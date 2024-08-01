vereinzelte Gewitter24°
Olympia-Ticker: Martin Dougoud gewinnt im Kajak-Einer keine Medaille

SRF 2 - HD - Live

Olympiaticker

Dougoud verpasst Medaille hauchdünn +++ Zehnkampf ohne Weltrekordler Mayer

01.08.2024, 18:14
Inhaltsverzeichnis
Der Medaillenspiegel
Dougouds Zittern ist vorbei
Der Wettkampf ist noch nicht zu Ende, aber Martin Dougoud ist vom Podest gerutscht. Eine gute Platzierung holt der Genfer, aber leider keine Medaille.
Dougoud muss zittern
Martin Dougoud kommt im Final des Kajak-Einers mit der drittbesten Zeit ins Ziel. Damit beginnt das Zittern für den Genfer, denn nun müssten für eine Medaille alle sechs noch folgenden Konkurrenten langsamer sein.
Martin Dougoud of Switzerland competes in the men&#039;s kayak single finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Bild: keystone
Weltrekordhalter Mayer verpasst den Zehnkampf
Weltrekordhalter Kevin Mayer verpasst den Zehnkampf an den Olympischen Spielen in Paris. Der Franzose muss wegen einer vor einem knappen Monat zugezogenen Oberschenkelverletzung passen, wie die französische Olympia-Delegation mitteilte.

Mayer gewann in Rio 2016 und Tokio 2021 jeweils Silber, 2017 und 2022 war er Weltmeister. (abu/sda)
France&#039;s Kevin Mayer celebrates as he competes in the men&#039;s decathlon pole vault at the European Athletics Championships in Rome, in Rome, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarant ...
Bild: keystone
Doch keine Medaille für die Schweiz
Der VAR nimmt die letzte Verwarnung zurück, die letzten Sekunden des Kampfs laufen aus und Bronze geht an Israel, während Eich leer ausgeht. Schade … Aber Daniel Eich zeigt sich als grossartiger Verlierer. Er reagiert auf die Buhrufe des Publikums in Richtung seines Gegners, und zeigt mit einer Geste, dass dieser sich den Sieg verdient hat. Das ist stark.
Daniel Eich gratuliert seinem Gegner im Bronze-Kampf zum Sieg.
Bild: screenshot srf
Da ist die Medaille für Eich – oder doch nicht?
Drei Verwarnungen für den Israeli wegen Passivität, was die Disqualifikation bedeutet. Oder doch nicht? Der Videoassistent schaltet sich ein. Was ist denn jetzt los?
Noch eine Minute bleibt
Eich muss entweder mit einer kleinen Wertung ausgleichen und das Golden Score erzwingen, oder den Kampf mit Ippon beenden. Es sieht nicht gut aus für die Schweizer Medaille …
Kleine Wertung für den Israeli
Der Freiburger versucht es mit einem Hüftwurf. Dann gibt es einen Bodenkampf, zuerst gibt wird eine kleine Wertung für den Schweizer angezeigt, die dann aber korrigiert und dem Israeli gutgeschrieben wird. Jetzt ist Eich stark gefordert.
Der Kampf läuft
Eich versucht sofort wieder, den Gegner mit den Füssen anzugreifen. Ein erster Ansatz von einem Schulterwurf ist auch schon zu sehen. Auch Peter Paltchik steckt nicht zurück, greift viel an. Eich wird etwas passiv und wird dafür verwarnt.
Auf gehts!
Daniel Eich kämpft erneut in Blau.
Bild
So, jetzt geht es endlich los
Nachdem es zuerst einige Verzögerungen gab, scheint nun in der Halle alles bereit zu sein für den wichtigen Kampf von Daniel Eich.
Bild
Die Spannung steigt
Der letzte Frauen-Halbfinal ist gerade zu Ende gegangen. Als nächstes ist dann Daniel Eich mit seinem Bronzekampf dran.
Alcaraz im Halbfinal, Zverev out
Carlos Alcaraz steht im olympischen Tennisturnier im Halbfinal. Der French-Open- und Wimbledon-Sieger blieb auch in seinem vierten Einsatz gegen den Amerikaner Tommy Paul (ATP 13) ohne Satzverlust, musste beim 6:3, 7:6 (9:7) im zweiten Umgang aber einen Breakrückstand wettmachen und im Tiebreak einen Satzball abwehren.
epa11515847 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning his Men&#039;s Singles quarterfinal match against Tommy Paul of the USA of the tennis competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Roland ...
Bild: keystone
Zu Ende ist das Turnier für Alexander Zverev. Der deutsche Olympiasieger von 2021 und Weltranglisten-Vierte unterlag dem formstarken Wimbledon-Halbfinalisten Lorenzo Musetti aus Italien 5:7, 5:7. Nach wie vor ist der Traumfinal zwischen Alcaraz und Novak Djokovic möglich. Der Serbe trifft am Donnerstagabend in seinem Viertelfinal auf den Griechen Stefanos Tsitsipas. (abu/sda)
Champion olympique en titre, Alexander Zverev ne signera pas le doublé à Paris.
Bild: fxp-fr-sda-rtp
Da ist es schon vorbei!
Daniel Eich greift an und wird mit einer Fusstechnik gekontert. Nach neun Sekunden ist das Ippon für den Georgier. Eich muss mit dem Bronzekampf vorliebnehmen. Boah, Judo kann so brutal sein …

