EM-Tagesticker

EM-Ticker: Lea Prinz, Freundin von Maximiliam Mittelstädt, im Shitstorm

EM-Tagesticker

DFB-Spielerfreundin lästert über Dortmund +++ England-Legenden schwärmen von Nati

Vom 14. Juni bis 14. Juli steigt in Deutschland die Fussball-Europameisterschaft. Hier findest du die wichtigsten Kurznews zur EM 2024.
30.06.2024, 17:08
avatar
DFB-Spielerfreundin lästert über Dortmund
Lea Prinz ist Influencerin und die Partnerin von Maximilian Mittelstädt. Prinz besuchte deshalb Deutschlands EM-Achtelfinal gegen Dänemark (2:0) in Dortmund – und war von der Stadt so gar nicht angetan. Ihren Followern teilte sie in einer Instagram-Story mit:
Lea Prinz Maximilian MittelstÃ¤dt Dortmund
Bild: instagram
Einige Stunden und einen kleinen Shitstorm später löschte sie das Foto wieder. «Ein paar Leute» hätten da etwas falsch verstanden, schrieb Prinz. Sie sei etwas «überfordert gewesen», weil es am Bahnhof «chaotisch» gewesen sei.
29.06.2024, Fussball, Euro 2024, Achtelfinale, Deutschland Daenemark, GER, Dortmund, BVB Stadion Bild: v. li. Lea Prinz Freundin von Maximilian Mittelstaedt Germany, 18 *** 29 06 2024, Football, Euro ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
England-Legenden mit grossen Respekt vor der Schweiz
Mit dem Sieg über Italien steht die Schweiz bereits im Viertelfinal – dort würde es zum Duell mit England kommen, sollten die «Three Lions» die Slowakei wie erwartet schlagen. Im Mutterland des Fussballs ist der Respekt vor der Nati gross. «Die Schweizer waren brillant, in allem was sie taten», schwärmt Ex-Stürmer Alan Shearer im Podcast «The Rest is Football», «sie waren absolut herausragend».

Gary Lineker, ebenfalls ehemaliger Goalgetter Englands, zeigte sich vor allem von Granit Xhaka beeindruckt. «Er hat das Mittelfeld absolut dominiert», so Lineker. Und der ehemalige Verteidiger Micah Richards erklärte, er blicke einem möglichen Duell mit der Schweiz nicht mehr gleich optimistisch entgegen wie zuvor. «Vorher war ich begeistert, jetzt bin ich nicht mehr so zuversichtlich», so der ehemalige Spieler von Manchester City. (dab)
FILE - TV soccer pundits and former soccer players Micah Richards, Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker, from left, watch the FA Cup sixth round soccer match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at S ...
Bild: keystone
Spalletti bleibt Italien-Trainer
Trotz der Achtelfinal-Niederlage gegen die Schweiz bleibt Luciano Spalletti italienischer Nationaltrainer. Dies gaben der Coach sowie Verbandspräsident Gabriele Gravina bei einer Pressekonferenz bekannt. «Es macht keinen Sinn, ein mehrjähriges Projekt zu unterbrechen, das erst vor acht Monaten begonnen hat», so Gravina. Der Plan bleibt wie ursprünglich, dass Spalletti das Team an die WM 2026 führen soll. Der Vertrag des Toskaners läuft bis zum Ende der Weltmeisterschaft. Auch den eigenen Rücktritt schloss Gravina aus. (dab)
epa11445839 ItalyÄôs head coach Luciano Spalletti gives instructions during the UEFA EURO 2024 Round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Italy, in Berlin, Germany, 29 June 2024. EPA/DANIEL DAL ...
Bild: keystone
Spaletti staucht Schweizer Journalisten zusammen
Italiens Nationaltrainer Luciano Spalletti hat nach dem Aus im EM-Achtelfinal gegen die Schweiz ziemlich gereizt auf eine Frage eines Schweizer Journalisten reagiert. «Man muss alles akzeptieren, auch Andeutungen eines schlechten Geschmacks wie dem Ihren», sagte der 65-Jährige auf die Frage des Schweizer Reporters.

Der wollte von Spalletti wissen, ob Titelverteidiger Italien beim 0:2 in Berlin ein Fiat Panda und die Schweiz ein Ferrari gewesen sei. «Man versteht, dass Sie eine Person mit grossartiger Ironie sind», entgegnete Spalletti. Anschließend fragten der Coach und sein Pressesprecher den Journalisten explizit mehrmals nach dessen Namen und Arbeitgeber. «Ihr wart besser als wir und habt verdient gewonnen», ergänzte Spalletti. «Wir werden versuchen, es beim nächsten Mal besser zu machen.»
Maskierter Mann klettert während Deutschland-Spiel aufs Stadiondach
Ein maskierter Mann unter dem Dach des Stadions in Dortmund hat nach dem EM-Achtelfinal zwischen Deutschland und Dänemark die Polizei auf den Plan gerufen. Auch etwa eine Stunde nach dem 2:0-Sieg der DFB-Elf dauerte der Einsatz noch an. «Eine Person gelangte um 22.27 Uhr während des Spiels auf das Dach des Stadions», sagte ein Polizeisprecher. «Einsatzkräfte der Polizei näherten sich, um die Person anzusprechen und einen sicheren Rückweg vom Dach zu gewährleisten. Dafür leuchtete ein Hubschrauber der Polizei das Stadiondach aus.»

