionen veranlassen Freuler zu einem Post auf Instagram. Er habe nicht provozieren wollen, erklärte der Mittelfeldspieler auf Italienisch. Italien sei für ihn, der mit einjährigem Unterbruch seit 2016 dort lebt, wie eine zweite Heimat.
Bild
Türken für Mini-Flug kritisiert
Die UEFA bewirbt das Turnier als nachhaltigste EM der Geschichte. Nun reiste die türkische Nationalelf aus Hannover zum letzten EM-Gruppenspiel am Mittwoch nach Hamburg - mit dem Flieger. Umweltschützer kritisieren das scharf. Denn die beiden Städte trennen nur rund etwa 150 Kilometer. René Schwartz, Sprecher der Bürgerinitiative für die Reduzierung der Belastungen des Luftverkehrs in Hamburg und Schleswig-Holstein, bezeichnete den Flug als «absolut inakzeptabel». In Hamburg dürfe man nicht mal mit einem Elektroauto ans Stadion heranfahren, damit die Fans die öffentlichen Verkehrsmittel nutzten, schilderte Schwartz. Es gebe eine Bannmeile für Autos rund um die Spielstätte. Gerade deshalb sei es so absurd, dass die türkische Mannschaft mit dem Flugzeug zum Spiel anreist. (sda/dpa/apa)
epa11430805 Players of Turkey leave the pitch for the halftime during the UEFA EURO 2024 group F soccer match between Turkey and Portugal, in Dortmund, Germany, 22 June 2024. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
Bild: keystone
Familienangelegenheit: Englands Foden verlässt EM-Camp
Phil Foden hat das EM-Trainingscamp der englischen Nationalmannschaft in Blankenhain vorübergehend verlassen. Der 24-Jährige sei wegen «einer drängenden Familienangelegenheit» zurück nach Grossbritannien gereist, teilte der Verband FA am Mittwoch mit. In dem kurzen Statement wurden keine Details genannt. Auch, wann Foden zurück nach Deutschland kommt, blieb vorerst offen.

Später vermeldete die BBC, Foden sei wegen der Geburt seines dritten Kindes abgereist. Im April hatten der englische Nationalspieler und seine Partnerin Rebecca Cooke auf Instagram bekanntgegeben, dass sie ihr drittes Kind erwarten. Sohn Ronnie ist fünf, Tochter True zwei Jahre alt.

Die Three Lions bestreiten am Sonntag (18.00 Uhr) in Gelsenkirchen ihren Achtelfinal. Bislang stand Foden als Linksaussen in allen drei Spielen in der Startaufstellung von Nationaltrainer Gareth Southgate. Der Profi von Manchester City war allerdings an keinem der beiden englischen Tore beteiligt. (abu/sda/dpa)
Varga meldet sich nach Zusammenprall aus dem Spital
Es waren Szenen, die sich kein Fan und keine Mannschaft wünscht. Im EM-Gruppenspiel gegen Schottland prallte der ungarische Nationalspieler Barnabás Varga mit dem gegnerischen Torhüter zusammen und blieb im Anschluss liegen. Teamkollegen brachten ihn in die stabile Seitenlage, weil er sich selbst nicht bewegen konnte. Ordner eilten mit Sichtschutz zur Hilfe. Varga wurde in einer Trage vom Feld gebracht. Stunden später gab es die Nachricht, dass er bei Bewusstsein sei. Nun postete der ungarische Verband das erste Foto aus dem Krankenhaus auf Instagram.

Deshalb hat es also so lange gedauert
Im Spiel gegen Frankreich wurde den Niederländern ein Tor aberkannt, der VAR bestätigte die Entscheidung des Linienrichters, brauchte dazu aber ein Weilchen. Nun wissen wir, weshalb es so lange gedauert hat.
Wir alle während des Spiels England – Slowenien
Bild
Bild: twitter.com
Trainerlegende Streich bei deutscher Choreo im Schweiz-Spiel dabei
@emilkhler02 #euro2024 #deutschland #schweiz #streich #ehrenmann ♬ viva la vida - мσisєs
Diesem Österreich-Sprechchor dürfte kaum ein Fussballfan in diesen Tagen widersprechen
Yakins Respekt vor Donnarumma
Murat Yakin blickt mit grosser Vorfreude auf das Achtelfinal-Duell mit Italien am Samstag in Berlin. «Bis jetzt funktioniert bei uns vieles», sagte der Schweizer Nationalcoach am Dienstag. Vor einem hat der Schweizer Nationalcoach aber grossen Respekt: Goalie Gigi Donnarumma. Gegen den Schlussmann von Paris Saint-Germain sei Präzision gefragt, betonte Yakin. Donnarumma habe beim dramatischen 1:1 gegen Kroatien «unmögliche Bälle gehalten», darunter einen Penalty von Luka Modric. Entsprechend «präzise und effizient» müssten seine Offensivleute im nächsten Match vorgehen. (dab/sda/dpa)
epa11435353 Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 group B soccer match between Croatia and Italy, in Leipzig, Germany, 24 June 2024. EPA/FILIP SINGER
Bild: keystone
Tedesco singt nicht mehr
Für Trainer Domenico Tedesco ist das Spiel mit der belgischen Nationalelf in seiner schwäbischen Heimat ein Highlight. Dass er vor der Partie gegen die Ukraine am Mittwoch in Stuttgart nochmal lautstark die belgische Hymne mitsingen wird, ist aber unwahrscheinlich. Er möge sie. Aber: «Ich habe sie einmal gesungen und wir haben einmal verloren», scherzte der 38-jährige deutsch-italienische Doppelbürger. Vor dem ersten Auftritt der Belgier bei dieser EM gegen die Slowakei (0:1) hatte Tedesco die Hymne mitgesungen - danach setzte es die erste Niederlage im 16. Pflichtspiel seiner Amtszeit ab. (dab/sda/dpa)
epa11431165 German head coach Domenico Tedesco of Belgium reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group E soccer match between Belgium and Romania, in Cologne, Germany, 22 June 2024. EPA/RONALD WITTEK
Bild: keystone
Alle Europameister im Fussball
1 / 18
Alle Europameister im Fussball
EM 2020 in Europa: ITALIEN – England 1:1 n.V., 3:2 n.P.
quelle: keystone / catherine ivill / pool
So sieht es aus, wenn zwei Laien ein Fussballspiel kommentieren
Harry Gähn und Bukayo Schnarcha – die Engländer enttäuschen weiter, Slowenien jubelt
Nach Frankreich zieht auch Mitfavorit England mit Magerkost in die K.o.-Phase der EM ein. Das Team von Gareth Southgate spielt gegen Slowenien zum zweiten Mal Remis (0:0) und wird mit dem Gruppensieg über Gebühr entlohnt. Kroatiens Aus ist besiegelt.

Dreimal schossen die Engländer im dritten Gruppenspiel gegen die Nummer 57 des FIFA-Rankings aufs Tor. Ein Treffer von Bukayo Saka zählte wegen einer klaren Abseitsposition des Vorbereiters Phil Foden nicht. Ansonsten plätscherte das Spiel abseits der Strafräume mehr oder weniger vor sich hin – vielleicht auch darum, weil ein Unentschieden auch den Slowenen zum Weiterkommen verhalf.

Zur Story