Der Bronzekampf steht dann um 17.15 Uhr auf dem Programm. Dort trifft er dann auf den Israeli Peter Paltchik.
Daniel Eich of Switzerland, in blue, fights against Ilia Sulamanidze of Georgia, in white, during the judo men&#039;s -100kg semifinal at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Thursday, Aug ...
Bild: keystone
Der letzte Judo-Hoffnungskampf ist durch – jetzt kommt Eich
Der Halbfinal steht kurz bevor, nachdem sich der Viertelfinal-Gegner des Schweizers, der Spanier Nikolos Scherasadischwili in den Bronzematch gekämpft hat. Geht der sensationelle Lauf von Daniel Eich weiter? Bald wissen wir es.
Dougoud im Final
Im Kajak-Einer hat Martin Dougoud den Einzug in den Final der besten 12 geschafft. Dieser beginnt um 17.30 Uhr.

Der 33-Jährige, der in den Pyrenäen lebt, verzeichnete gleich zu Beginn seines Halbfinal-Laufs einen grossen Fehler. Doch Dougoud kämpfte sich zurück, ihm gelang die Qualifikation mit einer beruhigenden Marge. Der Fünftschnellste der Qualifikation schaffte es mit der siebtschnellsten Zeit in den Final. Auf die Bestzeit des Briten Joseph Clarke büsste Dougoud 3,56 Sekunden ein, auf den Bronze-Platz 1,51 Sekunden.
Martin Dougoud of Switzerland competes in the men&#039;s kayak single heats at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Bild: keystone
Bald kämpft Eich um den Finaleinzug
In rund zehn Minuten steht der Halbfinal des Schweizer Judoka Daniel Eich gegen den Georgier Ilia Sulamanidze an. Sichert Eich sich gleich im ersten Versuch die Medaille? Es wird eine Mammut-Aufgabe, Sulamanidze ist die Nummer 2 der Weltrangliste. Bei einer Niederlage könnte Eich noch um Bronze kämpfen.
epa11515080 Daniel Eich of Switzerland celebrates winning against Nikoloz Sherazadishvili of Spain during the Men -100kg quarterfinal bout of the Judo competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at ...
Bild: keystone
Neustart bei den Seglern
Das Medal Race der Männer muss neu gestartet werden. Die schnell wechselnden Wetterbedingungen führten zu unfairen Verhältnisse, was die Jury zu einer Neuansetzung bewegte.
epa11503208 Sebastien Schneiter and Arno De Planta of Switzerland in action on their 49er FX skiff during the Men&#039;s Skiff opening series race of the Sailing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic ...
Bild: keystone
Mehr synchron geht eigentlich gar nicht
Wenig überraschend holte das chinesische Duo Chen Yuchi und Quan Hongchang gestern überlegen Gold von 10-Meter-Brett.