Nach Angaben der Dortmunder Polizei soll es sich um einen 21-jährigen Mann aus Osnabrück handeln. Es gebe keine Erkenntnisse, dass er Zuschauer habe gefährden wollen. Der Mann sei festgenommen worden, hiess es in einer Mitteilung. Mit den heftigen Gewittern, die in der ersten Halbzeit für einen Unterbruch des Spiels gesorgt haben, soll kein Zusammenhang bestehen.

Der Vorfall wirft erneut Fragen zum Sicherheitskonzept der EM auf. Immer wieder war es in der Gruppenphase zu Zwischenfällen gekommen, als Zuschauer auf den Rasen gelangt waren, um mit den Spielern ein Foto zu machen.
Bild
Rodriguez hat Heinz Hermann überholt
Im Achtelfinal gegen Italien kommt Ricardo Rodriguez zu seinem 119. Länderspiel. Er ist damit der dritte aktuelle Nationalspieler, der den langjährigen Rekordhalter Heinz Hermann überholt. Der Zürcher, der im August 32 Jahre alt wird, kam am 7. Oktober 2011 zu seinem Debüt im Nationalteam. Bitterer hätte es kaum enden können: Die Schweiz verlor in Cardiff gegen Wales 0:2 und verspielte damit die letzte Chance auf die Qualifikation für die EM 2012 in Polen und der Ukraine. Rodriguez selbst etablierte sich bald darauf als Linksverteidiger.

Sein Status war in den knapp 13 Jahren seither kaum umstritten: Rodriguez bestritt seit 2014 alle WM- (12) und EM-Spiele (13) der Schweiz – ein unerreichter Wert. Noch erstaunlicher: Rodriguez spielte an den Grossturnieren praktisch immer über die volle Distanz, wurde bisher nur einmal ausgewechselt. Heinz Hermann, der 1991 seine Karriere in der Nationalmannschaft beendete, war bis letztes Jahr der Rekordnationalspieler der Schweiz. Seit vergangenem November wurde er nacheinander von Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri und nun auch von Ricardo Rodriguez überholt.
Kebab als Belohnung für die Nati-Stars
Nach dem Spiel ist vor dem Essen: Das gilt auch für die Schweizer Nati. Schliesslich gilt es, die in den 90+ Minuten verlorene Energie schnellstmöglich wieder reinzuholen. Normalerweise steht gesunde, leicht verträgliche Kost auf dem Speiseplan, nach dem sensationellen Viertelfinal-Einzug gegen Italien gab es für die Nati-Cracks aber wie schon nach dem 1:1 im letzten Gruppenspiel gegen Deutschland einen wohlverdienten Kebab.

Allzu ungesund ist dieser jedoch nicht, wie Nati-Koch Francesco Baraldo Sano gegenüber watson bereits verriet: «Unser Döner ist leichter, ohne Zwiebeln und mit laktosefreiem Joghurt.» Bleibt nur zu hoffen, dass der Kebab auch allen geschmeckt hat
Huggel wird von den Nati-Fans gefeiert
Nach dem 2:0-Sieg gegen Italien war im Schweizer Sektor Party pur angesagt. Zuerst feierten die Fans minutenlang mit der Mannschaft und als diese im Bauch des Berliner Olympiastadions verschwand, musste schliesslich SRF-Experte und Ex-Nati-Spieler Benjamin Huggel herhalten.

Mitten in der Live-Übertragung des SRF skandierten die Fans lautstark seinen Namen und sorgten dafür, dass Moderator Rainer Maria Salzgeber seinen Experten kurzerhand zu einer Welle mit den Fans aufforderte. Huggel erfüllte die Pflicht – nicht ohne ein bisschen peinlich berührt zu sein.
Das bisschen Wasser …
Dänische Fans juckt es nicht, dass der Achtelfinal gegen Deutschland wegen Blitz, Donner und Regen unterbrochen werden muss:
Belgiens Rückzieher mit dem Komiker
Ein Video des belgischen Fussballverbandes sorgte vor dem Achtelfinal vom Montag gegen Frankreich in den sozialen Medien für Aufregung und wurde schliesslich zurückgezogen. Im kurzen Clip warf der Komiker Pablo Andres die Frage auf: «Wer wird Mbappé am Schienbein attackieren?» Im Chor sangen der belgische Mittelfeldspieler Amadou Onana und Andres selbst: «Onana».

