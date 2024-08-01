The amazing synchronization of Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan winning the Olympic Gold in the women's synchronized 10m platform diving. pic.twitter.com/KNlAvZdup6— NO CONTEXT OLYMPICS (@OlympicsContext) August 1, 2024
Bryan Daniel Pintado - Race Walker from Ecaudor just hit a SIUUUUUU after finishing the 20KM Walk event with a Gold— Prajwal Kalappa (@PrajwalKalappa) August 1, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo - the true Global Influence!!!
Siuuuuuuuuuu!!!#OlympicGames #Olympics #RaceWalk #Ecaudor pic.twitter.com/map3Loqs4U
Italian Olympic silver medalist Giorgia Villa is sponsored by Parmigiano Reggiano, and her portraits look exactly like you'd expect. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/w0dNCcg3cn— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 31, 2024
CANADA IS MOVING ON! pic.twitter.com/wPfaYssqwW— TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 31, 2024
WOOOORLD RECOOORD!!!!— World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) July 31, 2024
PAN Zhanle 46.40 in the Men's 100m Free pic.twitter.com/j9ZKxHrBw2
Ein 22-Jähriger hat die Tischtennis-Welt auf den Kopf gestellt. Dem Schweden Truls Möregardh ist eine der grössten Überraschungen in der Geschichte seiner Sportart gelungen. Er warf in den Sechzehntelfinals der Einzelkonkurrenz an den Olympischen Spielen in Paris niemand anders als den klaren Goldfavoriten raus: Wang Chuqin aus China.