Segler sind unterwegs
Das Schweizer Segel-Duo Arno de Planta und Sébastien Schneiter startet in das Medal Race. Der Rückstand auf die Medaillenplätze beträgt dabei allerdings 16 Punkte. Damit sind Schneiter/de Planta im Kampf um eine Medaille am Schweizer Nationalfeiertag so gut wie chancenlos.
epa11512937 Sebastien Schneiter and Arno De Planta of Switzerland in action on their 49er FX skiff during the Men&#039;s Skiff 12th race of the Sailing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in ...
Bild: keystone
Weltnummer 1 im Tennis out
Iga Swiatek, die Nummer 1 der Weltrangliste, verliert gegen die Chinesin Qinwen Zheng im Halbfinal des olympischen Tennisturniers mit 2:6 und 5:7. Damit bleibt der Polin lediglich das Spiel um Rang 3. (kat/sda)
epa11515188 Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts during her Women&#039;s Singles semi final match against Qinwen Zheng of China of the Tennis competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Roland Garros ...
Bild: keystone
Die Springreiter sind ausgeschieden
Die Schweiz ist in der Qualifikation für den Team-Final der Springreiter ausgeschieden. Sie verpasst mit Platz 12 den Final der besten 10 Nationen und muss morgen zuschauen, wenn die anderen um die Medaillen springen.

Deutschland brillierte mit drei Null-Fehler-Ritten. Das Schweizer Trio mit Steve Guerdat, Pius Schwizer und Martin Fuchs leistete sich ingesamt sechs Abwürfe.
Reiter sorgen für Titel-Recycling: Stangen gingen runter wie an einem durstigen Abend
Leone schiesst sich in den Final
Chiara Leone wird im Dreistellungsmatch mit dem Kleinkalibergewehr um die Medaillen schiessen. Die 26-jährige Aargauerin schoss in der Qualifikation 592 Punkte und damit nur einen weniger als die Qualifikations-Siegerinnen Sagen Maddalena (USA) und Zhang Qiongyue (China). «Ich hatte nicht mehr so viel Zeit und die Probeschüsse haben auch nicht alle wunschgemäss geklappt, aber am Schluss ist es trotz zunehmender Nervosität gut aufgegangen», sagte Leone. «Der Anfang ist gemacht.»
epa11515120 Chiara Leone of Switzerland in action during the qualification for the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women event of the Shooting competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Shooting centre ...
Bild: keystone
Ausgeschieden ist Nina Christen. Die Olympiasiegerin von Tokio in dieser Disziplin belegt mit 582 Zählern den 21. Rang von 32 Starterinnen. «Es war extrem schwierig für mich, und ich verspürte einen enormen Druck», sagte Christen. Sie erwähnte die anspruchsvollen Bedingungen mit vielen Lichtwechseln und Wind: «Ich habe versucht, dennoch einen Weg zu finden, gute Arbeit zu machen. Aber am Schluss muss ich eingestehen, es reichte nicht.» (ram/sda)
Fuchs mit weiterem Abwurf
Mit Martin Fuchs schafft auch der dritte Schweizer Reiter keinen Null-Fehler-Ritt. Der 32-Jährige auf Leone Jei muss einen Abwurf in Kauf nehmen.