«Das Video sollte humorvoll sein, aber es wurde missverstanden und wir haben beschlossen, es zu löschen», sagte Pressesprecher Stefan Van Loock der belgischen Tageszeitung «Het Nieuwsblad». Nützt natürlich nichts, hier ist es:
Alaba bringt Rangnick Kuchen
Am Samstag konnten die österreichischen Spieler ihrem Nationaltrainer zu dessen 66. Geburtstag gratulieren. Ralf Rangnick erhielt unter anderem einen Kuchen und ein von allen Spielern signiertes Bild, das den Deutschen in Jubelpose unmittelbar nach dem Sieg gegen die Niederlande zeigt. Auch ein Ständchen wurde vorgetragen.

Laut «Non-playing Captain» David Alaba hat die kleine Feier Spass gemacht. «Er hat ein paar Worte an uns gerichtet, das war sehr schön und auch ein bisschen emotional», erzählte der verletzte Verteidiger, der am Montag seinen 32. Geburtstag gefeiert hatte.
Milliardär belohnt georgische EM-Spieler mit Millionenprämie
Für die Spieler der georgischen Fussball-Nationalmannschaft wird ihr EM-Märchen immer traumhafter. Bei ihrer ersten EM-Teilnahme überhaupt schaffte das zweitkleinste Land der Endrunde als Gruppendritter direkt den Einzug in den Achtelfinal, wo am Sonntag Spanien wartet. In der Heimat werden Superstar Chwitscha Kwarazchelia und Co. bereits jetzt als Nationalhelden gefeiert. Doch damit nicht genug: Der georgische Oligarch und ehemalige Premierminister Bidsina Iwanischwili hat der Mannschaft für den Einzug in die K.o.-Runde eine Prämie von umgerechnet knapp zehn Millionen Euro versprochen. Das macht fast 400'000 Euro für jeder Spieler.

Und die Georgier haben die Chance, die Prämie gar noch zu verdoppeln. Der Ehrenvorsitzende der Regierungspartei Georgischer Traum – gleichzeitig der reichste Mann Georgiens – hat im Falle eines Sieges über Spanien die nochmals gleiche Summe für die Mannschaft in Aussicht gestellt. Eine gehörige Motivationsspritze für das Team von Trainer Willy Sagnol.
Billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, leader of the created by him the Georgian Dream party greets demonstrators during a rally in support of &quot;Russian law&quot; in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Monday, April 2 ...
Bild: keystone
Garstige Bedingungen bei Deutschland-Spiel erwartet
Nicht nur in der Schweiz, auch in Deutschland dürfte das Wetter heute Abend nicht besonders fussballfreundlich sein. In Dortmund, wo Deutschland um 21 Uhr gegen Dänemark spielt, werden vor allem gegen Ende der Partie heftige Gewitter erwartet. «Eine Verlängerung wäre aus meteorologischer Sicht nicht zu empfehlen», so Tobias Reinartz vom Deutschen Wetterdienst gegenüber «Sportschau.de». In Dortmund hatte es bereits in der Gruppenphase bei der Partie zwischen der Türkei und Georgien heftig gestürmt.
Heavy rain falls as Turkish fans sit in the stands ahead of a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Andree ...
Bild: keystone
Matthäus kürt seinen Spieler der Vorrunde
Der deutsche Rekordnationalspieler Lothar Matthäus hat in seiner RTL-Kolumne schwärmende Worte für BVB-Star Marcel Sabitzer gefunden. «Mein Spieler des Turniers heisst bisher Marcel Sabitzer. Ich habe ihn beim 3:2 der Österreicher gegen Holland live in Berlin gesehen. Seine Geschwindigkeit, Leichtigkeit, seine Raffinesse, wie er seine Mitspieler einsetzt, wie er nach hinten arbeitet, mit welchem Tempo er nach vorne spielt – so habe ich ihn bei Dortmund kaum gesehen», erklärte Matthäus.

