    epa09308429 Goalkeeper Unai Simon of Spain reacts after conceding a goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 soccer match between Croatia and Spain in Copenhagen, Denmark, 28 June 2021. EPA/Wolfgang Rattay / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)

    Simon muss den Ball aus dem eigenen Tor fischen. Bild: keystone

    U(i)nai Simon! Der riesige Patzer des spanischen Goalies und die Reaktionen dazu

    28.06.21, 18:52

    Keine 20 Minuten sind gespielt im EM-Achtelfinal zwischen Spanien und Kroatien, da wird die stolze «Furia Roja» geschockt. Torhüter Unai Simon lässt einen Rückpass von Jungspund Pedri aus unerklärlichen Gründen passieren. Aus dem Nichts steht es 1:0 für Kroatien, obwohl dem Team von Luka Modric bis zu diesem Zeitpunkt überhaupt nichts gelungen ist.

    abspielen

    Video: streamable

    Das erste Eigentor in der spanischen EM-Geschichte hätte sich als fatal erweisen können. Glücklicherweise für den Keeper können seine Vordermänner reagieren. Pablo Sarabia sorgt noch vor der Pause für den 1:1-Ausgleich.

    Hier geht's zum Liveticker.

    Natürlich lassen Hohn und Sport über Simons Patzer nicht lange auf sich warten.

    Unai Simon, wenn er sieht, wie seine Kollegen Chance um Chance vergeben: «Also gut, mach ich es halt selbst.»

    «Unai Simon ist Spanisch für Loris Karius.»

    Unai Simon ist der vierte Torhüter, der in der EM-Geschichte ein Eigentor erzielt. Die anderen drei passierten ebenfalls an diesem Turnier.

    Unai Simon war in der vergangenen Saison der Spieler in den Top-5-Ligen, dessen Fehler zu den meisten Gegentoren geführt haben.

    «Wart noch kurz, ich muss einen einfachen Rückpass stoppen.»

    «Nach De Gea und Kepa nun Simon. Die Goalieposition bei Spanien ist seit dem Rücktritt von Iker Casillas verflucht. »

    Noch nie wurden an einer EM so viele Eigentore erzielt.

    Unai Simon, als der Ball auf ihn zukam.

    «Sehr grosszügig von Simon, den Fokus kurz von Morata wegzunehmen.»

    «Dubravka mit einem der schlimmsten Eigentore, das du je gesehen hast.
    »Unai Simon: «Hold my beer.»

    (abu)