Die Schweiz kommt damit auf 24 Strafpunkte und benötigt nun Schützenhilfe der Konkurrenz, die ebenfalls patzen muss. Besonders ärgerlich ist, dass Fuchs mit einem Nuller mit Spanien und Mexiko zwei Gegner hätte überholen können, was wohl für den Final gereicht hätte.
240801 Martin Fuchs of Switzerland on horse Leone Jei competes in equestrian jumping team qualifier during day 6 of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS on August 1, 2024 in Pa ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
User Input
Es gibt ja noch ein bisschen Hoffnung …
von Staedy
In Tokyo hiess es, dass unerfahrene Reiter, wie Bryan Balsiger der damals 16 Strafpunkte kassierte, ein Risiko bei Olympia sind. Weil es keine Streichresultate gibt. Nun haben die Oldies Schwizer und Guerdat schon 20 kassiert und man verpasst wohl sogar das Team Finale. Nur diese werden kaum Kritik einstecken müssen. Tja, so kann man sich irren.
Für die Springreiter wird es eng
Das wäre eine herbe Enttäuschung: Den Schweizer Springreitern droht das Verpassen des Team-Finals. Nachdem bei allen Teams zwei der drei Reiter ihr Tagwerk verrichtet haben, belegt die Schweiz nur Rang 12. Nötig ist für den Final-Einzug Platz 10.

Steve Guerdat und Pius Schwizer sorgten mit insgesamt fünf Abwürfen für 20 Strafpunkte. Spanien, das derzeit Rang 10 belegt, hat 13 Strafpunkte auf dem Konto. Schlussreiter Martin Fuchs muss also zwingend fehlerfrei durchkommen und hoffen, dass mehrere Konkurrenten patzen.
Judoka Eich steht im Halbfinal
Daniel Eich kämpft im olympischen Judo-Turnier in der Klasse bis 100 kg um die Medaillen. Der 24-jährige Aargauer steht in den Halbfinals. In seinem dritten Duell des Tages bezwang Eich den für Spanien antretenden Georgier Nikolos Scherasadischwili, den zweifachen Weltmeister im Limit bis 90 kg.

Im Halbfinal wird die Aufgabe für Eich selbstredend nicht einfacher. Er bekommt es mit dem Georgier Ilia Sulamanidse zu tun. Die Weltnummer 2 bezwang im Viertelfinal den Japaner Aaron Wolf, den Olympiasieger der Spiele in Tokio. (kat/sda)
Switzerland&#039;s Daniel Eich and Adnan Khankan, of Refugee Olympic Team, compete during their men&#039;s -100 kg elimination round match in the team judo competition, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during ...
Bild: AP
Schützin Leone auf Finalkurs
Die Frauen absolvieren derzeit die Qualifikation im Kleinkaliber-Dreistellungsmatch über 50 m. Die Kniend- und die Liegend-Position sind absolviert. Vor dem abschliessenden Stehendschiessen sieht es für Chiara Leone gut aus. Mit 395 der möglichen 400 Punkte belegt sie Zwischenrang 5.
epa10717577 Chiara Leone of Switzerland in action during the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women&#039;s Team final at the European Games Krakow 2023, in Wroclaw, Poland, 29 June 2023. EPA/Sebastian Borowski P ...
Bild: keystone
Für Nina Christen, in Tokio Olympiasiegerin in dieser Disziplin, könnte es eng werden. Die Nidwaldnerin kam auf 390 Punkte. Das Führungsduo Sagen Maddalena (USA) und Zhang Qiongyue (China) schaffte beeindruckende 398 Punkte.
Ein Paar, zwei Medaillen am gleichen Abend
Der italienische Schwimmer Gregorio Paltrinieri gewann Bronze über 800 m Crawl. Seine Verlobte, Rosella Fiamingo, gewann 15 Minuten später Gold im Team-Wettbewerb der Degenfechterinnen.

