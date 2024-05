DISCIPLINARY NOTICE:

The 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Disciplinary Panel has issued a one game suspension to @czeteam's Jan Rutta (#44) for violating Official Playing Rule 45 (Elbowing) against Sweden’s Isac Lundestrom (#37).



More at https://t.co/ldDBa42X8a:… pic.twitter.com/sVt24FfLEA