Sabitzer steche aus einer «beeindruckend spielenden österreichischen Mannschaft heraus». Matthäus weiter: «Sie stehen vor Frankreich und den Niederlanden und waren auch beim 0:1 gegen die Franzosen nicht die schlechtere Mannschaft. Dieses Team funktioniert und setzt um, was Holländer und Franzosen nicht umsetzen: Geschwindigkeit mit und ohne Ball. Das ist der Stil von Ralf Rangnick. Auffällig: Auch die Spieler aus der österreichischen Liga, die international nicht so erfahren sind, überzeugen. Das macht Spass.»
epa11437269 Marcel Sabitzer (C) of Austria celebrates with teammates after scoring his team&#039;s third goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 group D match between Netherlands and Austria, in Berlin, German ...
Bild: keystone
England-Youngster nach Velounfall gezeichnet
Pfeile werfen klappte für Anthony Gordon deutlich besser als Fahrrad fahren. Problemlos brachte der 23-jährige Stürmer im englischen Trainingscamp das übliche Darts-Duell mit einem Journalisten hinter sich. Ein gemeinsamer Erholungstrip der «Three Lions» auf dem Velo in der Idylle Thüringens in dieser Woche endete für Gordon nicht so glimpflich. «Ich bin bergab gefahren und wollte ein Video für meine Familie machen. Plötzlich lag ich auf dem Boden. Ich habe einige Schrammen, aber es ist nicht allzu schmerzhaft», erklärte Gordon. Bei dem Unfall hatte er am Kinn und an den Armen sichtbare Spuren davongetragen.

Offenbar hatte sich der Profi von Newcastle United nicht genau genug mit den Bremsen des Fahrrads beschäftigt. «Die E-Bikes sind deutlich schneller als die normalen Fahrräder. Die Vorderbremse ist normalerweise rechts in England. Darum habe ich die Bremse links gedrückt – ich wurde nicht langsamer, sondern habe abrupt gestoppt», berichtete Gordon, der es ein paar Tage später schon wieder mit Humor nehmen konnte.
Das sagt Murat Yakin vor dem Achtelfinal
Deutlich mehr Gelbe Karten in EM-Vorrunde
Bei der Fussball-EM sind bislang deutlich mehr Gelbe Karten gezeigt worden als im vergleichbaren Zeitraum bei der vergangenen Endrunde 2021.

Die Schiedsrichter sprachen in den bisherigen 36 Partien 166 Verwarnungen aus, wie Roberto Rosetti, Schiedsrichterchef der Europäischen Fussball-Union, am Freitag sagte. Im Schnitt sind das 4,6 Gelbe Karten pro Partie. In der Vorrunde des Turniers 2021 waren es nur 98 Gelbe Karten gewesen, im Schnitt 2,7 pro Partie.

Sehr auffällig seien die vielen taktischen Fouls, um vielversprechende Angriffe des Gegners zu unterbinden, sagte Rosetti. Mit Gelb bestraft wurden in der Vorrunde 35 dieser taktischen Fouls, 2021 waren es acht gewesen. «Die Schiedsrichter sind sehr wachsam» bei diesen Dingen, sagte der frühere Top-Schiedsrichter. Die Gesamtzahl der Fouls (808/22,4 pro Spiel) bewegt sich auf dem Niveau der Endrunde von 2021 (806/22,4).

Sehr zufrieden sei die UEFA mit der Anwendung der neuen Regel, laut der nur noch die Captains der Mannschaften mit den Schiedsrichtern diskutieren dürfen. «Die Rückmeldungen sind extrem positiv, es funktioniert», sagte Rosetti. Spieler und Trainer seien «absolut glücklich» mit dieser Regel. Viele grosse Nationalverbände hätten sich bereits nach der Umsetzung der Regel erkundigt. (nih/sda/dpa)
epa11433176 Referee Daniele Orsato shows a yellow card during the UEFA EURO 2024 group A soccer match between Switzerland and Germany, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 23 June 2024. EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUN ...
Bild: keystone
Die meistverkauften Nati-Trikots
Die Schweizer Nati hat in der EM-Vorrunde überzeugt. Nun steht am Samstagabend der Viertelfinal gegen Italien an. Die Euphorie in der Fussball-Schweiz ist gross, das zeigt sich auch bei den Trikotverkäufen. Wie die SRF-Sendung «10vor10» berichtet, ist das Trikot von Granit Xhaka dabei am beliebtesten, gefolgt von Goalie Yann Sommer, Verteidier Manuel Akanji und Offensivkünstler Xherdan Shaqiri. Auf Rang 5 landet Ruben Vargas.
Switzerland&#039;s Granit Xhaka, center, and his teammate Manuel Akanji during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Sunday, ...
Bild: keystone
Roofer klettert bei EM-Spiel aufs Stadiondach – und wirft Fragen bezüglich Sicherheit auf

Als im Spiel zwischen Deutschland und Dänemark die zweite Halbzeit starten soll, verzögert Schiedsrichter Michael Oliver den Anpfiff plötzlich. Der Engländer ruft die beiden Captains Ilkay Gündogan und Kasper Schmeichel zu sich. Nach einem kurzen Austausch schauen die drei mit kritischen Blicken in die Luft. Nach kurzer Zeit hebt Oliver schliesslich den Daumen – das Spiel kann doch fortgesetzt werden.

Zur Story