Das Paar aus Italien kann nun zu Hause eine sehenswerte Sammlung an olympischen Medaillen ausstellen: Beide verfügen über einen kompletten Medaillensatz. Paltrinieri holte bereits in Rio 2016 Gold und in Tokio 2021 Silber und Bronze. Fiamingo gewann zuvor schon Silber in Rio und Bronze in Tokio. (ram/sda)
Auch Schwizer zu fehlerhaft
Den Schweizer Springreitern droht im Team-Bewerb das überraschende Scheitern in der Qualifikation. Nach Steve Guerdat (zwei Abwürfe) leistete sich Pius Schwizer auf Vancouver de Lanlore gar drei Abwürfe. Der 61-Jährige fügte dem Schweizer Total damit zwölf Zähler hinzu, womit die Schweiz auf 20 Strafpunkte kommt.
240801 Pius Schwizer of Switzerland on horse Vancouver de Lanlore competes in equestrian jumping team qualifier during day 6 of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS on August 1 ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Als letzter Reiter muss Martin Fuchs mit einem Null-Fehler-Ritt versuchen zu retten, was noch zu retten ist – und dazu muss die Schweiz auf Fehler der Konkurrenz hoffen. Die besten 10 der 20 Equipen am Start schaffen es in den Final.
Judoka Eich bezwingt auch die Nummer 3 der Welt
Daniel Eich steht im olympischen Turnier in der Klasse bis 100 kg in den Viertelfinals. Der Aargauer bezwingt in der 2. Runde den WM-Dritten Shady Elnahas aus Kanada mit Ippon.

Gegen den gebürtigen Ägypter Elnahas, in der Weltrangliste die Nummer 3 und in diesem Jahr WM-Zweiter, schaffte der 24-Jährige Eich den entscheidenden Wurf nach einer guten halben Minute in der Verlängerung, dem sogenannten Golden Score.

Nächster Gegner von Eich ist der für Spanien antretende Georgier Nikolos Scherasadischwili oder der Ungar Zsmobor Veg. (sda/kat)
Daniel Eich of Switzerland prepares to fights against Refugee Olympic Team&#039;s Adnan Khankan during the judo men&#039;s -100kg elimination round of 32 at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics in Paris, Fr ...
Bild: KEYSTONE
Desplanches steht im Halbfinal
Jérémy Desplanches qualifiziert sich über 200 m Lagen für die Halbfinals vom Donnerstagabend. Er hält damit die Chance aufrecht, seinen Bronze-Coup von Tokio 2021 zu wiederholen.

Desplanches war nur auf Einladung von World Aquatics überhaupt in den Wettkampf über 200 m Lagen gerutscht. Doch der Genfer, der in seiner Paradedisziplin in Tokio 2021 Bronze gewonnen hat, überstand die erste Hürde souverän. Über die vier Vorläufe gesehen schwamm der 29-Jährige die neuntbeste Zeit und sicherte sich damit einen der 16 Plätze in den Halbfinals. (sda/kat)
Jeremy Desplanches poses for a photo during a training session ahead of the swimming events at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics at La Defense Arena, in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (KEYSTONE/Pa ...
Bild: keystone
Persönliche Bestzeit für Bollin reicht nicht
Thierry Bollin senkte im Vorlauf über 50 m Crawl seine persönliche Bestzeit. Für die Halbfinalqualifikation reichten die 22,95 Sekunden jedoch nicht. Seine bisherige Bestmarke lag bei 23,39 Sekunden.

