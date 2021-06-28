Keine 20 Minuten sind gespielt im EM-Achtelfinal zwischen Spanien und Kroatien, da wird die stolze «Furia Roja» geschockt. Torhüter Unai Simon lässt einen Rückpass von Jungspund Pedri aus unerklärlichen Gründen passieren. Aus dem Nichts steht es 1:0 für Kroatien, obwohl dem Team von Luka Modric bis zu diesem Zeitpunkt überhaupt nichts gelungen ist.
Das erste Eigentor in der spanischen EM-Geschichte hätte sich als fatal erweisen können. Glücklicherweise für den Keeper können seine Vordermänner reagieren. Pablo Sarabia sorgt noch vor der Pause für den 1:1-Ausgleich.
Natürlich lassen Hohn und Sport über Simons Patzer nicht lange auf sich warten.
Unai Simon seeing his team mates miss chances to score a goal pic.twitter.com/F3mKCjAe0v— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 28, 2021
Unai Simon is Spanish for Loris Karius pic.twitter.com/NPp8OANhlt— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 28, 2021
4 - Spain’s Unai Simón has become the fourth goalkeeper in European Championship history to score an own goal, with all four instances occurring at EURO 2020. Howler. #EURO2020 https://t.co/fVo2YWvlDZ— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 28, 2021
Unai Simon 🇪🇸 has been the player who, at club level, in the 2020/21 season has made the most errors leading to goals in the Top-5 leagues (six with Athletic Club). [Opta] #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/yCtSNAhwuo— RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) June 28, 2021
Unai Simón: “Hang on, just got an easy back-pass here to control…” pic.twitter.com/wRtfAgzUuo— ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) June 28, 2021
De Gea, Kepa and now Unai Simon. This goalkeeper position for Spain is absolutely cursed ever since Casillas retired.— Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) June 28, 2021
Own Goal's record at the European Championships:— Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 28, 2021
1960: ✘
1964: ✘
1968: ✘
1972: ✘
1976: ⚽️
1980: ✘
1984: ✘
1988: ✘
1992: ✘
1996: ⚽️
2000: ⚽️
2004: ⚽️⚽️
2008: ✘
2012: ⚽️
2016: ⚽️⚽️⚽️
2020: ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️
Keeps 👏 Getting 👏 Better pic.twitter.com/ATZPxE653Z
Unai Simon when the ball came to him #CROSPA #Spain #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/WoBDcNUqA8— LFCfooty (@_FootballTwts) June 28, 2021
Very gracious of Unai Simon to take the heat off Morata here for a bit #EURO2020— Richie Sadlier (@RichieSadlier) June 28, 2021
"Dubravka with one of the worst own goals you'll ever see."— BettingOdds (@BettingOddsUK) June 28, 2021
Unai Simon... "Hold my beer..." 😉#CROESP pic.twitter.com/IuVKZjOAKk
(abu)
