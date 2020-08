Dunkler und mit ganz wenig weiss – das neue Nati-Trikot ist da

👕 @pumafootball present the new Italy 🇮🇹 Home kit, inspired by Renaissance culture 👉 https://t.co/nwNL2ZYPY7



🗣️ #Chiellini: “The #Azzurri shirt represents the passion of millions of fans around the world”



ℹ️ https://t.co/7kNavYrQPt#VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/NpPs1FYO3U