Für einen Platz unter den besten 16, die sich für die Halbfinals qualifizierten, reichte es dem Berner jedoch deutlich nicht, womit er wie bereits über 100 m Rücken nach einem Einsatz ausgeschieden ist. (sda/kat)
Der Schweizer Schwimmer Thierry Bollin bei einer Trainingseinheit an den Olympischen Spielen am Mittwoch, 24. Juli 2024, in Paris, Frankreich. (KEYSTONE/Patrick B. Kraemer)
Bild: keystone
Bei den Männern schlägt Rumänien zu
Während sich die Rumäninnen bei den Frauen mit Silber begnügen mussten, holten sich der rumänische Doppelzweier bei den Männern Gold. Cornea/Enache gewinnen vor der Niederlande und Irland.
July 27, 2024, Paris, Paris, FRANCE: CORNEA Andrei Sebastian ROU and ENACHE Marian Florian ROU compete in the Men s Double Scull heat during day one of the Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, O ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Neuseeland holt sich Gold im Doppelzweier
Das neuseeländische Duo Francis/Spoors entscheidet den Final der Frauen im Doppelzweier für sich. Sie gewinnen Gold vor Rumänien und Grossbritannien.
New Zealand&#039;s Lucy Spoors and Brooke Francis compete in the women&#039;s double sculls rowing semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. (AP Photo ...
Bild: keystone
Yang geht am schnellsten
Weltrekordhalterin Yang Jiayu gewinnt Olympia-Gold über 20 km Gehen. Die Chinesin nahm Maria Isabel Perez aus Spanien 25 Sekunden ab. Bronze ging am Donnerstag an Jemima Montag aus Australien.
China&#039;s Yang Jiayu leads the pack, during the women&#039;s 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Bild: keystone
Guerdat patzt zum Auftakt
Die Springreiter eröffnen ihre Wettkämpfe mit der Qualifikation für den Team-Final der besten 10 Equipen. Steve Guerdat, Einzel-Olympiasieger 2012, war der erste Schweizer Starter. Der 42-Jährige aus Elgg leistete sich mit Dynamix zwei Abwürfe, was acht Strafpunkte zur Folge hat.

«Es war eine schlechte Runde», hielt Guerdat im SRF ohne Umschweife fest. «Ich bin über das Resultat enttäuscht und auch über die Art und Weise. Ich muss schauen, was ich in den nächsten Tagen besser machen kann.» Der Jurassier sprach von einer Verkrampfung vom ersten Sprung an, «und es wurde nicht besser».
240801 Steve Guerdat of Switzerland on horse Dynamix de Belheme competes in equestrian jumping team qualifier during day 6 of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS on August 1, ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Eich mit souveränem Auftaktsieg
Daniel Eich übersteht im olympischen Turnier in der Klasse bis 100 kg die erste Runde problemlos. Der Aargauer qualifiziert sich dank einem Sieg gegen den Syrer Adnan Khankan aus dem Flüchtlingsteam für die Achtelfinals.

Der 24-jährige Eich machte mit dem Aussenseiter kurzen Prozess. Bereits nach 47 Sekunden stand er nach einer kleinen Wertung und anschliessendem Festhalter am Boden als Sieger fest.

Die nächste Hürde dürfte für den EM-Dritten von 2022 um einiges höher liegen. Im Achtelfinal bekommt er es mit dem Kanadier Shady Elnahas zu tun, der gegenwärtigen Nummer 3 in der Weltrangliste und dem diesjährigen WM-Zweiten.

Der 30-jährige Khankan, der vor bald neun Jahren aus dem Kriegsgebiet seines Heimatlandes geflüchtet war, lebt mittlerweile in Bergheim nahe Köln. kat/(sda)
Daniel Eich of Switzerland, in white, fights against Refugee Olympic Team&#039;s Adnan Khankan, in blue, during the judo men&#039;s -100kg elimination round of 32 at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics in ...
Bild: KEYSTONE
Janzen verpasst Skiff-Final
Aurelia-Maxima Janzen kann nicht um die Medaillen kämpfen. Sie verpasste den A-Final im Skiff klar.

Nach 500 m belegte Janzen noch den zum Finaleinzug notwendigen dritten Rang. Am Ende fuhr die 20-Jährige auf Rang 5 und bestreitet nun den B-Final, wo es noch um ein Diplom geht.
Aurelia-Maxima Katharina Janzen, of Switzerland, competes in the women&#039;s single sculls rowing quarterfinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. (AP Ph ...
Bild: keystone
Erstes Leichathletik-Gold an Ecuador
Brian Pintado heisst der Olympiasieger über 20 km Gehen. Der Ecuadorianer setzte sich 14 Sekunden vor einem anderen Südamerikaner durch, Caio Bonfim aus Brasilien. Bronze sicherte sich weitere zwei Sekunden dahinter der Spanier Alvaro Martin.

Der Olympiasieger zelebrierte seinen Triumph mit dem berühmten Jubel von Fussballer Cristiano Ronaldo:
So sieht Freude aus
Die australische Sprinterin Mia Gross hat sich vor den Olympischen Spielen gefilmt, als sie die Bestätigung erhielt, dass sie für Paris 2024 selektioniert wurde. Die Freude über ihre erste Olympia-Teilnahme ist der Australierin ins Gesicht geschrieben.
Giorgia Villa liebt Käse
Giorgia Villa gewann mit dem italienischen Team Silber im Mannschaftsmehrkampf hinter den USA. Abseits der Turnhalle macht die 21-Jährige Werbung für Parmesan. Das sieht dann so aus.

Kanada trotz Punktabzug im Viertelfinal
Zu den Viertelfinalisten gehört auch Kanada. Der Sieger der Olympischen Spiele von Tokio 2021 schaffte es trotz eines Sechs-Punkte-Abzugs wegen Ausspionieren des neuseeländischen Trainings mit drei Siegen in die K.o.-Runde. Diese beginnt am Samstag und verspricht einiges mit den Partien: USA - Japan, Spanien - Kolumbien, Frankreich - Brasilien und Kanada - Deutschland. (abu/sda)

Marta sieht Rot, Brasilien trotzdem knapp weiter
Womöglich endet die Karriere von Brasiliens Ausnahmespielerin Marta an den Olympischen Spielen in Paris so wie jene von Zinédine Zidane 2006 an der WM in Berlin: mit einer Roten Karte.

Zwar qualifizierte sich Brasilien als Gruppendritter für den Viertelfinal, doch Marta dürfte für mindestens zwei Spiele gesperrt werden und stünde ihrem Team damit frühestens im Final wieder zur Verfügung. Die 38-jährige Stürmerin war nach ihrem Platzverweis völlig aufgelöst. Mit Tränen in den Augen verliess sie in der Nachspielzeit der ersten Halbzeit das Feld, nachdem sie wegen eines Kung-Fu-Tritts gegen die Spanierin Olga Cardona die Rote Karte gesehen hatte. (abu/sda)
Brazil&#039;s Marta leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during a women&#039;s Group C soccer match between Brazil and Spain, at Bordeaux Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, ...
Bild: keystone
US-Basketballer im Schongang zum Viertelfinal-Ticket
Die US-Basketballer haben auch ihr zweites Gruppenspiel souverän gewonnen und sich vorzeitig für die Viertelfinals qualifiziert. Das «Dream Team 2.0» schlug den Südsudan 103:86.

Drei Tage nach dem 110:84 zum Auftakt gegen Mitfavorit Serbien führten die USA am Mittwoch nach dem ersten Viertel mit mehr als zehn Punkten und nach dem zweiten mit fast 20 Punkten. Danach brachte das Team um Superstar LeBron James den Sieg sicher ins Trockene, ohne seine besten Kräfte zu forcieren.
epa11513691 Carlik Jones of South Sudan (R) in action against Devin Booker of USA (L) during the Men?s Group C match between USA and South Sudan in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Pierre Mauroy S ...
Bild: keystone
Weltrekord und Olympiagold für Pan Zhanle
Der Chinese Zhanle Pan drückt dem Final über 100 m Crawl den Stempel auf. Der erst 19-Jährige unterbietet seinen eigenen Weltrekord um vier Zehntel und krönt sich zum Olympiasieger. Pan brauchte für die zwei Bahnlängen lediglich 46,40 Sekunden.

So klar der Sieg des Weltmeisters war, so knapp wurde es dahinter. Den Australier Kyle Chalmers auf Platz 2 und Nandor Nemeth aus Ungarn im 4. Rang trennten lediglich zwei Hundertstel. Genau in diese Lücke schwamm David Popovici. Der Rumäne sicherte sich mit 1,09 Sekunden Rückstand auf Pan Bronze.


Bei den Frauen ging der Sieg an die Schwedin Sarah Sjöström. Acht Jahre nach ihrem ersten Olympiasieg – damals über 100 m Delfin – sicherte sie sich in 52,16 Sekunden ihre zweite Goldmedaille. Sie verwies die Amerikanerin Torri Huske und Siobhan Haughey aus Hongkong auf die weiteren Medaillenplätze. (abu/sda)
video: srf
Auch «Esmée/Zoé» gewinnen ihren zweiten Vorrunden-Match
Die Schweizer Beachvolleyballerinnen bleiben in Paris makellos. Nach Tanja Hüberli/Nina Brunner gewinnen auch Esmée Böbner/Zoé Vergé-Dépré ihren zweiten Vorrunden-Match.

Die Olympia-Debütantinnen Esmée Böbner/Zoé Vergé-Dépré überzeugten erneut gegen ein namhaftes Duo. Nach dem 21:18, 13:21, 15:11 gegen die Kanadierinnen Melissa Humana-Paredes/Brandie Wilkerson haben die 24-jährige Luzernerin und die 26-jährige Bernerin exzellente Chancen, als Gruppensiegerinnen in die Achtelfinals vorzustossen. Ihre letzte Vorrundenpartie bestreiten sie am Samstag gegen die noch sieglosen Guiliana Poletti/Michelle Valiente aus Paraguay.

Wie schon gegen die Lettinnen Tina Graudina/Anastasija Samoilova gefielen Esmée/Zoé, wie sich das Team offiziell nennt, mit ihrer Lockerheit und Spielfreude. Unter dem glitzernden Eiffelturm liessen sie sich auch nicht vom verlorenen zweiten Satz aus der Ruhe bringen und lagen im Tiebreak nie zurück. (abu/sda)
epa11506675 Zoe Verge Depre (L) and Esmee Boebner (R) of Switzerland cheer during their Women Preliminary Phase Pool D match in the Beach Volleyball competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at th ...
Bild: keystone
Alcaraz/Nadal scheiden aus
Rafael Nadal hat womöglich seinen letzten Match in Roland Garros bestritten. Der 38-jährige Spanier scheitert zusammen mit seinem Landsmann Carlos Alcaraz im Doppel-Viertelfinal der Olympischen Spiele. Nadal und Alcaraz unterlagen den beiden amerikanischen Doppel-Spezialisten Austin Krajicek/Rajeev Ram deutlich mit 2:6, 4:6.

Ob überhaupt und wie lange der zuletzt oft von Verletzungen heimgesuchte Nadal seinen Karriere fortsetzt, ist offen. Der 22-fache Major-Sieger kündigte an, dass es nach den Olympischen Spielen Zeit sei, Entscheide zu treffen. (abu/sda)
epa11513284 Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal of Spain rest during the Men&#039;s Doubles Quarter-final match against Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the US at the Tennis competitions in the Paris 202 ...
Bild: keystone
Keine Medaille für Ponti – Gold an Lokalmatador Ponti
Noè Ponti schwimmt am Ende auf den fünften Rang und verpasst die Medaille nur knapp. Die Halle kocht, weil der französische Jungstar Léon Marchand Gold holt und den Ungar Milak bezwingt.

Der Medaillenspiegel

Liebe Userinnen und User
Wir werden in Liveticker-Artikeln die Kommentarfunktion nicht mehr öffnen. Dies, weil sich die Gegebenheiten jeweils so schnell verändern, dass bereits gepostete Kommentare wenig später keinen Sinn mehr ergeben. In allen andern Artikeln dürft ihr weiterhin gerne in die Tasten hauen.
Vielen Dank fürs Verständnis, Team watson
Hast du in der Badi früher «die Katze» gemacht? Dann zieh dir mal diese Norwegerin rein
Video: watson
